Drunk Lady Shows Up 4 Hours Late To Pick Up Her Kid After “Happy Hour,” Furious Sitter Cuts Her Off

The number of stories that I have written about folks dumping their kids on others is honestly baffling. If they have so little concern for their children, I wonder why they even have them in the first place. After all, it’s not like the kids ask to be born, right?
Just look at this woman who relied on her coworker to babysit her daughter, but started showing up late for the pick-ups. One day, the mom was so engrossed in enjoying drinks that she was 4 hours late. Here’s what happened when the sitter refused any more favors!
Image credits: shapovalphoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: UnlikelyPerformer452
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: UnlikelyPerformer452
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: UnlikelyPerformer452
In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us how she got caught up in a lot of unnecessary drama because of her coworker (Sandra), who has a 6-year-old daughter (Emma). The poster agreed to babysit the kid after school whenever Sandra had to work late. She enjoyed doing it in the beginning, as the little one was easy to watch, plus she got paid $40-$50 for it.
However, Sandra suddenly started arriving late for the pick-ups. While OP was supposed to babysit from 3 PM to 6 PM, the mom started showing up at 6:30 PM or even 7 PM. One fine day, she crossed the line by showing up 4 hours late, and the poster was shocked. She was concerned about Emma, who had school the next day, and was super exhausted.
Meanwhile, Sandra had been enjoying happy hour with other colleagues and had forgotten about her. Apparently, she didn’t even seem sorry and just handed OP $60 with a “thank you.” The poster told her that she could no longer babysit Emma, but this made Sandra extremely angry. She even accused the poster of “abandoning” her, claiming that she “depended on her.”
However, OP felt that “happy hour wasn’t an emergency” and she refused to budge. Much to her surprise, she faced backlash from her colleagues. They stated that Sandra was a single mom and deserved another chance. Although the poster disagreed with them, she probably felt guilty, so she vented online, seeking support from netizens, who instantly sided with her.
Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)
According to UrbanSitter, the cost of a babysitter in the United States varies based on the location, time, and needs of the kids. However, the national average is $24.99 per hour. Technically, she was paying OP less money daily, but giving her $60 for 7 hours of her hard work is just a miser act. Not to mention, she was also completely disrespectful of the poster’s time.
Sandra didn’t even apologize; rather, she had the nerve to manipulate OP by spewing out something dramatic about “abandoning” her. Experts also stress that hearing the word “no” or sensing a loss of control is difficult for some people to digest. They further explain that this is why such folks turn into master manipulators and reverse the victim and offender roles.
That’s exactly what Sandra did, while also involving her colleagues to put peer pressure on the poster. Even the fact that she drove home with her kid after happy hour doesn’t really put her in a good light, does it? In fact, I agree with netizens that she was quite reckless and was just taking advantage of the kind poster at that point. Well, kudos to OP for finally drawing the line.
Research also emphasizes that when you don’t have solid boundaries, the lines between your needs and desires and those of another person can get blurred. It also stresses that they are necessary for preventing emotional exhaustion, maintaining your mental well-being, and keeping you from becoming a doormat. I am glad that the poster refused to be manipulated.
