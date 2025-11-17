“Laughed So Loud That I Snorted”: Woman Comes Up With A Genius Plan To Get Back At Thieving MIL

Dealing with a somewhat bothersome mother-in-law can be tricky. In a way, they’re family, so it might be best to let certain things slide; however, there are times they simply must be stopped.
Redditor u/TA191210 found a way to stop her future MIL from snooping around and taking what doesn’t belong to her. After realizing that the MIL must have taken her engagement ring, the OP made sure the ring was back where it belongs soon after; but her way of doing it put her MIL into a panic. Scroll down to find the full story below.
Marrying into your partner’s family might result in tricky situations with the in-laws
Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)
Woman made her future MIL believe she was cursed after she took the engagement ring
Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)
The redditor updated the community on how the story evolved
Image source: TA191210
Females seemingly face more challenges when it comes to in-law relationships
Image credits: macniak (not the actual photo)
Research carried out by psychologist and senior tutor at Newnham College, Cambridge University, Terri Apter, suggested that it’s women who face the most challenges when it comes to in-law relationships.
Spanning through two decades, the survey of hundreds of families revealed that over 60% of women feel long-term unhappiness and stress because of their female in-law, the Guardian reports. “As they struggle to achieve the same position in the family as primary woman, each tries to establish or protect her status, each feels threatened by the other,” Dr. Apter pointed out.
The psychologist discovered that roughly two-thirds of daughters-in-law believe their partner’s mother often exhibited jealous, maternal love towards their sons. Other troublesome MIL behavior reportedly included making demands, being critical or intrusive, sulking and eliciting pity.
Both men and women get involved in conflictual situations with their MILs
Image credits: voronaman111 (not the actual photo)
In some cultures, it is common for women to move in with their in-laws after marriage, which can increase the tension even more. Professor at the University of Canterbury, Gretchen Perry, pointed out that “It’s a precarious environment because the new wife is separated from their family of origin and those who may be more protective of her. Depending on the nature of that circumstance, it can be a difficult, controlling environment, with a lot of conflict.”
A 2021 study of 75 different countries revealed that in places like Brazil, Dominican Republic, or South Africa, for instance, less than 5% of married women live with their MILs; while in Afghanistan, Albania, and India, just to name a few, the number is as high as 30%. Armenia and Tajikistan are reportedly the countries with the highest number of married women—roughly 40%—sharing a home with their husband’s mother.
Even though data suggests that women face more difficulties when it comes to in-law relationships, men are not unfamiliar with them either. Research suggests that both men and women alike get into conflicts with their partner’s mother more than they do with their own moms.
In the update the OP provided, she revealed that her fiancé agreed that he should step up when it comes to his mother—something redditors pointed out in the comments as well. They also shared advice with the bride-to-be on how to solve the situation, which she seemingly actually used with the mother-in-law.
The OP also provided more details in the comments
Fellow redditors shared their thoughts and suggestions
Follow Us