Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

Summer is here and the sunny shores are calling again. It’s time to grab your sunscreen and shades and head off to the beach for a day of fun. This time, however, you won’t have to settle for just another ordinary day in the sun and sand. Our beach hacks will help you elevate your vacation from “good” to “absolutely epic”! Life’s a beach, they say, but these beach tips and tricks will make it even better. Whether you’re a seasoned beach bum or a rookie sandcastle artist—we’ve got a beach hack for you.
Tired of sand invading your snacks? We’ve got the secret to creating sand-free picnic zones that will keep your treats crunchy and your taste buds happy. Need a way to keep your valuables safe while you splash in the waves? Our sneaky hidden compartment hack has got your back. We’ve even got beach hacks for families so your small kids can play safely. We’ll also show you how to make beach bags that will add a pop of color to your day. And don’t forget about staying safe in the sun. We know that a beach day is all about soaking up that vitamin D, but we also want to make sure you stay protected from the harsh sunlight. Our beach hacks for shade will have you covered (literally!).
So get ready to dive into a world of sun, sand, and sensational hacks for the beach. These clever tips and tricks will make your seaside adventures unforgettable.
#1 Freeze Water Bottles
Another alternative for ice cubes: frozen water bottles. They’ll keep your food cool and you’ll be able to sip on cold water for hours.
#2 Keep A Few Extra Towels In The Car
The summer sun will warm up your car, along with the towels in it. They’ll feel like a warm embrace after a dip in the ocean.
#3 Waterproof Phone Cover
Pop your phone in a ziplock bag. It’ll keep it dry, and your touchpad will still work through the plastic.
#4 Insulate Your Cooler With Sand
Protect your cooler from the extreme heat by burying it in the sand. It will keep your food and drinks cool way longer.
#5 Use A Pop-Up Tent As A Shade
Here’s another beach hack for shade: Bring a pop-up tent! It’s perfect for picnics and for little kids who might want to take a nap. The lightweight tent can be packed easily and is a great way to take a break from the sunlight.
#6 Keep Your Valuables Safe In A Waterproof Fanny Pack
Still feeling nervous about storing your IDs and cash in discreet objects, as we suggested above? In that case, invest in a waterproof fanny pack. These will keep your valuables safe even when you splash in the waves.
#7 Pack A Medical Kit
Some more helpful beach tips and tricks: Pack an emergency medical kit. You never know when someone might get injured. This will make your beach day less stressful.
#8 Set A Reminder To Reapply Sunscreen
When you’re having so much fun, it’s easy to forget that you and your family need to reapply sunscreen to stay safe. Keep a small diary to note the time when you apply sunscreen. Or set a reminder on your phone.
#9 Bring Your Own Sand Toys
Don’t have a sand toy kit for your kids? With a little creativity, anything can be used as a sand toy. Pack in measuring cups, paintbrushes, and paint spatulas for an impromptu beach trip.
#10 Carry An Extra Bag For Wet Clothes
Packing wet, sandy bathing suits back into your bag can be messy. Simply carry a plastic grocery bag or a clean trash bag from your hotel for your wet clothes.
#11 Store Toys In A Mesh Bag
Some more cool beach hacks for families: Carry the kids’ beach toys in a mesh bag. Just shake off the sand before leaving. No more sand on car seats!
#12 Roll Up Money In A Chapstick
This is one of the most popular hacks for the beach. Roll up some extra dollars in an empty chapstick tube for emergencies. Works for traveling too.
#13 Create A Sand-Free Space With A Fitted Sheet
Create a sand-free picnic space with a fitted sheet. Simply place heavy items in the corners and pull them up.
#14 Pack Your Things A Day Before
It’s the same when going on a trip. Beach days can be crazy with so many last-minute things to do, especially if you have small kids. So start packing a day before. This way, you’ll have plenty of time to check if you have everything ready.
#15 Flip-Flops Are Better Than Flat Shoes And Sandals
Rubber flip-flops can dry easily.
#16 Always Carry Extra Clothes
This will give you the option to take a shower at the beach, change into dry clothes, and head off for dinner or shopping.
#17 Stash Your Valuables In An Empty Sunscreen Bottle, The Least Obvious Place
Some beach hacks for families can be lifesavers. Keeping track of your valuables can be stressful while you’re busy playing with the kids. Keep your valuables safe in an empty sunscreen bottle, the least obvious place.
#18 DIY Sunshade
A beach umbrella can be difficult to fit in the car. We have some beach hacks for shade that’ll keep you cool in the scorching sun. You can make your own DIY sunshade with shower curtains! All materials will cost you less than $100 and it’ll be easy to fold up and carry.
