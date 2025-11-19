50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

by

It seems like millennials have gone through it all – good and bad. They’ve lived through recessions, skyrocketing housing prices, natural disasters, a pandemic, and avocado toast’s reputation. At the same time, they witnessed the rise of the Internet and are the most educated and tech-savvy generation in the current workplace. Being a millennial truly comes with its own set of unique experiences. 

The posts below perfectly capture this with some humor and a touch of grumpiness and skepticism. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that were the most relatable.

While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with millennial career coach Andrea Misir, who kindly agreed to chat with us more about Gen Y from her expert point of view.

#1

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#2

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: ericscissorhands

#3

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#4

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: ArkadyKoshka

#5

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: ben_rosen

#6

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#7

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: floschechter

#8

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#9

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: meganpetersdorf

#10

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: wroetoshaw

#11

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: 4Livs

#12

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#13

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: ElyKreimendahl

#14

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: adamliaw

#15

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: katefeetie

#16

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#17

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#18

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#19

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: saramvalentine

#20

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#21

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: thisone0verhere

#22

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: edixcarranza

#23

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#24

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: iamthirtyaf, threads.net

#25

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#26

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: JamColley

#27

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: brokenmoonsongs

#28

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: kimfaul

#29

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: PaigeKellerman

#30

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#31

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#32

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: TomScibelli

#33

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: thisone0verhere

#34

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: benpartridge

#35

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: iamthirtyaf, xdanielle45

#36

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: kariassad

#37

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: bestinsio

#38

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#39

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: iamthirtyaf, web-cdn.bsky.app

#40

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: TheJoelWillis

#41

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: ChaseMit

#42

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: introvertsmemes

#43

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: 06fordexplorer

#44

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: joshgondelman

#45

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#46

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: 1followernodad, x.com

#47

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: iamthirtyaf

#48

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: ZackBornstein

#49

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: papayajuan2019

#50

50 Memes That Prove Millennials Have The Best Sense Of Humor

Image source: delia_cai

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Instagram Account Shares Real Estate Listings ‘Gone Wild’ On Zillow, And Here Are 30 Of The Weirdest Ones (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Dad Turns His 6-Year-Old Son’s Drawings Into Reality And The Results Are Both Creepy And Hilarious (31 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
70 Weird Things That Book Addicts Do
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Combine Movie Soundtrack Album Covers With Classical Paintings
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, I Dare You To Photoshop This Cat To Be The Best Thing You Can Think Of (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“Makes My Stomach Turn”: 45 Terrifying True Stories That Are Hard To Believe
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025