Family Demands Person Hosts Christmas Dinner, While Not Helping At All: “You Earn The Most”

Hosting Christmas can be a lot of work, yet most families choose to celebrate at home. In the UK, 42% of Brits say they will host Christmas dinner themselves. People say that celebrating Christmas at home brings a cozy, relaxed atmosphere and feels more personal and meaningful.
But it can also be so tiresome that the designated family host would like to refuse. That’s exactly what this sibling did when family members asked them to host for the eighth year in a row. When they refused, the family ganged up on them, calling them “selfish” and accusing them of ruining the holidays for the kids.
A family was left without a Christmas host when one sibling refused to do it for the eighth year in a row
Image credits: LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)
Feeling like the family doesn’t at all help or pitch in, the sibling didn’t feel any guilt
Image credits: IrinaG1504/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: WillieFIrwin
“Your family are ungrateful and rude,” commenters sided with the sibling, urging them to stand their ground
Follow Us