40 Interesting Facts About Practically Everything You Might Not Have Known, Shared By “Fact Point”

The internet is full of knowledge and often picking up fun and intriguing tidbits of information is something we can’t avoid. Luckily, we enjoy learning new things, and we know that you do too. After all, studying about the world not only satisfies our curiosity but also helps us unwind and forget about our daily troubles.
So let’s take a deep dive and learn some of the most surprising truths from Fact Point. This Twitter account, self-described as the ‘House of Amazing Facts’, is dedicated to sharing the never-ending supply of cool trivia and enlightening their 419.9K followers along the way.
Scroll down to see some of the best posts we have collected from the account, be sure to learn a thing or two, and upvote the ones that surprised you the most! And if you’re hungry for more mind-boggling facts, check out our recent posts about them here and here.
#1
Image source: FactPoint, Sam Gaby
#2
Image source: FactPoint
#3
Image source: FactPoint
#4
Image source: FactPoint
#5
Image source: FactPoint
#6
Image source: FactPoint
#7
Image source: FactPoint
#8
Image source: FactPoint
#9
Image source: FactPoint
#10
Image source: FactPoint
#11
Image source: FactPoint
#12
Image source: FactPoint
#13
Image source: FactPoint
#14
Image source: FactPoint
#15
Image source: FactPoint
#16
Image source: FactPoint
#17
Image source: FactPoint
#18
Image source: FactPoint
#19
Image source: FactPoint
#20
Image source: FactPoint
#21
Image source: FactPoint
#22
Image source: FactPoint
#23
Image source: FactPoint
#24
Image source: FactPoint
#25
Image source: FactPoint
#26
Image source: FactPoint
#27
Image source: FactPoint
#28
Image source: FactPoint
#29
Image source: FactPoint
#30
Image source: FactPoint
#31
Image source: FactPoint
#32
Image source: FactPoint
#33
Image source: FactPoint
#34
Image source: FactPoint
#35
Image source: FactPoint
#36
Image source: FactPoint
#37
Image source: FactPoint
#38
Image source: FactPoint
#39
Image source: FactPoint
#40
Image source: FactPoint
Follow Us