Hey Pandas, Have You Experienced Anything Ironic Recently? (Closed)

Any strange coincidences?
#1
I was riding with a new friend on our way to a doctor’s appointment. She started complaining about a bicyclist who was abiding by the rules. She started to honk, but yelled, “Get on the sidewalk.” I explained that bicycles are not allowed, by law, on sidewalks, and have the same rights of the roads as cars. She wanted to argue, telling me, “not in Tampa it isn’t.” It’s Florida State Law.
Coming home from appointment a FDOT (Florida Dept. of Transportation) was directly in front of us. On it’s tailgate, a sign reminding drivers that pedestrians and cyclists are someone’s family, and to be aware. Second truck right next to us Had a picture of a bicyclist with arrows on both sides with Please Give 3 Feet.
I had to laugh, wondering if my friend Bob had a hand in this. He was killed by a driver who just had to change the music. I deal with the pain by telling myself he died doing what he loved.
There is a bike trail named after him outside of Orlando. Thanks, Bob. RIP
#2
In my country, far-left politicians are used to yell “antisemitism!” whenever someone disagrees with them about (insert any topic here), but the current conservative candidate running for presidency is a Jew, so they all attack him using antisemitic arguments.
Follow Us