Mom Underestimates 24YO Teacher With No Kids, Demands That Principal Switch Her Daughter’s Class

Unarguably parents are the silent superheroes of our lives. It’s pretty understandable that they want the best for us and they would take down the whole world, if they had to, to make sure we get the finest possible things everywhere. But sometimes, they can take things too far.
The original poster (OP) had a friend who wanted to switch the classes of their kids. All because her daughter had a 24-year-old teacher who had no kids, and she felt the youngster had no business in the school!
More info: Reddit
The poster of this story had a 5-year-old daughter who started grade 1 along with her friend’s child, but in different classes
Image credits: stockking (not the actual photo)
One day, the friend asked the principal to switch her child’s class as her teacher was a 24-year-old lady with no kids, and she felt the youngster had no business in school
Image credits: anon
Image credits: Thirdman (not the actual photo)
As the principal refused, she wanted the poster to switch their kids’ classes, but as her daughter had already made friends, she didn’t want to do so
Image credits: anon
Image credits: Anastasia Shuraeva (not the actual photo)
Despite the poster’s refusal, she lied to the teachers that she had agreed, but when they called the poster, they realized the truth
Image credits: anon
The poster told them not to switch her daughter’s class but her friend kept calling and annoying her constantly over it, which she ignored
Our poster tells us that she had a 5-year-old daughter who started grade 1, along with her friend’s child in the same school but in different classes. Now, this friend was not a close one, but as their children got along, they hung out on their playdates.
Now, the drama began a few days after the kids’ school started. The friend complained to the principal that her child’s teacher was a 24-year-old woman who didn’t have children. Now, folks, make a note of how she failed to even mention whether her teaching ability was good or not.
The friend simply had a problem with the youngster because of her age and that she didn’t have her own kids. So, as per her “logic”, the young teacher shouldn’t teach her child. But the principal didn’t budge after her complaint as the class size was balanced and the only option left was to switch a kid from a different class.
So, the friend called our poster and asked whether their kids could switch classes. Now, OP was kind enough to ask her daughter about it, but she claimed she had already made friends. And after her friend stated her child deserved a good education, OP refused to switch their classes. The friend hung up, but guess what she did later?
She told the teachers that OP had agreed to the switch. So, when the poster got a call from them, of course, she was shocked! But she told them not to make the switch and ignored the calls that she was constantly getting from her friend. After she vented online about this, the Redditors were quick to call out her “friend”.
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
They were outraged that she underestimated a young woman just because of her age and didn’t even consider her teaching abilities. They felt that her logic about “the teacher not having kids so she shouldn’t teach her kid” was totally absurd and completely baseless. Rather, they felt that a young teacher could bring a fresh perspective to teaching.
As per research, less than 1 in 5 Americans would recommend teaching to young people. Even netizens felt that the woman should be grateful that this youngster opted to teach her child and chose a profession that many young people are avoiding. To get expert insight, Bored Panda reached out to Jyoti D., who has been the principal of a kindergarten for the past 17 years.
She confirmed the netizens’ doubts and stated how youngsters in the teaching profession have declined drastically in the past few years. “Teaching is a profession that’s not given as much credit as it deserves. People often undervalue this field, but due to the demanding nature of it, youngsters refrain from applying these days,” she added.
Folks also pointed out the benefits that a young teacher could provide to her students. And Mrs. Jyoti also stressed that youth is a gift in the teaching field as young teachers are quick to adapt and eager to learn. She also believes that they possess more energy and enthusiasm to carry out multiple diverse activities that are essential for students’ cognitive as well as overall development.
People online highlighted an important aspect that just because she didn’t have kids, that doesn’t mean she couldn’t be a good teacher. “Empathy, patience, adaptability, and a willingness to learn along with the kids are the most important factors to being a good teacher. Whether you have kids or not doesn’t really affect your teaching abilities,” informed Mrs. Jyoti.
She also added that nobody would hire a teacher just for the sake of it and the school board is sure to check whether the teacher is qualified enough. This just proves how wrong the poster’s supposed friend was. Netizens even said that she was not at all a good friend and it was better that OP ignored her when she lied to the school about things.
Well, now that you know the whole story, what do you make of it? Feel free to write your heart out in the comments below!
Folks online supported the poster and claimed that her friend had some serious issues to lie about things like this and underestimate a 24-year-old
Follow Us