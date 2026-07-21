Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One

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Asking friends and family members to babysit your kids is not a crime. In fact, many parents, especially single parents, rely on their village to get through parenthood. The problem is that these people may not always be available, and what if a parent desperately needs a break?

One mom decided to lie when she asked her sister to babysit and went on a romantic trip with her boyfriend. However, she told her sister she had a work emergency and asked her to cancel her plans so she would babysit. After her sister found out the truth, she was understandably mad and vowed never to babysit for her sister again—even if she had a real emergency.

A single mom faked a work emergency so that her sister would agree to babysit

Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One

Image credits: shapoval08 / Envato (not the actual photo)

Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One

In reality, she went on a romantic getaway with her boyfriend, and when the sister found out, drama ensued

Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One

Image credits: AirImages / Envato (not the actual photo)

Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One

Image credits: RavenKing88

Commenters sided with the sister and thought the grandma should volunteer to babysit instead of lecturing her

Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One
Single Mom Lies To Make Sister Agree To Watch Her Kids, Loses A Free Babysitter When She Actually Needs One

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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