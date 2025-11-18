20 New Comics About Struggles In A Girl’s Life That You Might Relate To By “Tall N Curly”

by

Today, we have another batch of relatable comics for you, courtesy of none other than Cheyan Lefebvre. The artist began sharing her comic series, ‘Tall N Curly,’ on her blog back in 2012. Since then, the illustrator has crafted numerous strips addressing topics that resonate with many girls, especially those of above-average height. Beyond exploring themes related to height, Cheyan delves into other universal subjects inspired by her own life. Some of these themes touch upon relationships, self-acceptance, the ‘80s nostalgia, while others incorporate a dash of dark humor.

Scroll down to see the latest comics by ‘Tall N Curly,’ and learn more about the artist behind the series in our interview.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tallncurly.com

#1

20 New Comics About Struggles In A Girl’s Life That You Might Relate To By “Tall N Curly”

Image source: tallncurly1

#2

20 New Comics About Struggles In A Girl’s Life That You Might Relate To By “Tall N Curly”

Image source: tallncurly1

#3

20 New Comics About Struggles In A Girl’s Life That You Might Relate To By “Tall N Curly”

Image source: tallncurly1

#4

20 New Comics About Struggles In A Girl’s Life That You Might Relate To By “Tall N Curly”

Image source: tallncurly1

#5

20 New Comics About Struggles In A Girl’s Life That You Might Relate To By “Tall N Curly”

Image source: tallncurly1

#6

20 New Comics About Struggles In A Girl’s Life That You Might Relate To By “Tall N Curly”

Image source: tallncurly1

#7

20 New Comics About Struggles In A Girl’s Life That You Might Relate To By “Tall N Curly”

Image source: tallncurly1

#8

20 New Comics About Struggles In A Girl’s Life That You Might Relate To By “Tall N Curly”

Image source: tallncurly1

#9

20 New Comics About Struggles In A Girl’s Life That You Might Relate To By “Tall N Curly”

Image source: tallncurly1

#10

20 New Comics About Struggles In A Girl’s Life That You Might Relate To By “Tall N Curly”

Image source: tallncurly1

#11

20 New Comics About Struggles In A Girl’s Life That You Might Relate To By “Tall N Curly”

Image source: tallncurly1

#12

20 New Comics About Struggles In A Girl’s Life That You Might Relate To By “Tall N Curly”

Image source: tallncurly1

#13

20 New Comics About Struggles In A Girl’s Life That You Might Relate To By “Tall N Curly”

Image source: tallncurly1

#14

20 New Comics About Struggles In A Girl’s Life That You Might Relate To By “Tall N Curly”

Image source: tallncurly1

#15

20 New Comics About Struggles In A Girl’s Life That You Might Relate To By “Tall N Curly”

Image source: tallncurly1

#16

20 New Comics About Struggles In A Girl’s Life That You Might Relate To By “Tall N Curly”

Image source: tallncurly1

#17

20 New Comics About Struggles In A Girl’s Life That You Might Relate To By “Tall N Curly”

Image source: tallncurly1

#18

20 New Comics About Struggles In A Girl’s Life That You Might Relate To By “Tall N Curly”

Image source: tallncurly1

#19

20 New Comics About Struggles In A Girl’s Life That You Might Relate To By “Tall N Curly”

Image source: tallncurly1

#20

20 New Comics About Struggles In A Girl’s Life That You Might Relate To By “Tall N Curly”

Image source: tallncurly1

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Internet Weighs In Whether Guy Was A Jerk To Ask Brother And His Pregnant Wife To Move Out
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
It Took Me 18 Months To Create This Impressive 2×3 Meter Sculpture Of The Book Of Revelations
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Photographs Of Stunning Ski Slopes In Borovets, Bulgaria (11 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
New Yorker Draws Sketches Of Masked Strangers On The Subway, Captures The Spirit Of The Times
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Saw The People On The Stars
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, In Today’s Age And Society, What’s Your Secret To Keeping Your Marriage Life Blissful And Exciting? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.