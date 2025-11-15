Hey Pandas, Give Me A Fun Fact (Closed)

by

What fun facts do you know?

#1

Lightning was originally going to stay limbless, but he got arms in BFB 1.

#2

There is a parasite called Toxoplasma gondii which causes rodents to lose their fear of cats. The parasite basically messes with their brains.

#3

Polar bears have black skin.

#4

Dogs can actually see color. Just not as many because they have less cones.

#5

penguins have knees. I love this fact

another fun fact
someone just died

#6

Cows have best friends.

#7

fun fact- im bon bon AND purple boi

#8

Russia lost their super small pox .-.

#9

I have lots of fun facts….but I’ll choose the gross one.
Newborn elephants and koalas eat their mothers’ poop.

#10

North Korea has no COVID cases.