Image source: Engineerable
#19 Bring A Beach Pool
If you have small kids, then this beach hack is for you. Carry an inflatable pool. The kids will be able to play safely while you relax.
#20 Make A Frozen Sponge Necklace
Cut up small sponge pieces and thread them into a necklace. Soak it in water and then freeze it. You can carry it to the beach in a sealed container. The frozen sponge necklace will keep your kids cool.
Image source: OneCrazyHouse
#21 Cover Your Drinks With Cupcake Liners
Cupcake liners will keep the sand and bugs away from your drinks.
#22 Sew A Mini Pillow To Your Beach Towel For The Ultimate Comfort
This way, you’ll be able to lie down comfortably and read a book or just get some shut-eye.
#23 Make Snacks A Day Before
Get the snacks ready a day before. That’ll be one less thing to do in the morning when getting the kids ready for the beach.
#24 Dust Talcum Powder To Remove Sand
Tired of sand getting everywhere in the car? Dust yourself down with talcum powder. It will dry off the grains and make it much easier to wipe the sand away.
#25 Carry Simple Beach Games
Make your day even more fun with beach games. A few tennis balls can turn into a beach bowling game. You can also reuse your plastic cups to build a castle.
#26 Stash Your Valuables
Leaving behind your wallet or bag while you go for a dip can be unsafe. So try to stash your valuables in discreet objects. Anything can turn into a storage space—an insulated coffee cup to hold your keys, a pill bottle to stash your cash, and a sandwich box to store your IDs.
#27 Use Lint For Bonfires
Planning an evening bonfire at the beach? Use dryer lint as a fire starter. Stack it in an empty toilet paper roll and light it up. You’ll have a bonfire going in no time!
#28 Go Early To Grab A Better Spot
The beach becomes crowded around sunset time. Plan to go a little early so you can set up at a good spot.
#29 Make Your Own Blanket With Beach Towels
Upcycle your old towels and sew them together. Voila, you have a beach blanket! Enjoy your own sand-free zone.
Image source: diy-enthusiasts.com, HGTV Handmade
#30 Soothe Sunburns With Aloe Vera Ice Cubes
Even with sunscreen, you may end up getting a sunburn. Especially if you forget to reapply or aren’t using the right SPF. Freeze aloe vera gel in an ice cube tray and pack it in your cooler. The cooling, healing touch of aloe will soothe your sunburns.
#31 Walk Upwind To Find Space On A Crowded Beach
On windy days, beachgoers usually subconsciously turn away from the wind when looking for a spot to set up their umbrellas. Try doing the opposite. Walk upwind and you’ll be able to find a spot quickly.
#32 Beach Towels With Pockets To Store Essentials
Take an oversized beach towel and sew pockets into the bottom. You’ll be able to store your sunglasses, sunscreen, books, and more. With this beach hack, you won’t have to rummage through your bag with sandy fingers.
#33 DIY Lemonade Pouches
Buy small plastic pouches to make your own lemonade for the beach. You can even make your own delicious cocktails to stay hydrated.
#34 Put Your Baby In A “Sand Hole”
Make a cozy space for your little one with a “baby hole.” Simply dig sand to make a hole, cover it with a towel and pop an umbrella over it. Now your baby will have their own tiny spot to enjoy the beach safely.
#35 Make Beach Souvenirs
Here’s another interesting thing you can do at the beach: Turn your sandy handprints into plaster of Paris souvenirs. Carry some plaster with you to the beach. Mix it with water and add it to your hand impression in the sand. Wait for it to harden. And now you’ve got a unique beach treasure!
#36 Turn Colorful Duct Tape Into A Beach Bag
Add a pop of color to the beach with your very own waterproof bag. For this beach hack, you’ll need 5–6 rolls of colored duct tape. Lay the pieces out in the shape of a bag and stick them together. Trim the edges. Now you have your own stylish beach bag.
Image source: Duck Brand
#37 DIY Drink Holders
We really love this simple DIY drink holder posted by Megan on Positively Splendid. You’ll need some soup cans, colorful fabric, hot glue, nuts, screws, and a rod. These are great for beach parties as well as picnics.
#38 Highlight Your Hair Naturally
Use the old-school method to lighten your hair. Spray some fresh lemon juice in your hair and let the sun do the trick. You’ll have natural-looking highlights for weeks.
#39 Pack Your Cooler With Frozen Water Balloons Instead Of Ice
They’ll keep your drinks cool and when they thaw, you can use them for a water balloon fight
