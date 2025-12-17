Artist Colorizes Old Photos, And It Might Change The Way You Perceive History (50 Best Pics)

Photographs have a unique way of preserving memories, freezing moments that might otherwise fade with time. While old photos allow us to glimpse the past, their black-and-white nature can sometimes make those moments feel distant and hard to relate to.

That’s where digital artist Sébastien de Oliveira steps in. Using Photoshop, he carefully restores and colorizes historical photographs, bringing new life and realism to images from another era. His work makes the people and moments in these photos feel closer, more vivid, and easier to connect with.

Scroll down to explore a selection of Sébastien’s best colorized images and see history through a fresh perspective.

More info: Instagram

#1 Us Soldier Takes A Break Near Château-Thierry, France, August 1944 Life Magazine Archives

Image source: sebcolorisation

#2 Amelia Earhart With Her Cord 812 Phaeton Car And Her Lockheed Airplane, 1937

Image source: sebcolorisation

#3 Sergeant Franklin Williams, Home On Leave From Army Duty, With His Girlfriend Ellen Hardin, Splitting An Ice Cream, Baltimore, Maryland, March 1942

Image source: sebcolorisation

#4 A Woman Driving A Sports Car Around Hollywood With Thor The Great Dane Riding Shotgun, 1961. Photographed By Ralph Crane

Image source: sebcolorisation

#5

Image source: sebcolorisation

#6

Image source: sebcolorisation

#7 Frida Kahlo On A Small Boat At Xochimilco, Mexico, Photographed In 1936

Image source: sebcolorisation

#8 Actress Sophia Loren, Rome, 1963

Image source: sebcolorisation

#9 James Stewart On The Phone At His Father’s Hardware Store, 1945. Photographed By Peter Stackpole

Image source: sebcolorisation

#10 Preparing For The Landing, 1944

Image source: sebcolorisation

#11 1940 Life Magazine “Miami & Miami Beach Winter Boom”

Image source: sebcolorisation

#12 A Young Girl Read A Comic Book At A Supermarket, Anchorage, Alaska, 1958

Image source: sebcolorisation

#13 Amelia Earhart, Photographed In 1932

Image source: sebcolorisation

#14

Image source: sebcolorisation

#15 People In Vale, Oregon, For The Fourth Of July Celebration

Image source: sebcolorisation

#16 Scrabble Inventor Alfred Butts (Left) And Promoter James Brunot Posed With Oversized Game, November 1953

Image source: sebcolorisation

#17 Three Women Eating Spaghetti On Inflatable Mattresses At Capri, 1939. Photographed By Hamilton Wright

Image source: sebcolorisation

#18 John Fitzgerald Kennedy And Jackie Kennedy In 1953

Image source: sebcolorisation

#19 Photographer Harry Adams Stands With A Young Woman In Front Of His Barbershop. Los Angeles, 1956

Image source: sebcolorisation

#20

Image source: sebcolorisation

#21 Moulin Rouge, Paris, 1925

Image source: sebcolorisation

#22 Civil Air Patrol Student, Taking A Sunbath At The Silver Lake Airfield, Baker California, 1944

Image source: sebcolorisation

#23 Marilyn Monroe Reading, Beverly Carlton Hotel Los Angeles, 1952

Image source: sebcolorisation

#24 Brigitte Bardot In A Boat, 1959

Image source: sebcolorisation

#25

Image source: sebcolorisation

#26 Jardin Des Tuileries, Paris, May 1923

Image source: sebcolorisation

#27 Actress Clara Bow Photographed In 1927

Image source: sebcolorisation

#28 Teenage Girls And Boys Train For Defense Work Made Possible By Tva At A National Administration School. Knoxville, Tennessee, June 1942

Image source: sebcolorisation

#29 Manis The Orangutan And Clint Eastwood, Behind The Scenes Of The Film “Every Which Way But Loose ” By James Fargo (1978)

Image source: sebcolorisation

#30

Image source: sebcolorisation

#31 Unemployed Men, San Francisco, 1937

Image source: sebcolorisation

#32 1947 Ford Bubble Glass Top

Image source: sebcolorisation

#33 James Dean And Elizabeth Taylor Taking A Break From Filming “Giant” In June 1955

Image source: sebcolorisation

#34 Hal And Betty Takier, Jitterbug Dancing 1938

Image source: sebcolorisation

#35

Image source: sebcolorisation

#36 Puppeteers Daniel Seagren (Left) And Jim Henson (Center) Holding And Working Ernie, And Frank Oz (Right) With Bert In A ‘Sesame Street’ Rehearsal, C. 1970

Image source: sebcolorisation

#37 Sunset On The Place De La Concorde, Paris, 1960

Image source: sebcolorisation

#38 Street View, July 1958

Image source: sebcolorisation

#39 February 9, 1927. Washington, D.c. Miss Grace Wagner, Central High School

Image source: sebcolorisation

#40

Image source: sebcolorisation

#41 Street Scene During The Liberation Of Chartres, France, August 19, 1944

Image source: sebcolorisation

#42 Traffic Officer Ticketing A Badly Parked Car On The Champs Elysées, Paris. Photographed In 1960

Image source: sebcolorisation

#43 Pedestrians On Broadway Look Through A Restaurant Window To Watch A Cook Prepare A Pot Of Spaghetti. New York, 1937

Image source: sebcolorisation

#44 Marilyn Monroe In The Henry Hathaway’s Film “Niagara”, 1953

Image source: sebcolorisation

#45

Image source: sebcolorisation

#46 15-Cent Photo Booth In The Lobby At The United Nations Service Center At Washington, D.c., December 1943

Image source: sebcolorisation

#47 Rita Hayworth, Photographed In 1941 By George Hurrel

Image source: sebcolorisation

#48 Teenagers Walking In The Fallen Leaves, 1940s

Image source: sebcolorisation

#49 James Dean Signs Autographs In His Car In Marfa, Texas, Photographed By Richard C. Miller, In July 1955

Image source: sebcolorisation

#50

Image source: sebcolorisation

