65 “Positive” Stories That Fall Apart The Second You Use Critical Thinking (New Pics)

A man’s colleagues gave up their own paid time off so that he could rest and recover while undergoing treatment for cancer. A little girl couldn’t afford running shoes, so she taped plasters to her feet, drew a Nike sign and ended up winning the race. A California college set up a safe parking lot for homeless students to sleep peacefully in their cars.
They may seem like feel-good stories, but there’s something a lot more sinister lurking beneath the polished headlines. It’s called late-stage capitalism, and it’s trying to trick us into thinking it’s wonderful. There’s an entire Facebook page that’s dedicated to outing “Dystopian late-stage capitalism horrors repackaged as heartwarming stories.” It’s filled with posts that are nothing more than wolves in sheep’s clothing.
Bored Panda has put together a bunch of the best of them. But be warned, you may begin to feel like you’ve been sucked into a dystopian film while scrolling through this list.
#1
Florida teacher battling cancer runs out of sick leave, so coworkers donate over 100 days of their own time so he can keep his salary and focus on recovery
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With all the horrors in the world, many of us are desperate for some positive news. We might take whatever we can get, making us prime targets for trickery. It’s easy to be fooled into celebrating wins that are actually big, sad losses, especially when they’re painted as a pretty picture.
We see heart-warming headlines about a community rallying to raise money to pay for a child’s life-saving surgery. Or workers or gave up their leave so that their colleague (who had used up all his paid time off) could undergo cancer treatments. We like and share the posts. They go viral.
But while they’re often packaged as positive stories highlighting human kindness, at their core, they’re more about systemic failure. They shift the narrative from government or corporate responsibility, onto private charity. Ordinary people paying for basic human welfare, like healthcare, for those who can’t afford it.
#4
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#5
Jay Withey was trying to rescue a friend during the 2022 Buffalo blizzard when his truck got stuck.
He knocked on 10 doors for help.
Every one of them said no.
So he broke a window at a nearby school and turned it into a shelter. Over the next day, he guided 24 stranded strangers inside, including seven elderly people who had run out of fuel.
Before leaving, he wrote a note:
“I’m terribly sorry about the window. I had to save everyone. Merry Christmas, Jay.”
Police later asked the public to help find him.
Not so they could arrest him.
So they could thank him
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#6
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Capitalism is defined as “an economic and political system in which a country’s trade and industry are controlled by private owners for profit, rather than by the state.”
But, as many argues, it only benefits the capital class (those with the money) at the expense of everyone else. Greg Brailsford admits to being a capitalist since the age of 18. “I started my first business during my freshman year of college and produced over $1 million in revenue in its first year,” he wrote in an editorial piece for Rhode Island-based Uprise RI.
Now, Brailsford has had a change of heart. “I am calling out capitalism as a scam from the vantage point of someone who excelled within it for the better part of 25 years,” he said.
#7
“Today we did this lady’s yard. She was telling us how the man next door was charging her to cut her yard and she could not afford it because she is on a fix income and just came out the hospital. She also said how he harasses her for the payment. But she need not worry no more because Raising Men Lawn Care Service will be doing her lawn for FREE just like how we do the rest of the lawns and will get her lawn done every two weeks. She can use the money on things that she really needs like medication. We are making a difference!”
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Brailsford is outspoken about his hatred of capitalism. He calls mainstream “news” a propaganda machine, saying that it merely gives the bare minimum of actual information to throw you off the scent.
“Whether you watch CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, or WJAR you are being fed carefully curated stories told from a capitalist angle to promote an agenda – keeping you informed is not that agenda by the way,” writes Brailsford. “Local news largely helps to promote two classes: law enforcement and local sports franchises, both important parts of the capitalist system.”
#10
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#11
A 9-year-old girl named Remington from Utah turned a difficult situation into an inspiring act of kindness.
Remington was born without part of her left arm and needed a special prosthetic called a “Hero Arm.” But when her insurance company refused to cover the cost, her family was left searching for another solution.
Instead of giving up, Remington started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the prosthetic. Her story quickly touched people around the world, and she managed to raise more than $30,000.
Soon after, a company called CrowdHealth stepped in and offered to fully pay for her new arm.
That meant Remington no longer needed the money she had raised. But rather than keeping it, she made an incredible decision — she donated every dollar to another child named Taj, who had also been denied a prosthetic by his insurance company.
At just 9 years old, Remington showed that being a hero is not only about strength, but also about kindness and generosity.
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#12
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He goes on to say that “if you are getting the feeling that capitalism seems more like socialism for corporations and special interests, you hit the jackpot.” Brailsford believes that capitalism claims to embrace the “free market” while constantly relying on handouts from the government and its citizens.
And he’s the only one against it, by a long shot…
#13
RETIRED COUPLE BOOKS 51 BACK TO BACK CRUISES BECAUSE IT’S CHEAPER THAN A RETIREMENT HOME.
