Hey Pandas, What Was The Day That You Wish Never Happened? (Closed)

Well, yeah…
#1
The day I told my parents I want to change my name…
#2
The day my biological father called of his engagement to his second almost new wife.
I was really close with my almost step sister but now I felt stupid because this had happened last time he almost go married. My family was also really good at getting really close to people, and then them leaving without a trace (or suddenly dropping dead)..
#3
The day I was born :(
#4
either the day my parents told us that we were going to put our dog down, or the day it actually happened. i have never cried more in less than a week than i did those few days. she was barely four years old.
#5
The day that I found out half the girls saw me as a pèrvert. Or at least I thought that they did. Turns out it was only one. And I almost had an absolute panic attack during the entire day. Turns out it was just me looking at an angle to the chest area because of bad posture.
Another day that I wish never happened was the day that my dog was diagnosed with cancer. Or rather the day that his cells mutated into those monstrous cancer cells.
#6
January 6th. Not that one, the one in 2009. That was the day someone who personally manipulated all of my friends against me was born. They’ve hurt all of us with their actions, and honestly, judging by what I know of their past, they’ve hurt others in their lives too.
#7
The day that my parents found out that I believed I was genderqueer. It caused the most painful (mentally) days of my life. I’m better now (even found out I’m bigender), but I don’t think I can ever tell them.
#8
Not a day, but a whole year. 2023. This year, both my grandma and my dog died. At the time, I was also sad because I miss my family on my dad’s side (they live in England, and we had recently gone to visit). And through all of that, I’ve been dealing with lots of very stressful school exams and stuff. So yeah, I wish that 2023 never happened.
#9
June 17th, 2017. Two years prior our mom had passed and my older brother descended into horrible substance abuse. He’d finally hit bottom and he and I planned on me picking him up that morning to head to inpatient treatment. Seven am, I arrive. His door was unlocked, lights were on, backpack right at the door. Totally not his MO. I called his name as I searched the house and found him, laying in a small pool of vomit and blood at the bottom of the stairs. He was alive. The hospital didn’t realize he had a healthcare directive and performed life saving but brain damaging surgery. He regained consciousness for 2 out of 25 days it took to pass on. 💔🦋. Not a fan of July 5th either.
#10
I want to erase the past 3 years from my life because I’ve had thoughts of suicide for 2 of those years and a lot of negative stuff has happened to me then
#11
Every day of my life
#12
my ✨day of birth✨
