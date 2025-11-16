Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (35 New Pics)

Akshara Ashok is an Indian illustrator who is known for creating humorous comics that highlight the common struggles and challenges faced by women in their daily lives. From poking fun at period jokes to addressing body image issues, Akshara’s illustrations aim to break taboos and challenge stereotypes surrounding women and their experiences.

Having initially pursued a degree in architecture, Akshara discovered her love for illustration in her third year of college and has since turned it into a full-time career. While her work often touches upon sensitive and serious issues such as mental health and gender equality, Akshara’s simple and cute style keeps her illustrations light-hearted and relatable. Through her work, she hopes to spark important conversations and make people feel less alone in their experiences.

More info: Instagram

#1

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#2

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#3

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#4

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#5

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#6

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#7

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#8

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#9

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#10

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#11

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#12

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#13

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#14

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#15

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#16

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#17

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#18

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#19

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#20

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#21

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#22

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#23

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#24

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#25

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#26

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#27

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#28

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#29

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#30

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#31

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#32

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#33

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#34

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#35

Image source: happyfluffcomics

