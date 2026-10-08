42 People Who Had The Unfortunate Realization That Their Own Loved One Was A Full-Blown “Karen”

As everybody probably knows by now, a Karen is one of the most entitled people you’ll ever meet. Someone like this only knows how to annoy other folks until they get their way, and they don’t stop until everyone else listens to them.
So it can be tough to like such an individual or even be close to them, but the folks on this list are unfortunately tied to a Karen in one way or another. Check out their stories to see exactly how they’re bonded and what kind of drama they’ve had to deal with.
#1
Divorced Karen. Haven’t had a need to see a manager since.
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#2
Not married to a Karen, but married someone with a Karen for a sister. SIL is the freaking worst. I hate more than anything going out to dinner with her, listening to her order food and talk to the servers. Holidays are also terrible, she sends out long lists of expected gifts list. She celebrates every holiday and birthday specifically for presents even when it not appropriate.
Funny thing is one time I was away from the dinner table when the bill came and SIL waited for me to return to pay the bill by actually handing it to me. She didn’t give it to her sibling/my SO or pay her half, but expressly handed it to me to pay.
Btw, her husband is an idiot and they are a match made in heaven.
Edit: I’m sorry to disappoint everyone, but yes I did pay. There are many reasons as to why, but the biggest one is that it got me out of the restaurant faster. Also, it helps me control the tip. Another time we went to a family brunch where the bill was split – Karen SIL waited to see what other people tipped so she could lower the overall tip percentage for the waitress to what SIL thought was deserving. We didn’t know this until afterwards when she bragged about it later so no one even knew to stop her. And she is invited to these family meals because she has two children we want a relationship with, so she has that emotional blackmail card.
Image source: The_Thugmuffin, magnific / Magnific
#3
My Mom is a literal Karen, as in…it’s her name. But she’s like a Bizarro Karen. She will constantly ask to speak with managers and supervisors and bosses…
But when said managers arrive, she unloads about the employee helping her out was fantastic, hardworking and friendly. And then she’ll spend 20 minutes trying to figure out if she and the manager know someone in common. Nine times out of 10 they do. As a kid it would embarrass me, as an adult it’s one of my favorite things about her. She makes people feel good about the work they do—and it’s really special to watch how wonderful she makes people feel.
Plus she’s got long gorgeous silver hair.
EDIT: Karen and I are crying with all the love and support. She’s a wonderful lady. And to give my fair city a much needed boost—this Karen is a lifelong Philadelphian. Thank you all for making mine and my Mom’s day!! Stay safe out there.
Image source: areaysee, pressfoto / Magnific
#4
My sister is a Karen. Everyone feels so sorry for her husband. Everything is his fault. He is treated like a s***e. She only addresses him by yelling. She constantly insults him. We have no idea why he hasn’t divorced her or flipped out and attacked her. We have all told her to cool it and her response is that he’s just so stupid. I could go on and on but my sister really is a horrible person.
Image source: Foco_cholo, user25451090
#5
Not married to one. but mom was a major Karen back when I was growing up.
“Mom can we just go?” was my favorite question. Then the apologetic nod as we leave the store.
Image source: GetOutOfTheWhey, magnific / Magnific
#6
I know a couple with a Karen. She blamed him for EVERYTHING.
The husband was (in our opinion) something of a saint.
Once she broke a glass in the kitchen, came and sat back down at the table, and said “That was your fault.”
We all just stared at her. She looked sheepish and said “I knew that one probably wouldn’t work.”
They’re divorced, now. I guess even saintliness has its limits.
Image source: LozNewman / Magnific, SkelDry / Magnific
#7
Not the married to one, but my moms a Karen. Literally overreacts to everything. Whenever something doesn’t go her way- you guessed: gotta speak to the manager or whoever is in charge. Sometimes really embarrassing to go out in public with her because she’ll just yell at the service workers for the smallest of things. Also she has a bob cut.
Image source: Effect3692, magnific / Magnific
#8
My mom’s a Karen. She is self aware she is a Karen my siblings and I send her memes about it. When my step dad divorced her last summer we were all amazed he lasted 17 years to be honest. None of us like going out with her it’s terrible and my husband just straight up tells her no you aren’t talking to the manager when we go in a place.
I’ll tell you guys a story my step told us; they are farmers and own a small beef and bee farm. They have a store they go to for bee supplies. The owner called my step dad and asked him to please be the one to pick up their stuff because his staff was tired of dealing with my mom. He is the only one who went to the store for the next 5 years.
