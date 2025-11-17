Artist Illustrates All The Problems She Runs Into In Her Fun And Quirky Comics (22 New Pics)

by

The young Indian illustrator Akshara Ashok has captured the attention of the social media world, particularly on Instagram, with her unique and intricate comics.

By blending elements of Indian tradition with modern times and digital art, she has attracted a significant following of 244,000 people who appreciate her creative flair and uniqueness in addressing topics that most artists choose to avoid. Ashok often discusses taboo themes, including women’s hygiene, periods, body hair, etc.

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com | youtube.com

#1

Artist Illustrates All The Problems She Runs Into In Her Fun And Quirky Comics (22 New Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#2

Artist Illustrates All The Problems She Runs Into In Her Fun And Quirky Comics (22 New Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#3

Artist Illustrates All The Problems She Runs Into In Her Fun And Quirky Comics (22 New Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#4

Artist Illustrates All The Problems She Runs Into In Her Fun And Quirky Comics (22 New Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#5

Artist Illustrates All The Problems She Runs Into In Her Fun And Quirky Comics (22 New Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#6

Artist Illustrates All The Problems She Runs Into In Her Fun And Quirky Comics (22 New Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#7

Artist Illustrates All The Problems She Runs Into In Her Fun And Quirky Comics (22 New Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#8

Artist Illustrates All The Problems She Runs Into In Her Fun And Quirky Comics (22 New Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#9

Artist Illustrates All The Problems She Runs Into In Her Fun And Quirky Comics (22 New Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#10

Artist Illustrates All The Problems She Runs Into In Her Fun And Quirky Comics (22 New Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#11

Artist Illustrates All The Problems She Runs Into In Her Fun And Quirky Comics (22 New Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#12

Artist Illustrates All The Problems She Runs Into In Her Fun And Quirky Comics (22 New Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#13

Artist Illustrates All The Problems She Runs Into In Her Fun And Quirky Comics (22 New Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#14

Artist Illustrates All The Problems She Runs Into In Her Fun And Quirky Comics (22 New Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#15

Artist Illustrates All The Problems She Runs Into In Her Fun And Quirky Comics (22 New Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#16

Artist Illustrates All The Problems She Runs Into In Her Fun And Quirky Comics (22 New Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#17

Artist Illustrates All The Problems She Runs Into In Her Fun And Quirky Comics (22 New Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#18

Artist Illustrates All The Problems She Runs Into In Her Fun And Quirky Comics (22 New Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#19

Artist Illustrates All The Problems She Runs Into In Her Fun And Quirky Comics (22 New Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#20

Artist Illustrates All The Problems She Runs Into In Her Fun And Quirky Comics (22 New Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#21

Artist Illustrates All The Problems She Runs Into In Her Fun And Quirky Comics (22 New Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#22

Artist Illustrates All The Problems She Runs Into In Her Fun And Quirky Comics (22 New Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Man Dresses Puppy ‘Son’ in Matching Outfits, And Now It’s Hard To Say Who Is Who
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know About USA’s “Falling Water”
3 min read
Jan, 11, 2018
Ed Sheeran Portrait Made With Hundred Thousands Of Dots
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Moon Knight: “The Goldfish Problem” Recap
3 min read
Apr, 1, 2022
Season 3 of Rings of Power is Already Being Hinted At
3 min read
Dec, 22, 2022
Terrifying 4,600ft Glass Walkway Opens In China, And Just Looking At The Pics Will Give You Vertigo
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.