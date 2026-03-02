Wildlife Warriors Worldwide: 55 Touching Photos Of Animals Being Rescued

Working with wild animals isn’t always picture-perfect. Behind every rescue are tough realities – injured bodies, orphaned babies, and fragile lives that wouldn’t survive without human help. For wildlife rescuers, this is part of everyday life. It’s challenging, emotional, and often unpredictable. But in the midst of it all, there are moments of pure hope that make everything worth it.
The Instagram page Wildlife Warriors Worldwide captures these powerful stories. Through their posts, we see the dedication of rescuers and caretakers who devote their time, energy, and hearts to helping animals heal, regain their strength, and – whenever possible – return to where they belong: the wild.
Scroll down to witness 55 touching rescue moments shared by the page and see how much compassion can change a life.
We can’t get over the CUTENESS of Mazzy the echidna puggle!
Some adorable little freshwater turtles have hatched here at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital and are heading home to be released! Releasing animals back into the wild is the reason we all work so hard. It makes it all worthwhile!
Remember Douglas, the tiny koala joey that was admitted to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital in April? This is him now, coming in for a check-up with our wonderful vet team.
Some sweet faces from the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital Nursery.
Billy, the eastern coastal free-tailed microbat, flew into a window while chasing insects. He became a fast favourite among the team at the wildlife hospital, filled with personality, and is exceptionally curious! How sweet is that face?!
Remember the 20 blue-tongue lizards that were delivered by cesarean after their mother was attacked by a dog? The babies are thriving and are heading home to the wild! Good luck out there, little ones!
You’re in safe hands now, Helen. This sweet little girl will be in care until she’s old enough to be released back into the wild!
Good morning from this little egret chick!
Eddy the echidna was found on the road and brought to us at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to make sure he hadn’t been hit by a car! Thankfully, he hadn’t sustained any injuries, and after a short time in care, was able to head home to a safer spot away from the road!
Little Charlie’s story is heartbreaking. This tiny wallaby was found on the road after his mother was tragically struck by a car. He was rushed to us at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, where our veterinary team was waiting for his arrival. Charlie’s journey is now one of healing, love, and second chances. He’s now being cared for by dedicated wildlife specialists, who are giving him round-the-clock attention, a warm pouch, LOTS of bottle feeds, and plenty of love.
Douglas’s mother was attacked by a dog, and unfortunately, she didn’t survive. This sweet little boy is very young, but with the help of our vets, nurses, and a specialised round the clock carer, we’re hoping he pulls through!
As the weather warms up with spring approaching in Australia, the nesting season kicks into full swing, and our hospital is filled with tiny, fluffy patients needing care.
Our wildlife hospital is bursting with little lives needing love right now, especially orphaned possums. During Trauma Season, we treat a large number of these tiny joeys who’ve lost their mums due to accidents or injuries. Their journey is tough but full of hope, and our team is here every step of the way.
Frost, the adorable egret chick, was found on the side of the road, unable to stand. He also presented with a low bone density, and is being treated with specialised medication and lots of rest.
Sweet little Honeysuckle is a blossom bat with a big recovery ahead! She was brought into the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital after being attacked by a cat, a sadly common threat to our small, nocturnal wildlife. Blossom bats play a vital role in pollinating native plants and trees, helping to keep our ecosystems healthy.
Chaos certainly lives up to his name, shutting down heavy machinery on a construction site until he was rescued. With his mother nowhere to be found, he was brought to the team at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital for assessment. He’ll stay in care until he’s old enough to be released back into the wild, away from construction sites!
Found a baby bird? Before you scoop it up, here’s what to do: Is it a nestling (no feathers or only fluffy down)? It likely fell from the nest and needs help. If you can safely return it to the nest, do so. Is it a fledgling (has feathers and can hop or flutter)? It may just be learning to fly! Keep pets and people away and monitor from a distance. The parents are usually nearby. If the bird is injured, cold, or in danger, call your local wildlife rescue service or bring it to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital for expert care. Let’s give our feathered friends the best chance at life in the wild!
Grace, the barking owl, clearly isn’t a fan of visiting the doctor! She was found sitting in a driveway and was brought to us at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital. The vets discovered she had a fractured wing, and she went straight into surgery. She may look grumpy, but we’re sure she’s grateful… deep down!
Rex is an orphaned possum, one of many that have recently been in the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital Nursery. Our team works around the clock to ensure the orphans get the absolute best care!
This is Eagle, the eastern coastal free-tailed bat, a vulnerable species at risk due to loss of habitat and tree hollows! Eagle was found as an orphan and brought to us at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital for care!
A recent admission to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital: Gerald! This little platypus was found wedged in a pipe and was not in great shape when he arrived. Using a towel, his rescuers carefully freed him and quickly realised he needed urgent help. His eyes were closed, he was barely moving, his breathing was laboured and he was waterlogged. He was brought to Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, where he spent time in intensive care with our wonderful veterinary team, before being discharged to a specialised wildlife carer. Male platypus have a venomous spur on their hind legs. How wild is that?!
When Glen the feathertail glider arrived at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, he weighed just 4 grams. He was attacked by a domestic dog, but this tiny fighter is now receiving round-the-clock care, with every bit of love helping him grow stronger.
Welcome to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, Risso! After falling from his nest, he was admitted to us for a check-up and to be raised until he’s old enough to go home.