Image source: The_Turtle_Moves_13, Karolina Grabowska / Unsplash
#9
My mom is a Karen. she thinks the world is supposed to cater to her, serve her and everyone else is wrong.
Once we went to Carl’s Jr. she ordered 4 burgers, for the four of us. She pulls one out of the bag while the guy is getting our drinks and hides it. She complains that he forgot a burger. She pulls them out one by one and counts it in front of him. It’s obviously missing because she hid it and he’s swearing up and down he put them all in the bag. I’m stunned speechless and it happened so fast. She got a free burger, and laughed as we drive off. Im just staring at her and she opens it up to eat it on the drive home. And she ate her actual burger like the 5th one never existed.
I can’t even explain how she is when she’s in the hospital. she treats it like a luxury stay in a hotel.
Image source: M00N3EAM, DC Studio / Magnific
#10
Not married but Dated a Male Karen for eight years.
He was a semi successful business owner who was twice my age and I was young and dumb for a lack of a better word.
The gist of our relationship was him trying to take over every part of my life. For instance he would order for me at restaurants and would dissuade me if I wanted to try something new. If I had a problem with something it would be brushed off but if he had a problem then he had to talk to a manager. Not knowing any better I just thought he was very particular and even started copying some of his tendencies like speaking up when I felt I wasn’t getting the right service when I was out on my own.
I realized who he was when we were flying back from Vegas and our luggage was heavier than when we flew in. Obviously we’d bought extra things which made up for the weight difference so as he demanded to know an explanation from the check in clerk as to why if it was the same luggage would it somehow weigh more, I innocently answered that it must have been the extra shoes and clothes. He was quiet and paid up. Later he told me to not to do that again as he knew the reason why the luggage was heavier he was just trying to get away with not paying. At that moment a bulb went off in my head. This man who’d spent $1500 on a s******r for his friend was making an already stressful job more stressful for the clerk in order to avoid paying $60! We broke up soon after and I checked myself on the Karen tendencies he’d rubbed off on me.
Image source: EmeraldSparrow0110
#11
Not married to one but my mom is absolutely one. I spend most of my time with her in public apologizing to people after she’s walked away. The one and only time it comes in handy is when I’ve bought cars and had her come in during the price negotiation phase – she’s knocked off thousands purely due to how unpleasant she is and how much people want her to just get the hell out of the door.
Image source: DogPunk, fxquadro / / Magnific
#12
My mom is a Karen. Not fun. I think she was part of the reason the girl I loved left because whenever she was around my mom behaved much better and put on a nice face. We argued frequently about my relationship with my mom. Hurts a lot. Don’t think I can fully let this one go.
Edit1: I apologize for not replying to very many of you. The end of the semester is upon me and papers and such are taking up a large amount if my time.
Edit 2: I love my mom very much and she is generally a very nice person. I’ve spent a good while trying to put it to words accurately but its difficult. Everything is very minor and very subtle. But its constant all the time. ‘It’s not what she does it’s how she does it’ sort of thing. She doesnt try to hide her behavior when in public, she just trys to put her best face forward when around others like everyone else does. I dont know if she is aware of what she does when at home because it is so minor and subtle, but I have a difficult time believing that since it is constant and other reasons.
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#13
It is the absolute best I love my wife
Edit: I didn’t write that.
Image source: whatthe, Antoni Shkraba / Magnific
#14
My husband’s ex is Karen. She’s a classic narcissist. When one of our feral hens started acting aggressive towards other hens, my stepson named her Karen.
Image source: Taney34, Beyzanur K / Magnific
#15
I taught my nephews (ages 9 and 11) about ‘Karens’ last year when they stayed with us for a week after school let out. After describing traits and observing them in the wild, they asked somewhere around day 2… “Is our mom a Karen?”
My reply: “You words, not mine.”.
Image source: le_gasdaddy, Timur Weber / Pexels
#16
Married to one. She doesn’t get why people think Karens complain so much! It’s annoying for her and she’d like to talk to someone about this.
Image source: RolandTowers
#17
Not married. 4 years of a toxic relationship though.
I broke up with her on Monday, again. We’re kinda f****d financially because of this lockdown so we are just feeling things out for a month before we decide forsure. This cycle is on repeat.
