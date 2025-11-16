Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

by

Summer is here and the sunny shores are calling again. It’s time to grab your sunscreen and shades and head off to the beach for a day of fun. This time, however, you won’t have to settle for just another ordinary day in the sun and sand. Our beach hacks will help you elevate your vacation from “good” to “absolutely epic”! Life’s a beach, they say, but these beach tips and tricks will make it even better. Whether you’re a seasoned beach bum or a rookie sandcastle artist—we’ve got a beach hack for you.

Tired of sand invading your snacks? We’ve got the secret to creating sand-free picnic zones that will keep your treats crunchy and your taste buds happy. Need a way to keep your valuables safe while you splash in the waves? Our sneaky hidden compartment hack has got your back. We’ve even got beach hacks for families so your small kids can play safely. We’ll also show you how to make beach bags that will add a pop of color to your day. And don’t forget about staying safe in the sun. We know that a beach day is all about soaking up that vitamin D, but we also want to make sure you stay protected from the harsh sunlight. Our beach hacks for shade will have you covered (literally!).

So get ready to dive into a world of sun, sand, and sensational hacks for the beach. These clever tips and tricks will make your seaside adventures unforgettable.

#1 Freeze Water Bottles

Another alternative for ice cubes: frozen water bottles. They’ll keep your food cool and you’ll be able to sip on cold water for hours.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#2 Keep A Few Extra Towels In The Car

The summer sun will warm up your car, along with the towels in it. They’ll feel like a warm embrace after a dip in the ocean.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#3 Waterproof Phone Cover

Pop your phone in a ziplock bag. It’ll keep it dry, and your touchpad will still work through the plastic.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#4 Insulate Your Cooler With Sand

Protect your cooler from the extreme heat by burying it in the sand. It will keep your food and drinks cool way longer.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#5 Use A Pop-Up Tent As A Shade

Here’s another beach hack for shade: Bring a pop-up tent! It’s perfect for picnics and for little kids who might want to take a nap. The lightweight tent can be packed easily and is a great way to take a break from the sunlight.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#6 Keep Your Valuables Safe In A Waterproof Fanny Pack

Still feeling nervous about storing your IDs and cash in discreet objects, as we suggested above? In that case, invest in a waterproof fanny pack. These will keep your valuables safe even when you splash in the waves.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#7 Pack A Medical Kit

Some more helpful beach tips and tricks: Pack an emergency medical kit. You never know when someone might get injured. This will make your beach day less stressful.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#8 Set A Reminder To Reapply Sunscreen

When you’re having so much fun, it’s easy to forget that you and your family need to reapply sunscreen to stay safe. Keep a small diary to note the time when you apply sunscreen. Or set a reminder on your phone.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#9 Bring Your Own Sand Toys

Don’t have a sand toy kit for your kids? With a little creativity, anything can be used as a sand toy. Pack in measuring cups, paintbrushes, and paint spatulas for an impromptu beach trip.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#10 Carry An Extra Bag For Wet Clothes

Packing wet, sandy bathing suits back into your bag can be messy. Simply carry a plastic grocery bag or a clean trash bag from your hotel for your wet clothes.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#11 Store Toys In A Mesh Bag

Some more cool beach hacks for families: Carry the kids’ beach toys in a mesh bag. Just shake off the sand before leaving. No more sand on car seats!

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#12 Roll Up Money In A Chapstick

This is one of the most popular hacks for the beach. Roll up some extra dollars in an empty chapstick tube for emergencies. Works for traveling too.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#13 Create A Sand-Free Space With A Fitted Sheet

Create a sand-free picnic space with a fitted sheet. Simply place heavy items in the corners and pull them up.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#14 Pack Your Things A Day Before

It’s the same when going on a trip. Beach days can be crazy with so many last-minute things to do, especially if you have small kids. So start packing a day before. This way, you’ll have plenty of time to check if you have everything ready.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#15 Flip-Flops Are Better Than Flat Shoes And Sandals

Rubber flip-flops can dry easily.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#16 Always Carry Extra Clothes

This will give you the option to take a shower at the beach, change into dry clothes, and head off for dinner or shopping.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#17 Stash Your Valuables In An Empty Sunscreen Bottle, The Least Obvious Place

Some beach hacks for families can be lifesavers. Keeping track of your valuables can be stressful while you’re busy playing with the kids. Keep your valuables safe in an empty sunscreen bottle, the least obvious place.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#18 DIY Sunshade

A beach umbrella can be difficult to fit in the car. We have some beach hacks for shade that’ll keep you cool in the scorching sun. You can make your own DIY sunshade with shower curtains! All materials will cost you less than $100 and it’ll be easy to fold up and carry.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

Image source: Engineerable

#19 Bring A Beach Pool

If you have small kids, then this beach hack is for you. Carry an inflatable pool. The kids will be able to play safely while you relax.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#20 Make A Frozen Sponge Necklace

