Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Rupert Fawcett, the artist behind the funny “Off The Leash” comics, captures the ups and downs of life with dogs in a way that any dog owner can relate to. Growing up in London, Rupert loved drawing and was always inspired by humor. He spent his school days sketching and later went to art school to pursue his dream of becoming a professional artist.
Influenced by comics like Tintin, Rupert developed his own style, focusing on the everyday antics of dogs. Despite facing many rejections early on, he kept pushing forward, turning his passion for drawing into a successful career. Rupert encourages aspiring artists to stay determined and keep going, even when things get tough.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
