Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws

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What’s your idea of the perfect family vacation? Kicking back, relaxing and spending quality time together? Or making every moment count by jam-packing your itinerary with fun and exciting activities?

A man says he’s sick and tired of the same boring annual vacation with his extended family. His wife had agreed that they should all do something different this year. But she changed her mind without informing him, and committed to spending a week at the same beach, in the same street and sticking to the same strict routine. He’s now told her that she and the kids can go alone.

What was meant to be a relaxing family vacation has turned into a nightmare for one couple

Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws

Image credits: Olivia / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws

The husband has told his wife and kids they can go without him because he’s sick of the same boring holiday every year

Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws

Image credits: Guillaume Issaly / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws

Image credits:

He then revealed that he plans all the other family vacations throughout the year

Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws

Some took his side and felt his wife was manipulating him

Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws

Others didn’t understand why the man wouldn’t want to just relax with family

Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws
Husband Blind-Sided By Reincarnation Of Dreaded Annual Family Trip With In-Laws

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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