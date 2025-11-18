Woman Refuses To Speak To Husband Until He Changes His Decision To Share Inheritance With Brother

Some people face a lot of pressure to continue the family business in the future. This can feel very confining, especially if you have very different dreams and aspirations. On the other hand, saying ‘no’ to your loved ones’ wishes is also a very tough decision.
Redditor u/citymousee went viral after asking the AITA community for some honest advice regarding his inheritance. He received the majority of the family farm but, disliking rural life and work, decided to give it up to his brother, a capable farmer, instead. However, the author’s wife wasn’t too happy about this decision, calling it ‘short-sighted.’
Bored Panda reached out to the author via Reddit, and we'll update the article as soon as we hear back from him.
Living and working in the countryside can seem like a dream to some, but it’s not all fun and games
A man asked for some objective advice after deciding to give up the majority of the family farm he inherited to his brother
There are lots of upsides to life in the countryside, but it would be naive to think there aren’t any downsides
Urban and rural life both have their fair share of pros and cons. It’s easy to romanticize either of them. But it’s not all black and white. Folks who grew up in the countryside sometimes see big cities as being metaphorically paved with gold, offering endless opportunities, non-stop excitement, and fast-paced entertainment.
On the flip side, some individuals who have spent most of their lives in the city (hi!) probably yearn for some peace, tons of personal space, and freedom out in nature. It’s only after having fully immersed yourself in either lifestyle that you can truly appreciate the nuances.
In essence, you’re trading one set of freedoms and restrictions for another. Where you feel the most comfortable depends on who you are as a person, your career and goals, and your adaptability.
Actual farming can be incredibly difficult. Especially if you don’t have the necessary experience or the right tools for the job. There is a massive difference between raising a few chickens/having a greenhouse for a handful of tomato plants and farming for a living.
All of those vast acres of crops aren’t going to plant, water, grow, and fertilize themselves. Not only will you have to (literally) reap what you sow, but you’ll also have to sell everything, too.
All the while praying for decent weather and that you’ll make enough money to do it all over again next year. If you’re an animal farmer, you can expect to have to put a ton of sweat and tears into raising them, too.
According to Indeed, the average American farmer makes around $18.43 per hour or $40,013 per year. Whether that will be enough depends on your lifestyle and expectations.
Whether you prefer urban or rural areas depends on your lifestyle, goals, and how willing you are to adapt
As we’ve covered on Bored Panda recently, city life can feel a bit impersonal and isolating, as though you’re all alone in a crowd. Human beings yearn for connection and community. And so, some urban dwellers believe that they’ll find this if they move to live somewhere in the Great Outdoors.
G. Brian Davis, a real estate investor and the co-founder of SparkRental.com, explained to Bored Panda during an earlier interview that rural life is not as ‘perfect’ as it might seem to many urbanites.
“Urban dwellers should be careful what they wish for because they may end up becoming the dog that catches the car. Small towns and rural areas can feel too quiet, too still, too small for many urbanites,” he shed some light on some of the drawbacks of country living.
“They may miss the amenities of urban living, from art galleries and restaurant options to sporting events and museums. For that matter, they’ll likely miss easy access to a major airport. In rural areas, you have to drive to get, well, anywhere. That’s a rude awakening for many city dwellers,” Davis told us earlier.
Meanwhile, he stressed the fact that tight-knit communities aren’t a given. They’re only as powerful as your willingness to participate, make new connections, and maintain those flowering relationships. “If you don’t feel included and welcomed, if you don’t feel like you fit in, you have few alternative options for social circles.”
There’s also your career to consider. Unless you’ve hit the jackpot and can work remotely all the time, you’ll either have to commute to the office or find work in the local area.
Nobody should feel pressured to decide what to do with their inheritance immediately. It’s okay to take your time
Inheriting money and property is very often a mixed blessing, leaving you feeling bittersweet. A sizeable inheritance can drastically improve your life, but those feelings of gratitude are mixed with the grief of losing your loved ones. It can take a long while to come to terms with what happened.
So, there’s no rush to decide what to do with your inheritance one way or the other. That time is best spent healing, recovering, and learning to live with your loved ones no longer being there.
Lots of support from your social circle—your family and friends—can be a lifeline during this difficult time. However, you may also want to consider seeking a grief counselor’s advice. It’s not a sign of ‘weakness’ to ask for help.
As for what you eventually decide to do with your inheritance, it’s entirely up to you. Sometimes, being charitable with it is the right thing to do.
What advice would you give the author of the viral post, dear Pandas? What would you do if you were in his shoes? Have you ever had to wrestle with an inheritance-related dilemma? Do you personally prefer city or rural living? We’d like to hear what you have to say about everything. If you have a spare moment, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.
As the post went viral, the author interacted with the readers and shared some more context
Most internet users were supportive of the way the man handled the situation. Here’s their perspective
However, there were a few people who had a different interpretation. They were slightly critical of the author