When a nest of eggs is disturbed, we take them in to incubate at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital! Recently, we had 25 adorable carpet pythons hatch, which have now all been released!
From orphaned joeys to injured eagles, none of our lifesaving work would be possible without YOU — our incredible supporters. Your generosity powers the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital and helps protect wildlife around the world. Every donation, every share, every kind word makes a real difference.
Welcome to the world, little curlew chick! We’re thrilled to share that a tiny curlew chick has hatched at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital. Every hatching egg is a credit to our team and the care and patience involved in incubating eggs of all kinds of reptiles and birds. From maintaining the perfect temperature to carefully turning each egg, our wildlife team works tirelessly to give these fragile lives the best start possible. It’s a delicate process that takes time and love, but seeing new life emerge makes it all worth it!
Sweety, the squirrel glider, recently came to us after getting caught in a barbed wire fence. With the help of our expert vet team at the Wildlife Hospital, this little cutie has almost recovered and is now with a specialised wildlife carer. We hope she’s back in the wild in no time.
These 2 little ones are ringtail possum joeys. They were orphaned because their mum was hit by a car. They presented bright and well upon a health check, and will go to a specialised carer until they’re old enough to begin life in the wild. We are so proud to be able to give animals like these joeys a second chance at life.
The nursery at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital is a safe haven for orphaned and injured baby wildlife, where the tiniest patients get the biggest love! From koala joeys to tiny possums, each one receives round-the-clock care to give them the best start back in the wild.
This cheeky long-nosed bandicoot was admitted to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital after being found stuck in a swimming pool. Thankfully, Owen was rescued in time and is now receiving the care he needs to recover! Bandicoots are amazing little ecosystem helpers. As they dig for insects and roots, they naturally turn over soil, helping with aeration and seed dispersal — nature’s tiny gardeners. If you have a pool, it’s a good idea to add a rope or ramp to help wildlife have the chance to get out if they fall in!
Two tiny tawny frogmouths, Jackie & Liz! These fluffy little faces were found alone on the ground with no parents in sight, but thankfully, they were brought to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital for a second chance. Tawny frogmouth chicks aren’t uncommon patients, especially during this busy trauma season. Sadly, this makes them just two of many. Birds are our most common patients, particularly at this time of year!
As temperatures are higher, wildlife is on the move and faces more threats from car strikes and domestic pets. The Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital sees a surge in admissions during this period, treating huge amounts of orphaned and injured animals. Every patient matters, and every act of kindness and donation helps.
This cute little grebe was wandering around a busy construction site, with no parents to be seen! Thankfully, she got a clean bill of health and will be released to the wild (away from construction sites) as soon as she’s old enough!
This sweet girl was found alone and vulnerable, and rescuers made every effort to reunite her with her mother. Sadly, the attempt was unsuccessful, and she was brought to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital for care. Upon arrival, our team discovered she was suffering from peritonitis, a painful and potentially life-threatening condition. After intensive treatment and round-the-clock care, this little fighter pulled through. Now she’s in the loving hands of a specialised wildlife carer, who will raise her until she’s strong, healthy, and old enough to return to the wild!
At this time of year, we’re inundated with baby animals, especially birds! Our wonderful team of vets and nurses work around the clock to ensure they’re getting the best care possible!
Meet ROO-lianne Hough! This sweet little girl has had a rough start to life. Her mother was hit by a car, and sadly didn’t make it. Roo-lianne has had a thorough check-up with our veterinary team and will soon be placed with a dedicated wildlife carer to raise her until she’s old enough to be released into the wild!
Meet Drew, a little wood duck chick with a big spirit! Drew was found alone in a warehouse with an injured leg before being admitted to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital for treatment. The warmer months mean an influx of baby birds arriving at the hospital, and Drew is one of many little ones needing extra love and attention right now.
Did you know that rainbow bee-eaters nest underground?! They dig long, narrow tunnels into sandy or soft soil. We recently had three chicks admitted to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital after their nest was dug up by machinery. During their check-up with our vets, it was discovered they had some respiratory issues, and one had suffered a fracture. They’re surrounded by lots of love and care, and we look forward to them reaching the age where they can soar through the skies, amidst the rainbows!
Legend by name, legend by nature! This little ringtail possum came to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital as an orphan, but is now thriving in care and growing up with other young possums. Soon, he’ll be ready to return to the treetops where he belongs!
A sweet little orphaned kookaburra chick has recently come into care at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital. Found alone with no parents, this tiny little ball of feathers is now receiving round-the-clock support. From specialised feeding to warmth and hydration, we’re giving this little one everything needed to grow strong and healthy, before heading home to laugh through the skies!
Meet Victoria, a beautiful Torresian kingfisher! She was brought to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital after a collision that caused a concussion. Victoria is only the second Torresian kingfisher we have ever treated, a truly special visitor!
Meet Rusty the ringtail possum joey! This tiny explorer was found alone on the ground with no mother in sight. Thankfully, a kind member of the public stepped in and brought him to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to be checked over.
This little one was named Tinman by the Wildlife Warriors that admitted him! He was found all alone on a busy road with no family nearby and brought to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital. Tinman is now safe and being cared for. With some time to grow and gain strength, he will one day be ready to return to the wild!
