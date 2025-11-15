Hey Pandas, What’s The Best Gift You Have Ever Received? (Closed)

by

Tell us about the best gift you have received.

#1

My dad gave me a crank music box that plays the song he used to sing to me every night before bed. It reminds me of when he used to be there for me.

#2

Supercorny, but my daughter was the best gift EVER.

#3

My best friend gave me a framed picture of us when we were kids and it’s my favourite thing ever.

#4

My dog.
A friend that I was not really close with at that time knew I love dog but didn’t have one because I travelled a lot.
She had new born puppies and one too many to take care, and offered me one (they never give away any or sell) with the perks that I could put him with them whenever I need to.

Best gift ever, he is the best dog and me and her have become good friends since.

#5

My mom offered to pay for my Autism diagnosis when I’m ready when no one else supported me and wanted to take me to get tested

#6

A super comfy and fluffy dressing gown! Part of my remote working attire since I received it :)

#7

being born

#8

Pizza