I constantly have to cut her off and speak over her because of the way she treats people. Waiters, sales assistants, gym staff, neighbours , landlords, randoms we meet in bars etc.
Note: we were both waiters at the beginning of our relationship so she has worked in the industry, but still lacks empathy. She blames the waiter if something is out of stock etc.
My second major issue. We are both English second language teachers. She teaches kindergarten, while I teach highschool. Now that we are working from home I hear how she speaks to her students and it’s really opened up another aspect of her personality that I don’t like. She will berate a student for not understanding instead of evaluating her ability to explain. S******g on 3 year olds in their second language doesn’t fly with me.
A lot of her behaviour stems from a self defence mechanism due to insecurity, but that’s not an excuse. She doesn’t realise how mean she is to people, including myself.
I’m a people pleaser that would rather sacrifice my own comfort than someone else’s. She expects me to be an a*****e to people because I’m a biggish guy with tattoos, I don’t exactly look soft. It’s toxic as hell, please help.
Image source: throwawayyyyyprawn, tiko33 / Magnific
#18
My ex wife is a Karen, in every sense but name. It was always so embarrassing. She was incapable of treating anyone like a human for the most trivial of occurrences. It was hell for me, as a person that’s pretty forgiving and don’t seek out confrontation. So in a 1 word description it was Hell.
P.s she’s very codependent and jumps from relationship to relationship these days. Not surprised.
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#19
My life has been a living hell. The number of times I have had to intervene to save the life of a customer service rep over nickels is insane. I’ve asked for divorce now just a couple weeks ago. Guess how that went over.
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#20
Divorced an a*****e “Karen” who was convicted of domestic violence (that’s a misdemeanor folks), so she got half of everything.
Totally worth it. My life before was a nightmare. Escape was priceless
Image source: jcrreddit, cottonbro / Pexels
#21
Engaged to one, she was raised as a princess by here military raised father. However she’s super down to earth but god forbid you work in the service industry and mess something up. She worked at IHOP during college so it humbled her compared to her family. She just writes reviews now (good or bad) and emails corporate to complain. If something is wrong with my food she refuses me to sit there and eat it. Which I hate but I have gotten her better about it (I believe). So maybe she is just a recovering Karen at this point.
Image source: anon, cottonbro studio / Pexels
#22
My mother is a Karen. If something minor inconveniences her, she blows it up into a huge done, constantly complains, belittles me and has a slight superiority complex.
Image source: anon, Darina Belonogova / Pexls
#23
I’m not married to a Karen but someone in my family decided to make a Karen family and let me just say.. it is freaking hell! I do not go to any social event if said Karen will be there (keeps the peace in my family tbh) nor do I go alone with Karen. She is a nightmare to everyone in her path, from car guards to cashiers, even her friends… No one can be better than her or smarter than her and she’s just freaking exhausting man. The worst part is… Her kids are becoming just like her 😓.
Image source: Shiks97, cottonbro studio / Pexels
#24
Was married to a male Karen.
Everything, and I mean everything, could set him off.
We were at a local taproom and his iPhone automatically connected to the Wifi. Keep in mind, he had full bars on our cell service. The WiFi was being wonky and wasn’t working. The manager, super nice guy, comes over and asks how we are doing, while he washes some glasses in the dish pit on the other side of the bar. The following conversation ensues, keep in mind, my husband is super irritated at this made up problem because our cell service is working just fine and he can literally just turn off the WiFi:
Husband: Your WiFi is f*****g trash.
Manager: I’m sorry. We recently upgraded our internet, and C*x is sending us a new modem. It’s supposed to be here this week.
Husband: If you say you have WiFi, you should make sure it actually works.
Manager: 😐 I know. I’m sorry. I’d be happy to restart the modem to see if that helps.
Husband then ignores him and continues to talk under his breath about a made up issue.
This was my life for almost five years. The sense of entitlement was frustrating enough in public, but more so at home. I had apologized to more servers, retail workers, neighbors, and random people in public for him in five years than the rest of my life outside of him.
You know what, now that I’m talking about it, maybe he’s not so much a male Karen. He’s more like a piece of s**t.
Image source: barelyknowso, Vincent Santamaria / Pexels
#25
My mum is a bit of a Karen, and we’re pretty much no contact now so that should tell you everything you need to know. Whenever we’d go out to eat it’s always too cold, they don’t have the brand of sparkling water she likes, they’ve put ice in her drink when she didn’t want it, she always has to make some kind of modification to her order etc. the list goes on.
