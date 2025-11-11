Puppy Who Lost All 4 Paws In Korean Meat Market Finally Gets Adopted

by

Hung upside down in a dark room, the 2-year-old dog was constantly beaten to make her meat more tender. Her legs were bound so tightly that her flesh got infected and started rotting. Being no use as meat, the pooch was left to die in a garbage bag in a dog meat slaughter region of South Korea. Luckily, she was found in time.

All of her paws had to be amputated to save her life but her eyes still sparkled with hope. “She survived and the day after surgery she was trying to walk. She was smiling and wagging her tail,” said Shannon Keith, president of Animal Rescue, Media & Education. The pup was named Chi Chi which means ‘loving’ in Korean.

Having spent 2 months recovering at a veterinary practice in Seoul, the Golden Retriever mix was transferred to her new forever home in Phoenix, Arizona where Richard, Elizabeth and Megan Howell were waiting to give her the love she deserves so much. Chi Chi will even get prosthetics!

When she fully recovers, The Howells are planning to turn the lovely pup into a therapy dog so she can comfort children and veterans who have lost limbs.

More info: Facebook (h/t: thedodo)

Watch the video here:

