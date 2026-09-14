74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

by

Many kids find the idea of being an adult glamorous. Grown-ups get to stay up as late as they want, eat ice cream for dinner, watch R-rated movies, and if they don’t want to make their bed, they don’t have to! 

But reality can hit you like a ton of bricks when you turn 18 and find out that being an adult is actually a lot of hard work. And you do have to get plenty of sleep and eat healthy, unless you want to feel terrible the next day. The good news, however, is that we’re all in it together. Bored Panda has compiled a list below of hilarious memes about the realities of adulting, so enjoy scrolling through and be sure to upvote the ones that you find painfully relatable!

#1

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: adolchristin98

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

#2

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: No-Stuff-483

#3

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: Dieja

#4

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: _TheOddOne_

#5

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source:  Respectful Memes

#6

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: ParticularWeather927

#7

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: Aqua

#8

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: Piglow Von Munchingindahausen

#9

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: freud.intensifies

#10

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: ComplaintGeneral5574

#11

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: Anonymous

#12

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: projectjl21

#13

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: Queenhood_

#14

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: HairyWolverine

#15

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: thinkfastandgo

#16

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: VitiseMY

#17

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: Decent_essence

#18

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: Anonymous

#19

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: jfd0957

#20

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: peterzachari

#21

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: False-Focus2949

#22

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: Anonymous

#23

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: Num’s the word

#24

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: Small_Court8726

#25

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: WTB_YT

#26

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: Anonymous

#27

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: GhonaHerpaSyphilAids

#28

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: Kohi-to-keki

#29

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: ComplaintGeneral5574

#30

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: Ms_D3c3mb3r

#31

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: myintroverts

#32

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: Anonymous

#33

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: 9gag

#34

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: Kevin Cook

#35

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: mesomobeni17

#36

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: Trish O’Neill

#37

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: mrinalshar39

#38

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: Ted Almond

#39

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: grownandflown

#40

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: Spy Bond

#41

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: 9gag

#42

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: eyerollingsex

#43

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: fallinginsociety

#44

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: cheddariniii

#45

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: 9gag

#46

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: Kathy Rizza Varley

#47

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: 90s.era.nostalgia

#48

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: Anonymous

#49

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: isnatchkids

#50

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: Anonymous

#51

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: Anonymous

#52

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: Anonymous

#53

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: Cheri-Cherry

#54

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: nedhardy

#55

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: nedhardy

#56

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: nedhardy

#57

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: nedhardy

#58

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: nedhardy

#59

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: thunderdungeon

#60

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: thunderdungeon

#61

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: thunderdungeon

#62

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: thunderdungeon

#63

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: thunderdungeon

#64

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: thunderdungeon

#65

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: thunderdungeon

#66

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: Current-Current2789

#67

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: Anonymous

#68

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: thefunnybeaver

#69

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: thefunnybeaver

#70

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: nedhardy

#71

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: nedhardy

#72

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: nedhardy

#73

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: nedhardy

#74

74 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Adults Who Still Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Image source: shwetanand345

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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