It got to the point where if we were out shopping and she said she needed to return something I’d just go somewhere else because I couldn’t stand watching her be rude and argue with the staff.
My parents are divorced and I live with my dad now instead. Part of the reason I barely see my mum is because I’d have to meet her in public (go for a coffee or something) and I just can’t deal with the way she behaves in these places so I don’t go.
Image source: octopusgas14
#26
Not married to a Karen, but my mom is a Karen whose name is actually Karen. Simply put, I haven’t seen her in over a year because I couldn’t take it anymore. Living with her was just an exhausting nightmare.
Karen’s world revolves around Karen. Nobody else’s issues matter. If you tell her that you had a bad day, she’ll give you 20 reasons why her day was worse. You worked 60 hours this week? Well, when she was your age, she would work 80. You’re in the hospital after having major surgery? She has a pinched nerve in her arm, which is somehow worse. Your boyfriend cheated on you? She couldn’t even begin to tell you about all the heartbreak she’s experienced in her life.
She complains left and right about anything and everything. If you’re taking a week break after just getting back from college, she’ll ask why you haven’t gotten a job yet and claim you’re lazy. If you’re out to eat at a restaurant the food is always too cold or too burnt or too salty. You can only ever go to the places SHE wants to go to, because everything else is c**p. My entire graduation dinner she complained about how cold the food was.
She THRIVES in getting attention and constantly seeks it, but she has very few ACTUAL friends. Facebook is her lifeblood and she’s always looking to start something on there. She’s the queen of sharing uninformed, misguided, conservative propaganda, which always starts fights in her comments. Also, if a tragedy happens in the family (like the passing of my teenage cousin), she’ll make a big scene on Facebook and expect condolences from anyone and everyone, and makes note of the people who don’t give her what she wants.
Don’t even get me started on the blatant racism. I’ve heard everything from, “watch out for black people on the subway. They’ll try to take your purse” to “It should be illegal for those Muslims to cover their faces. You should be able to see someone’s face.” One of my best friends is black and she once told me, “He’s one of the good ones. They should all be like him.”
Minor, but the house ALWAYS has to be spotless. You have a shirt on your bedroom floor? Pick up! You kids are all slobs! We have people coming over (no we don’t and even if we do why would they be going in my bedroom?) Her house is HER house, and she’ll let you know. Any object she has spent money on doesn’t belong to you, it belongs to HER. She also spends way too much money on home decor like oriental rugs, furniture, etc. but then complains about how she has no money.
TL;DR My mother is a Karen who is actually named Karen. Living with her is a nightmare.
And before anyone asks, yes, my dad is divorced from her.
Image source: toasty-coconut, Brock Wegner / Unsplash
#27
Obligatory not married to a Karen. However my mother is a Karen and lord is it not easy. I don’t even know how many times I’ve had to correct her on the way she speaks to servers. Doesn’t listen. The smallest inconvenience, she wants to talk to someone higher up. She overreacts to every inconvenience and is the type to try and bargain at a retail store… Apparently the concept of set-price does not apply to her. Can’t stand it. I’m glad I no longer live with my parents. I love my mother I do and she has great qualities but she is the most Karen a Karen can be.
Image source: isitnormaltohate, engin akyurt / Unsplash
#28
I’m divorcing a Karen
Nothing was ever good enough, everything had to be the most expensive thing and even then it wasn’t good enough.
It was exhausting and it sucked the passion I had for life out of me.
Edit: slept on this and thought of some more tell tale signs. She never said nice things about me, to me or to other people. My best friend came over for a BBQ with his wife and kids and her and her mother just mocked me the whole time to my friends wife. My friends wife confronted them about it.
Even on our wedding day the part you say nice things sounded like a tentatively warm school report card. The nicest thing I remember her saying about me was “I like how you make the salads. It’s better than how I make it.” The whole time that’s the best I can think of.
Image source: Haitisicks
#29
Best friend married a Karen. This woman is a whole different level of Karen.
He makes a large 6 digit salary but has to work cycle shift away from home. She has the option to move from home so they can live as a family, but refuses because she has what she calls a career. She sells scents and works a clerk job at an HR office…
They have two kids, she can’t handle them. She makes him drive home from work everyday so she can workout for 30mins in the evening. It’s a 7 hours commute. He had to buy another vehicle because he couldn’t take the company vehicle back and forth. So expensive and dangerous.
