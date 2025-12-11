This Woman Turned Her Home Into A Sanctuary For Nearly 200 Homeless Dogs

Teresa Valdés has dedicated her life to rescuing abandoned dogs in Laguna Verde, Chile. Over the years, her home has become a sanctuary for hundreds of animals who would otherwise be left to face hunger, cold, and the dangers of life on the streets. What started with just a few adoptions quickly grew into a massive rescue effort as neighbors began leaving unwanted dogs at her doorstep.

At one point, Teresa was caring for 190 dogs on her 10,000 m² property. She realized she needed to create a proper shelter, and so she built a sanctuary with kennels, organized routines, and a system to keep the dogs safe, fed, and healthy. Today, her sanctuary houses 143 dogs, and she continues to devote herself entirely to their care, often putting their needs above her own.

Meet Teresa Valdés, the woman in Laguna Verde, Chile, whose compassion has saved hundreds of abandoned dogs

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Teresa first returned to Chile in 2004, planning a quiet life – but a twist of fate changed everything

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

The number of abandoned dogs at her home grew rapidly, reaching 190 at one point

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Realizing she needed a safe space, she turned her 10,000 m² property into a sanctuary where dogs could live, sleep, and eat safely

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Theresa carefully manages daily routines, separating dogs during feeding times and keeping others in kennels when necessary to prevent fights, while most roam freely in the yard

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Teresa faces ongoing challenges with feeding and providing medical care for so many animals, especially after the pandemic affected her main source of income

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Volunteers and community support help sustain the sanctuary and provide much-needed assistance with food, vaccines, and care

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Many of the dogs are mixed-breed and have shown remarkable resilience, having survived hardships before being rescued

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Teresa’s work is a lifelong commitment, focused entirely on giving abandoned dogs a safe, caring, and stable environment

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

