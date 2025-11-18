Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

by

Rupert Fawcett, the artist behind the funny “Off The Leash” comics, captures the ups and downs of life with dogs in a way that any dog owner can relate to. Growing up in London, Rupert loved drawing and was always inspired by humor. He spent his school days sketching and later went to art school to pursue his dream of becoming a professional artist.

Influenced by comics like Tintin, Rupert developed his own style, focusing on the everyday antics of dogs. Despite facing many rejections early on, he kept pushing forward, turning his passion for drawing into a successful career. Rupert encourages aspiring artists to stay determined and keep going, even when things get tough.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#2

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#3

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#4

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#5

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#6

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#7

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#8

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#9

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#10

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#11

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#12

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#13

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#14

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#15

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#16

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#17

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#18

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#19

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#20

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#21

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#22

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#23

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#24

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#25

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#26

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#27

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#28

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#29

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#30

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#31

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#32

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#33

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#34

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#35

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#36

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#37

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#38

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#39

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#40

Off The Leash: 40 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Science Secrets Hidden In Plain Sight: The Everyday Mysteries Quiz
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2025
A Scratch-Off World Map That Lets You Track Countries You’ve Visited
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hart of Dixie 3.06 Review: “Family Tradition”
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2013
Former Engineer Is Winning India’s Heart With His Emotional Photographs
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Five Incredible Woody Harrelson Moments on Cheers
3 min read
May, 8, 2018
“I Can’t Wait To Abandon My Disabled Brother”: The Internet Showers Man With Support
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.