Mother Decides To Book A Room Right Next To Her Daughter’s Honeymoon Suite, Drama Ensues

You want your wedding to be perfect, and one of the ways you achieve that is by prioritizing yourself and your partner. However, this woman wasn’t allowed to. By her own mother.
A few days ago, Reddit user Im_not_a_spambot submitted a story to the platform’s ‘Wedding Shaming‘ community in which she explained that her dad got her and her husband a fancy hotel suite for their big day (and night).
But the woman’s excitement was soon overshadowed by the fact that her mom booked a room right next door. For herself, her new husband, and their child. On purpose.
Divorce expert Karen Holden, who is also the founder of A City Law Firm, thinks that coping with your parents’ divorce can be incredibly difficult and emotional at any age.
Especially around such big events.
But according to Holden, you should avoid taking it personally. Of course, this is probably easier said than done in most cases, but the right things are rarely the easiest. The actual divorce and (most) reasons leading up to it, don’t usually have any relation to you and shouldn’t affect your own relationships.
Relationships are complex and hideously multilayered, where many factors over a time have a cause and effect.
In the case of your parents, this time spans beyond your own life and will have subtle points of history coming into play that were remembered or perceived by one parent differently to another.
The divorce expert thinks it’s best to at least try to avoid forming your own judgments on either parent for the separation. Sometimes the separation can appear to have an obviou villain, whereas other times there is no single reason. Either way, throwing accusations rarely helps parents move on and instead risks polarising them to live up to that rather artificial perception.
Ultimately, while relations may become strained between your parents, possibly even between you and one of your parents too, keep in mind that you can decide how you wish to manage it all to ensure that you don’t lose out on a relationship with one parent.
For most people, you only ever get the one set and it would be sad to learn you lost it over something that had nothing to do with you. The original poster (OP) seems to be confident with her decision and keeping in mind that we don’t know her mother the way she does, her choice to simply book another room might actually be the best one.
