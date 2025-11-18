Bride Wants A 3-Day Destination Bachelorette Party At Disney, Loses It When MOH Backs Out

The spectrum of wedding costs these days can be a few hundred dollars to literal millions, depending on the happy couple’s vision. If you struggle to imagine how that could even have happened, remember, it’s not just a dinner and a ceremony, the clothes, drinks and accommodations all also cost a pretty penny and that’s before you get to the parties.
A woman asked the internet for advice when she learned her cousin’s bachelorette party would be a lot more expensive than she was ready to pay for. We got in touch with the bridesmaid and she was kind enough to answer some of our questions and give a few updates.
Some folks have a massive, expensive dream wedding in mind
But one woman wasn’t sure what to do when she learned just how expensive her cousin’s bachelorette would be
This story is another example of how wedding planning can spiral out of control
Bored Panda got in touch with the woman who shared the story and she was kind enough to answer some of our questions. Firstly, we were curious to hear her thoughts on just how popular the post got in the first place. “I think a lot of people found my post engaging because weddings are no longer about two people sharing their love with their friends and family. It’s about how much money can be blown on one day, and not just the bride and groom’s money. But what everyone else can sacrifice too.”
In general, we also wanted to hear how she felt about the entire situation. “I do want to say that I love my cousin, she’s an amazing and giving person. At one time we were even best friends. But there’s something about the process of getting married that turns a lot of people into selfish assholes.”
“I hate that bachelor/bachelorette parties have turned into free pre-wedding vacations for the bride and groom. It’s so selfish to expect other people to drain their savings because you want to get married,” she shared with Bored Panda. For example, according to The Knot, the average wedding in 2023 cost $35,000. It’s not hard to see why some folks would do their best to find ways to save. There are even more “extreme” stories out there, of brides and grooms charging an entrance fee to their own wedding.
“I can tell you this, when I get married, it will be a simple trip to the courthouse and a steak dinner with the love of my life. Everyone else can keep their life savings,” she also shared. Naturally, we wanted to know if there was any follow-up. “I talked to Calli. Another user gave me a little script that I tweaked to help guide the conversation.”
Fortunately, there are some positive updates
“I told the bride that I can’t spend that kind of money and that I was sorry, but I had lots of wonderful plans for the bridal shower and I was really looking forward to celebrating her and the groom on their big day. She was much calmer this time (but she did tear up). She said she was disappointed I wasn’t going to be at Disney but she was happy that we worked everything out.”
Fortunately, she did also share a final update before the wedding itself. “I honestly think my aunt (her mom) talked to Calli about it. I had already talked to my grandma about the whole situation and she wasn’t pleased. So everything seems to be okay for now. The wedding is in February, so the end is near!”
The worst part is that sometimes folks will spend all this money and effort and not put the same amount of work into the marriage itself. Sometimes, the “happy couple” will even lose themselves in the planning process as a way to cope from the stress. Remember, just planning a wedding is already a lot of stress, even if the couple is entirely harmonious. The update this woman shared is at least hopeful. After all, once tempers cool, it’s pretty clear that she still wants to be there for Calli, just that this part is too pricey. But at the end of the day, the vast majority of people understand which parts are more important. Disneyland will always be there, after all.
Some folks wanted more details
But most thought she was right to be concerned
She later shared an update with the original post
