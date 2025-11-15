Hey Pandas, Give Me A Fun Fact (Closed)

What fun facts do you know?
#1
Lightning was originally going to stay limbless, but he got arms in BFB 1.
#2
There is a parasite called Toxoplasma gondii which causes rodents to lose their fear of cats. The parasite basically messes with their brains.
#3
Polar bears have black skin.
#4
Dogs can actually see color. Just not as many because they have less cones.
#5
penguins have knees. I love this fact
another fun fact
someone just died
#6
Cows have best friends.
#7
fun fact- im bon bon AND purple boi
#8
Russia lost their super small pox .-.
#9
I have lots of fun facts….but I’ll choose the gross one.
Newborn elephants and koalas eat their mothers’ poop.
#10
North Korea has no COVID cases.
