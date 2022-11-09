Home
Television
Who is Starring in Season Six of The Resident?

Who is Starring in Season Six of The Resident?

Credit: The Resident

It’s difficult to believe The Resident is already airing its sixth intense season in 2022. The show premiered in 2018 as the television adaptation of a book authored by Marty Makary called Unaccountable. The book follows the lives of doctors and residents at Chastain Memorial hospital. Like all good hospital dramas – and we know there are more than a few – this show intertwines the deeply personal lives of each doctor and nurse along with the horrible situations their patients find themselves involved in on a regular basis.

The main character, Dr. Conrad Hawkins, is a deeply troubled young man with a complicated family history that took him off into the wild to live his life as a medic in some perilous situations. However, the show must go on, and we are here to take a look at The Resident cast of season six. Who are the fine actors who make this show work so well?

Matt Czuchry

Doctor Conrad Hawkins is the main character at Chastain. He was a resident when the show first began, but that led to him becoming the chief resident and, later, the team doctor. He was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Nurse Nic, played by actress Emily VanCamp. Their relationship was complicated as they both had their own complicated relationships with their respective families. Long story short, she’s no longer part of the cast after dying in a terrible car accident in season five. She married Conrad, had a daughter, and left them both when she died.

Manish Dayal

Devon Pravesh goes through some stuff on his journey to become the best doctor he can be. He is a great friend and doctor, but he is also someone who has some serious relationships very easily. The fifth season time jump moved our favorite resident up to an attending, but that did not last long. He is now a doctor who focuses on clinical trials. He wants to save lives in a big way.

Credit: The Resident

Malcolm-Jamal Warner

He’s arguably one of the best characters in the show. He’s a little off, a little exciting, and a little bit cocky, but it is exactly what the show needs. Doctor August Jeremiah Austin (AJ or the Raptor work, too) is talented. He wasn’t going to join the hospital as a permanent employee back in the day, but previous doctors Bell and Okafor made it too appealing. He’s probably the best of the best.

Jane Leeves

Doctor Kitt Voss is the world’s most talented orthopedic surgeon. She’s also the CEO of the hospital now that it’s a public entity. She makes friends easily, and she also makes her enemies just as easily. She’s working through her role as a CEO and a surgeon, but she does well overall.

Jessica Lucas

Doctor Billie Sutton is a great friend to Nic, and the time jump made her Chief of Surgery. A role she was almost made for, honestly. She was a resident in the neurosurgery department prior to the time jump.

Anuja Joshi

Every surgical intern is a bit of a mess when they begin their journey as a doctor, and the character of Leela Devi is not an exception to this rule. She’s a mess, and the fact that she’s dyslexic does not help her. It brings down her confidence level more often than it should, and she has some things to overcome in her own mind. She’s a twin, and she’s also been in a long-term relationship with Devon, thanks to the mid-season time the show put us through.

Kaley Ronayne

Cade Sullivan is her name, and she’s an ER doc. She works in the ER because it is the one place in the hospital that is always moving, and the patients are not usually there to stay. They come in, she works on them, and she works to save them before sending them on to the doctors who will care for them in the long term.

Credit: The Resident

Andrew McCarthy

Ian Sullivan is the character played by McCarthy. He’s a famous doctor known worldwide for his skills as a pediatric surgeon. It’s not an easy job to do working on children as their only hope for survival, but he does so with ease and precision. He’s also the man who fathered Cade, though their personal relationship is nothing short of estranged and difficult at best.

There are numerous other The Resident cast members in season six, but these are our main list of characters. They’re not all originals, but a few date all the way back to the beginning. Season six is already starting to become one of the most dramatic of all, and it leaves us wondering if the show will go on. What other dramatic issues will these characters face?

Related Posts

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Where is the Home Improvement Cast Now?
Who is Starring in Season Six of The Resident?
The Live-Action Hercules Film May Be Inspired by TikTok
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Gears of War Movie Confirmed For Netflix
Documentary Review: Killer Sally
Is Requiem for a Dream the Most Depressing Movie of All Time?
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Comparing The Loss of Iron Man to Black Panther
5 Reasons Why People Hate Mr. Krabs
6 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About “Friends”
manhwa recommendations
8 Manhwa Recommendations Similar To Solo Leveling
Ranking The Top 10 Fire Force Characters
5 Best Fights in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
11 Things about “SPY x FAMILY” That You Probably Didn’t Know
Mass Effect: Ranking the Best Games in Ultimate Space RPG Saga
Bayonetta Video Game Series Detailed
Assassin's Creed Mirage
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Set for Release In 2023
Who Should Play Aloy in a Live-Action Version of Horizon?