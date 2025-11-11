Woman Runs Over Frog With Lawnmower, Flies It 1,000 Km To Clinic

No one would be thrilled to run over a frog while mowing a lawn but how many of us would actually make sure the poor thing flies 1,000 kilometers to hospital? Min Tims from Queensland, Australia did.

The elderly lady accidentally injured a green tree frog’s head with her lawnmower and was so overwhelmed with guilt (these frogs are getting increasingly rare in their native Australia) that she turned to her niece for help who after an extensive research found an animal hospital called Frog Safe and made sure that the frog was transported there. The outlook didn’t seem promising as the frog also had internal parasites, but fortunately the tiny creature was in safe hands: “The wound took about 4 to 5 weeks to clear the infection and heal over completely and we used a range of alternative medicines for that,” Frog Safe president Deborah Pergolotti told Bored Panda. “The underlying condition (which led to the frog being on the lawn during the day) was two internal parasites and we have cleared those.”

While some people may doubt if such a tiny creature was worth all the trouble, Pergolotti has a perfect answer: “The modern world is full of divisions, distractions, hierarchy and the pursuit of money – and all that is by deliberate design (to divide and conquer, and to distract us). If we want to get past that and actually save the planet (and ourselves), we have to stop looking at their distractions and manufactured disunity and start practicing healing for all, and that includes the smallest species because they ALL have a purpose in the environment.”

More info: frogsafe.org.au (h/t: thedodo)

An Australian woman accidentally injured a green tree frog while mowing her lawn and felt devastated about it

The frog’s head was badly cut so she flew it 1,000 km to an animal hospital to get help

After several days of intensive care, the frog got much better and will be released back to the wild once fully recovered

Thank you, Deborah Pergolotti, for talking to Bored Panda about this wonderful story!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