There’s too many things, here’s some;
– When she’s working at home he has to leave the house with the kids and can’t comeback until she says it’s okay.
– Insane spending habits on unessecary stuff, Amazon, scentsy and other MLM products.
– Any negative things that happens in her life is his fault and he has to fix it immediately no matter the cost.
– She texts and calls him every 10 minutes at work to complain about him being away from home and how the kids drive her crazy.
– She made him buy a a luxury camper(40k) so she can visit him at work, came one time.
– She puts the kids in daycare even though it costs them more then she financially makes
– Wants more kids.
– Wants huge renovations done but refuses to watch the kids while he does them. He has to watch them while working, nothing gets done quick and that “gives her anxiety and stress”.
– Makes him tend job fairs in hopes that he’ll find a job making just as much money. It won’t happen but he does it anyway to please the demands.
It frustrates me because my time with him has literally become therapy sessions where he vents for hours. It’s brutal and I hate that he tolerates it.
The one that gets me the most is that she’d rather pretend to have a really good career then move with him so they can live a great family lifestyle, they’d save lots of money and they would be a much better parenting team!
Image source: anon, Christian Buehner / Unsplash
#30
When I first met my wife, she was beautiful is every single way.
I remember looking at her when we walked around a lake and as she spoke to the ducks I thought “I’m going to marry this beautiful Snow White”. She loved all animals and they loved her right back. Her soul was pure.
She looked like a queen in everything she wore, be it jeans or a sun dress. She was never a princess type woman, she was always destined to be my queen. She demanded love and respect because that was what she deserved.
I’m not sure when she changed, but slowly and surely, she did.
She humiliates me, she belittles me and she saddens me.
I’ll never be right or even acknowledged to have a valid point or opinion.
She wastes money that I work hard to earn.
She has strategically spaced out our pregnancies to maximise the time she doesn’t have to return to paid work. She has admitted this.
Why don’t I leave her?
Better the devil you know, aye?
Image source: PobodysNerfectt, Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash
#31
SIL is a Karen, and her name is very close to “Karen”. One of her most recent masterpieces…
Her daughter (my niece) had a big choir performance one night. My family, her family, and my FIL and MIL were going to meet for dinner, and then go to the show. My neighbor owns a very nice Italian restaurant in town, and he arranged for us to have a big table ready when we got there. We (my family of 4) are halfway to the restaurant when my wife decides to check in with her sister with a text message. SIL (Karen) immediately calls back and casually says she’s running late (she is ALWAYS late) and that it would be best if we drove to their house to pick them up. To this day I don’t understand how that will help us when she’s already late and we had a rather tight window to have dinner…but Karen throws a s**t fit when my wife pushes back, so we turn around, pick them up and drive to the restaurant. We sit down, and she scans the menu, scans, asks the waitress questions, tells her a couple times she’s not ready to order and needs a few minutes. Meanwhile we are all openly reminding her that we are on a tight window. Doesn’t matter!!! Karen WILL NOT be rushed. It should be noted that my neighbor’s restaurant has a single page menu that doesn’t change and Karen has been to this restaurant MANY TIMES. By the time she decides what she wants to order, we realize we now will not have time to eat. She gives all sorts of s**t to the waitress demanding to-go boxes for our meals that are just now being served. My neighbor then came to our table to figure out what was going on, and she immediately stood up to try to explain what was going on, and threw the waitress under the bus. As we were leaving, I pull my neighbor and the waitress aside to tell them what REALLY happened, profusely apologize, tell them it absolutely was not their fault at all.
Image source: case31
#32
Kind of a funny story…
Note before reading – I am a male.
So I ordered a pizza (this was way before the COVID days). They said 30 minutes. An hour goes by…no pizza. Due to a fault on their end and their attitude I went off on them. My 10 yr old son heard me and after I hung up, he says “dad, why do you have to be such a Karen?!”
Image source: stars
#33
My brother is married to a Karen. He’s getting p***y whipped (henpecked) everyday and no one likes her in the family. She’ll complain to the manager every time they go shopping. My nephews and nieces would reply “ok, Karen” repeatedly at her.
