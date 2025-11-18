“They’ve Tried Over 20 Babysitters”: Woman Refuses To Babysit Sister’s Kids While She Gives Birth

When family members need help, it gives us a great opportunity to show them how much we love them. However, after Reddit user Last_Exit_2813 was asked to babysit her sister’s daughters, she refused.
In her candid post on ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘, the woman explained that her sister wouldn’t take no for an answer and, after stating that she was virtually the only candidate for the job, demanded an in-depth discussion in an attempt to convince her to change her mind.
But again, the Redditor refused. Now, as the tensions between them are rising, she’s turning to the internet to find out if she might be in the wrong.
This woman refused to babysit her nieces because they’re constantly fighting and are too much for her to handle
Image credits: FamilyStock / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)
But her sister isn’t taking “no” for an answer
Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: oneinchpunchphotos / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Last_Exit_2813
Bored Panda’s parenting expert Vicki Broadbent says that if someone finds themselves constantly looking for childcare, they need to consider making a long-term plan
Image credits: Joseph Sinclair
Our parenting expert, an award-winning TV broadcaster and author, Vicki Broadbent thinks that boundaries are critical in these situations so that nobody feels taken advantage of. Plus, your chances are probably the greatest when you’re offering trades, not issuing demands.
“If you are seeking regular childcare or support, consider formulating a plan with family and friends, asking if they require payment or an exchange/sharing of responsibilities, whether that’s a carpool or you supporting your parents and friends in other ways that might benefit them, so the setup feels fair,” Vicki Broadbent, who runs the popular family lifestyle blog Honest Mum, told Bored Panda.
Similarly, she believes people have the right to refuse. “It is the prerogative of family members to state if they can’t help, and they must feel comfortable and free to do so. It does, of course, take a village to raise a child, as the African proverb wisely states, but not everyone has the means or time to help.”
“Again, honest conversations are key […] so that expectations can be managed and perspectives can be explained carefully on both sides,” Broadbent, who is the author of Mumboss (UK) and The Working Mom (US and Canada), added.
“Mothers in particular are facing huge inequalities in the workplace where childcare costs are preventing them from working or reentering the workplace after having children. Family members helping can assist parents in that respect in a life-changing way, but finding a way of structuring that help if it’s available and being reasonable is key. Perhaps you can divide the help from family members with a nursery in a way that respects the relative and also makes financial sense.”
Sibling rivalry isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it can get out of hand
Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
As for the sibling rivalry, according to Claire McCarthy, MD, who is a primary care pediatrician at Boston Children’s Hospital and an assistant professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, it is a very normal feature of family life and can sometimes help to push children to be better.
However, too much of it can have lasting effects on how children view themselves and their relationships.
In fact, a 2021 study on family dynamics links sibling bullying to a lower sense of competence, self-esteem, and general life satisfaction in young adults. Earlier research found that being bullied by a sibling also doubled the risk of depression and self-harm in early adulthood.
While the mother of the girls might not think of their fights and insults as bullying, the reality is that it can nonetheless feel that way to the children.
Whatever the case might be, the author of the post seems to honestly believe that the children are too much for her to handle. And the number of babysitters who have already stopped working for the family might suggest there’s some truth to the idea that these girls are more difficult than some of their peers.
But 44% of American parents say they have a lot of support from friends or extended family when it comes to raising their children. An additional 39% say they have “some.” Hopefully, the pregnant mother will find a way to get the help that she needs.
As people reacted to her story, the woman provided more information on the conflict
Many said she didn’t do anything wrong
But some believe she could’ve found a way to help
Follow Us