Australian retirees Marty and Jess Ansen have turned retirement into a permanent cruise adventure. Rising costs made living on land less affordable, so they opted for continuous voyages, with meals, cleaning, entertainment, and health care included. Since June 2022, they’ve been living full-time aboard cruise ships, exploring ports, meeting travelers, and enjoying a care-free floating lifestyle. Their story shows that retirement doesn’t have to mean staying in one place, it can mean turning life into a budget-friendly, endlessly adventurous journey at sea.
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#15
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A 2025 Gallup poll found that Americans aren’t seeing capitalism the same way they once did.
“The 54% viewing capitalism favorably is down from 60% in 2021 and near that level in most prior years,” notes the Gallup report. The survey found that Americans are Americans are overwhelmingly positive toward small business (95%) and free enterprise (81%). But they have less than favorable views toward big business. Only 37% of respondents rated it positively.
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Trevor Jackson is a UC Berkeley history professor, and the author of The Insatiable Machine: How Capitalism Conquered the World. When asked what late capitalism really means, the expert replied that capitalism has been late for a long time.
“Marx first thought capitalism was going to collapse in 1848. In the 1890s, Eduard Bernstein wrote about a ‘later capitalism’ or a ‘mature capitalism…’ There are continual predictions that the end is coming, and it can’t go on like this, yet capitalism continues,” he said. “One of the definitive facts about capitalism is its incredible ability to survive, mutate and grow.”
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Meanwhile, change strategist, complexity researcher and cognitive scientist Joe Bruwer references the “mental disease of late capitalism” in a piece he penned online. He writes that many of us carry shame about being broke or struggling, when it’s not really our fault.
“The system is performing exactly as it was designed to,” he argues. “That is why wages have stagnated in the West for 30 years. It is why 62 people are able to have the same amount of wealth as 3.7 billion. It is why politicians are bought by the highest bidders and legislation systematically serves the already-rich at the expense of society.”
#22
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#24
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Bruwer believes that change is coming but in the meantime, we should take back our power while we wait for the tide to turn.
“Those billionaires who rigged the game don’t get to tell me what I should or shouldn’t say to my friends. If I am struggling financially it is because the financial system is morally corrupt,” he says. “This truth is a mantric elixir — repeat it to yourself every time the habits of your mind whisper that it is your fault.”
#25
Second-grade teacher adopts student after child goes through multiple foster homes
When Lexi McClelland first met 7-year-old Mary in 2020, the little girl walked into her Arkansas classroom singing a WWE theme song. Lexi immediately saw a bright, creative spirit in the young student, who was living in her fourth foster home at the time. The pair formed a beautiful connection over their shared love of books, leading community members to compare them to Matilda and Miss Honey. Lexi and her husband Max kept Mary in their hearts even after she finished second grade, hoping for a way to support her permanently. In 2021, the couple learned that Mary’s previous adoption shell had fallen through and she needed a home. Lexi quickly stepped up to take her in, and on Christmas Eve of that year, they asked Mary to join their family forever through a touching note in a children’s book. The family officially celebrated their adoption in a 2022 courthouse ceremony that left everyone in tears. Since then, they have grown even closer and recently welcomed a baby brother named Murphy into the family. Now approaching her 13th birthday, Mary says she and her parents have learned so much from one another. Lexi feels truly honored by her new role, giving credit to a higher power for bringing them together as a family.
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#26
This was me holding my laptop a few hours after I gave birth to Kean via c-section… YES! as soon as the catheter was removed, I decided to sit down and check my emails… this was me SHOWING UP even when IT WASNT EASY! and YES! this industry is not for the weak! if you want to become a VA, think twice! its not always rainbows and butterflies here!
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#27
Avivo Village in Minneapolis is an innovative shelter designed to provide people experiencing homelessness with a safer and more stable place to stay. Instead of large dorm-style spaces typical of many shelters, it offers small, private, lockable rooms inside a warehouse, giving residents greater dignity, security, and personal space. Beyond providing warmth and safety during harsh winters, the community also connects residents with essential services such as mental health care, addiction treatment, and housing support. By combining shelter with comprehensive assistance, Avivo Village aims to help people move beyond temporary emergency housing and toward long-term stability.
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#31
An 85-year-old widow called a tree service company and begged for firewood to keep warm. The owner delivered the firewood for free, then he fixed her car, her roof, and her heating/AC unit FREE of charge. Then he raised $20,000 for her
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#50
From September, every child in England whose family receives Universal Credit will be entitled to free school meals — a major expansion of a policy that previously applied only to families earning less than £7,400 a year. The change is expected to put £500 back into parents’ pockets per child every year, and to extend free nutritious meals to more than 500,000 additional children. Separately, the government will remove the two-child cap on Universal Credit from April, allowing parents to claim for third and subsequent children born after April 2017. Together, the two reforms are projected to lift roughly 450,000 children out of poverty by the end of this Parliament.
