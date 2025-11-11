Puppy Who Lost All 4 Paws In Korean Meat Market Finally Gets Adopted

Hung upside down in a dark room, the 2-year-old dog was constantly beaten to make her meat more tender. Her legs were bound so tightly that her flesh got infected and started rotting. Being no use as meat, the pooch was left to die in a garbage bag in a dog meat slaughter region of South Korea. Luckily, she was found in time.
All of her paws had to be amputated to save her life but her eyes still sparkled with hope. “She survived and the day after surgery she was trying to walk. She was smiling and wagging her tail,” said Shannon Keith, president of Animal Rescue, Media & Education. The pup was named Chi Chi which means ‘loving’ in Korean.
Having spent 2 months recovering at a veterinary practice in Seoul, the Golden Retriever mix was transferred to her new forever home in Phoenix, Arizona where Richard, Elizabeth and Megan Howell were waiting to give her the love she deserves so much. Chi Chi will even get prosthetics!
When she fully recovers, The Howells are planning to turn the lovely pup into a therapy dog so she can comfort children and veterans who have lost limbs.
More info: Facebook (h/t: thedodo)
Hung upside down in a dark room, the 2-year-old dog was constantly beaten to make her meat more tender
Being no use as meat, the pooch was left to die in a garbage bag near dog meat farm in South Korea
Her legs were bound so tightly that her flesh got infected and started rotting
Luckily, she was found in time
All of her paws had to be amputated to save her life but her eyes still sparkled with hope
“She survived and the day after surgery she was trying to walk. She was smiling and wagging her tail”
After 2 months spent at a vet in Seoul, the pup was transferred to her new forever home in Phoenix, Arizona to live with the Howell family
“She can pretty much do anything a real dog can do except go up the stairs,” said 12-year-old Megan Howell
Her new family is overwhelmed with her gentle and loving nature
When she recovers, they’ll have her trained as a therapy dog for children and veterans who lost their limbs
Watch the video here:
Follow Us