12 Brutally Honest Charts That People Who Hate People Will Understand

by

Remember the time you met an old high-school friend at the supermarket? How about that evening when a co-worker sat next to you on the bus practicing his social skills?

BuzzFeed’s Lara Parker has compiled a unique collection of honest graphs about these situations and the social norms in responding to them. Sometimes we just have to participate in a conversation even though all our instincts are screaming otherwise and the thought ‘i hate people’ is on repeat in our heads. Of course, running away (or in extreme circumstances even punching a person in his face) and joining the Anti-Social Club often seems compelling but the etiquette demands to nod, smile and engage in the small talk. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Perhaps if more people saw these graphs, they would start less painfully disturbing chit-chat in the first place. But if you want to, then firmly hold on to your people suck beliefs, because nobody really cares.

More info: BuzzFeed (h/t: DesignTAXI)

#1

12 Brutally Honest Charts That People Who Hate People Will Understand

#2

12 Brutally Honest Charts That People Who Hate People Will Understand

#3

12 Brutally Honest Charts That People Who Hate People Will Understand

#4

12 Brutally Honest Charts That People Who Hate People Will Understand

#5

12 Brutally Honest Charts That People Who Hate People Will Understand

#6

12 Brutally Honest Charts That People Who Hate People Will Understand

#7

12 Brutally Honest Charts That People Who Hate People Will Understand

#8

12 Brutally Honest Charts That People Who Hate People Will Understand

#9

12 Brutally Honest Charts That People Who Hate People Will Understand

#10

12 Brutally Honest Charts That People Who Hate People Will Understand

#11

12 Brutally Honest Charts That People Who Hate People Will Understand

#12

12 Brutally Honest Charts That People Who Hate People Will Understand

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Midnight, Texas: A Spooky Delight Returns for Season 2
3 min read
Oct, 15, 2018
Woman Goes Ballistic On Her BF For Agreeing To Mow His Ex’s Lawn, He Complains About It Online
3 min read
Aug, 27, 2025
Previously on… Bones
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2010
Why Don’t You Play With Me?
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Martin Bobb-Semple
10 Things You Didn’t Know About All American: Homecoming’s Martin Bobb-Semple
3 min read
Oct, 13, 2020
The Top 20 PBS Cartoons of All-Time
3 min read
May, 16, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.