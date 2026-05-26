Man Refuses To Be The Solution To Coworker’s Emergency Due To Lack Of Planning, Feels Pressure At Work

Some jobs make it all too difficult to plan vacations, with strict hours or requirements that two or more folks can’t take days off at the same time. Normally, the result is that people have to be more diligent or communicate better, but a few people always think they can just wing it.
A man turned to the internet for advice after his coworker desperately wanted to swap vacation days. His coworker had suddenly decided that he had to take his nine year old to a theme park and would not budge on the dates. When the man refused, as he’d already made plans and deposits, a stream of guilt tripping began.
Work getting in the way of a planned vacation isn’t something that should happen
Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)
But one man found that his coworker was guilt tripping him over the days he had taken off
Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)
Image source: Safflower8
He responded to some of the comments
A few folks gave him tips, while others thought “Dave” was being unreasonable
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