Nine US states — California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, and Vermont — are now implementing free school meals for all students regardless of income, with the Food Research and Action Center backing a Universal School Meals Program Act of 2026 to extend the policy nationwide. Researchers consistently find that universal free school meals reduce food hardship, reduce stigma, and improve academic outcomes. They also remove the simplest, most ancient question from a child’s school day: whether they will eat. For policy frameworks rooted in dignity rather than charity, feeding children unconditionally is a foundational act.
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#51
In 1902, a printing company in Brooklyn had a soggy problem. Humidity was warping the paper and smudging the ink, ruining entire print runs. Publisher Sackett & Wilhelms turned to a 25-year-old engineer named Willis Carrier for help.
Carrier built a machine that blew air over chilled coils, removing moisture while lowering temperature. He had no intention of cooling people. He was just trying to save the color registration on magazine covers.
The byproduct — human comfort — was an accident. But it was an accident that changed the shape of cities. Without air conditioning, Phoenix and Dubai wouldn’t exist, and summer movie blockbusters might still be played in sweltering theaters.
All because a printing plant needed to dry its paper
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#52
A mom, her two teenagers, and an army of volunteers have hand-rolled 10,000 seed bombs and turned LA’s burn zones into a wild meadow of poppies, sunflowers, and yarrow.
The Palisades and Eaton fires destroyed or damaged more than 16,000 homes and buildings, took out 28 people, and forced more than 200,000 to evacuate last January.
Climate scientists found the hot, dry and windy conditions that drove the fires were about 35% more likely due to 1.3 degrees Celsius of global warming caused primarily by the burning of oil, gas and coal.
Then came the second disaster.
Soil testing across the burn zones revealed shocking lead contamination. LA County’s Eaton Fire Soil Lead testing found that 571 properties had lead levels between 81 and 200 parts per million, levels that can cause premature birth, developmental damage in fetuses, and behavioral and learning problems in children.
Researchers also detected elevated levels of arsenic, cobalt and chromium, all known carcinogens.
The Army Corps of Engineers refused to test the soil, breaking with longstanding federal practice. Families had to scramble for answers on their own.
In an incredible piece for National Geographic, writer Dana Goodyear describes returning with her husband and two children to the scraped concrete pad where their home used to be. They hurled handfuls of seed bombs into the void.
Seed bombs are doughnut-hole sized clumps of native seeds, compost, and clay. You toss them onto bare ground. The clay shields the seed. The rain wakes it up. The plant does the rest.
What began as one grieving family became the Seed Bomb Project.
Goodyear and her teenage son Rummy hosted workshops at schools and community centers. Neighbors, kids, and other fire survivors rolled thousands by hand. Companies donated compost. Seed banks sent seeds.
Then something remarkable happened. Some of the native plants they scattered, including bush sunflowers, actually draw arsenic and lead out of contaminated soil.
The flowers are not just beautiful. They are cleaning up the mess polluters made!
This spring, the burn zones are exploding with poppies, sunflowers, and yarrow. A community wrecked by climate disaster and stiffed by federal cleanup is healing itself, one tossed seed at a time.
This is what working people have always done while billionaires tally their winnings. We show up for each other. We refuse to let our neighborhoods disappear.
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#53
These signs are everywhere at work, and I genuinely cannot deal with the grammar.
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#54
Honestly shoutout to this convenience store because this is the kind of “loophole” that actually feels like somebody using common sense for once.
The sign says frozen pizza can be cooked as a complimentary free service for EBT customers on request, and I don’t know… something about that just hit me. Because we all know how ridiculous it is that people can buy certain food with EBT, but depending on the rules, they might not be allowed to buy something already hot and ready to eat.
Like okay, so a person can be hungry, have food assistance, buy a frozen pizza, but if they need it warm right now because they don’t have access to an oven, they’re just supposed to figure it out? That has always felt so backwards to me.
So this little store basically said, “Fine, you buy the frozen pizza and we’ll cook it for free.” And honestly? Good. That’s not some evil scam. That’s feeding people. That’s someone looking at a rule that makes life harder for poor people and finding a way to make it a little more human.
Because not everybody has a full kitchen. Not everybody has a working oven. Not everybody is going home right away. Some people are living in motels, cars, shelters, temporary situations, or just trying to get through the day with whatever they can afford. A warm pizza might not seem like a big deal to some people, but for someone hungry, that could be the difference between eating an actual hot meal or not.
And before anybody starts acting weird about EBT, please be serious. We are talking about frozen pizza, not luxury dining. Nobody is getting rich off a convenience store oven. Sometimes people just need food they can actually eat.
I respect this store for finding a way to help without making a big production out of it. It’s simple, practical, and honestly more compassionate than a lot of the systems people are forced to deal with.
Am I wrong or is this actually one of the rare loopholes that deserves applause? Because to me, “we’ll heat up your food so you can eat” should not be controversial.
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