Cut up small sponge pieces and thread them into a necklace. Soak it in water and then freeze it. You can carry it to the beach in a sealed container. The frozen sponge necklace will keep your kids cool.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

Image source: OneCrazyHouse

#21 Cover Your Drinks With Cupcake Liners

Cupcake liners will keep the sand and bugs away from your drinks.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#22 Sew A Mini Pillow To Your Beach Towel For The Ultimate Comfort

This way, you’ll be able to lie down comfortably and read a book or just get some shut-eye.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#23 Make Snacks A Day Before

Get the snacks ready a day before. That’ll be one less thing to do in the morning when getting the kids ready for the beach.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#24 Dust Talcum Powder To Remove Sand

Tired of sand getting everywhere in the car? Dust yourself down with talcum powder. It will dry off the grains and make it much easier to wipe the sand away.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#25 Carry Simple Beach Games

Make your day even more fun with beach games. A few tennis balls can turn into a beach bowling game. You can also reuse your plastic cups to build a castle.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#26 Stash Your Valuables

Leaving behind your wallet or bag while you go for a dip can be unsafe. So try to stash your valuables in discreet objects. Anything can turn into a storage space—an insulated coffee cup to hold your keys, a pill bottle to stash your cash, and a sandwich box to store your IDs.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#27 Use Lint For Bonfires

Planning an evening bonfire at the beach? Use dryer lint as a fire starter. Stack it in an empty toilet paper roll and light it up. You’ll have a bonfire going in no time!

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#28 Go Early To Grab A Better Spot

The beach becomes crowded around sunset time. Plan to go a little early so you can set up at a good spot.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#29 Make Your Own Blanket With Beach Towels

Upcycle your old towels and sew them together. Voila, you have a beach blanket! Enjoy your own sand-free zone.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

Image source: diy-enthusiasts.com, HGTV Handmade

#30 Soothe Sunburns With Aloe Vera Ice Cubes

Even with sunscreen, you may end up getting a sunburn. Especially if you forget to reapply or aren’t using the right SPF. Freeze aloe vera gel in an ice cube tray and pack it in your cooler. The cooling, healing touch of aloe will soothe your sunburns.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#31 Walk Upwind To Find Space On A Crowded Beach

On windy days, beachgoers usually subconsciously turn away from the wind when looking for a spot to set up their umbrellas. Try doing the opposite. Walk upwind and you’ll be able to find a spot quickly.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#32 Beach Towels With Pockets To Store Essentials

Take an oversized beach towel and sew pockets into the bottom. You’ll be able to store your sunglasses, sunscreen, books, and more. With this beach hack, you won’t have to rummage through your bag with sandy fingers.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#33 DIY Lemonade Pouches

Buy small plastic pouches to make your own lemonade for the beach. You can even make your own delicious cocktails to stay hydrated.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#34 Put Your Baby In A “Sand Hole”

Make a cozy space for your little one with a “baby hole.” Simply dig sand to make a hole, cover it with a towel and pop an umbrella over it. Now your baby will have their own tiny spot to enjoy the beach safely.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#35 Make Beach Souvenirs

Here’s another interesting thing you can do at the beach: Turn your sandy handprints into plaster of Paris souvenirs. Carry some plaster with you to the beach. Mix it with water and add it to your hand impression in the sand. Wait for it to harden. And now you’ve got a unique beach treasure!

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#36 Turn Colorful Duct Tape Into A Beach Bag

Add a pop of color to the beach with your very own waterproof bag. For this beach hack, you’ll need 5–6 rolls of colored duct tape. Lay the pieces out in the shape of a bag and stick them together. Trim the edges. Now you have your own stylish beach bag.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

Image source: Duck Brand

#37 DIY Drink Holders

We really love this simple DIY drink holder posted by Megan on Positively Splendid. You’ll need some soup cans, colorful fabric, hot glue, nuts, screws, and a rod. These are great for beach parties as well as picnics.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#38 Highlight Your Hair Naturally

Use the old-school method to lighten your hair. Spray some fresh lemon juice in your hair and let the sun do the trick. You’ll have natural-looking highlights for weeks.

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

#39 Pack Your Cooler With Frozen Water Balloons Instead Of Ice

They’ll keep your drinks cool and when they thaw, you can use them for a water balloon fight

Transform Your Beach Day From Meh To Amazing With These 39 Beach Hacks

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People Are Laughing Out Loud At This Dad Who Went On A School Trip With 60 Kids And Live Tweeted The Horror
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
50 Best Documentaries On Netflix That Will Provide You With A Reality Check
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
A Collection Of Pencil Drawings I Made Of Some Famous Movie Characters, Sculptures And Skulls (24 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
You Can Now Get Married At Disney World At Night And Have The Entire Park To Yourself
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“Rick and Morty’s” Rick Sanchez is Full of Great Quotes
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2018
Hey Pandas, Post An Image From Your Device And Let The Commenters Give It A Title (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.