Image source: anon
#34
I broke up with my ex karen after she went to buy a coffee machine for 700 bucks and then proceeded to be so horrible to the cashier ( for some reason she demanded 20%off) that he had to get his manager. And then after about 40 minutes of pure karenness the manager used his card to give her the 20%.
After she came home and told me that i drove back to the store to apologise.
Image source: anon
#35
I know a guy who’s married to a Karen named Karen. Every part of their family’s life is perfectly scheduled. Right from the homework to the dinners. I think the bathroom schedule has been out of whack recently.
I think it’s a win-win situation for him since his life is perfectly organised with minimal effort on his part and when someone crosses a line and annoys him his wife will destroy them with her passive aggressive comments and he still doesn’t have to raise a finger!
Image source: famishedhippo27
#36
Not married to one but my wife’s aunt married a Karen. She is a horrible person. Just off the top of my head: at her mother in law’s funeral she literally stole all the trays of catered food out of the oven before anybody ate and left.
Another time, When over she got so drunk she just sat on the sofa and peed. She didn’t get up, just sat there.
We don’t talk to Karen or my wife’s aunt anymore.
Image source: GFunk587
#37
I was married to a “Karen”. I’m sure the question on everyone’s mind is “was she like that at home”, the answer is abso-f*****g-lutely. She was the kind of Karen who it had to be absolutely perfect or I’m complaining. Restaurants, stores, anything. At home was worse. I couldn’t do anything right. Any ambitions or dreams I had, I wasn’t good enough to do…so why try. Ugh. So glad I divorced her! Bonus: the lawyer she hired was an idiot and wrote the paperwork up wrong, so she won’t get anything from my retirement.
Image source: rockman99
#38
My Dad married one, she’s an absolute nightmare. Apparently at work once she went outside to shout at a gardener who was making too much noise trimming a hedge. When she came back inside she found all her colleagues laughing and saying ‘That poor guy got Karen’ed!’ She was really shocked that her name got turned into a verb but her colleagues were spot on!
Image source: HildaCreature
#39
My brother was married to a Karen. She lived to berate people and rarely went anywhere without a flask of vodka to fuel her fire. She despised kids and wasn’t quiet about it. In the first year of marriage she decided her husband had to *earn* s*x. So if she didn’t like the way he painted the shed or groomed the dog or poured his cornflakes (and she never did) there was no *reward.* After 10 years he divorced her, moved to another State, and married a kind hearted, generous, empathetic lady. Karen still can’t understand why he dumped her “perfect” a*s.
Image source: fromthewombofrevel
#40
My mom is a Karen. She literally can not help herself but to tell other her opinion. She genuinely sees it as doing everyone a favor. It destroys her relationships with my siblings. None of my other siblings will talk to her.
A few years ago we went out to eat. The restaurant served bread and butter before the meal. The butter was whipped. My mom, the former dairy farmers daughter, insisted they bring her “real” butter. The waitress went back to the kitchen and came back and told her what she had was butter. How dare she! My mom, who apparently is infallible in her ability to detect butter, started acting like a complete a*****e to the waitress about it. “She knows what real butter tastes like.”
I go to this restaurant often and my kids are there so my first instinct was to apologize to the waitress. That was a bad idea. As soon as I did my mom went into a rage about respecting your elders and walked out of the restaurant. To this day she still won’t admit she was unkind to the waitress.
Image source: rabidmongoose15
#41
I know the name and address I’d every manager working a 30 mile radius.
The drawers in our kitchen are overflowing with out of date coupons that she still attempts to use.
We spend hundreds of dollars on Bob cuts and sunglasses I dont think we’ll make rent this month, but I’m sure she’ll find a way to talk to our landlords manager.
Image source: Stuf404
#42
My sister is a Karen. She is absolutely arrogant when she speaks with others. Always talking rude and arrogantly to me in front of her husband but if I respond back , she just calls mom and throws an anger fit to blackmail her emotionally that I insulted her in front of her husband. She forced me and her husband to go to a supermarket to buy a bag of chips for children right an hour before the lockdown but when I said No , she went full karen on the call.
She stoops to disgusting low levels in arguments with me but believes she is very honest, pious and kind hahaha. She is absolutely manipulative , she gets angry at me in front of everyone but straight out denies her behavior whenever I complaint about it with my mother or anyone.
Thank God for posting this. I am stuck with her these days in the lockdown and can’t wait to gtfo of this hellhole which she haunts.
My mother is her enabler.
Image source: YoelIluhYou
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