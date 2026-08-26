28 Honest And Relatable Comics About Life With A Cat By Meg Adams

Anyone who shares their home with a cat knows that even the most ordinary moment can suddenly become a major event. In the comics of artist Meg Adams, much of that everyday chaos comes courtesy of Shadowfang, her rescue black cat who approaches life with all the seriousness of a tiny, furry warrior. Bored Panda has featured Meg Adams’ relatable comics several times before, but this time, we’re turning our attention entirely to the feline side of her work.
From refusing to cooperate at the vet and interrupting work to demanding another meal shortly after finishing the last one, Shadowfang always seems to have something to say. Having his paws cleaned is an injustice, staying indoors is practically imprisonment, and the humans around him clearly need constant supervision. Luckily, he also has Commander Banana, his beloved toy and faithful companion, to accompany him through some of his more dramatic adventures. Together, the comics form a funny and affectionate portrait of life with a cat who can be stubborn, demanding, unpredictable, and lovable all at once. Shadowfang may see himself as a fearsome creature enduring endless hardships, but for cat owners, many of his struggles will probably look very familiar.
Scroll down to meet Shadowfang, Commander Banana, and the humans tasked with keeping up with them. And let us know in the comments if any of these remind you a bit of your own furry companions.
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