Hey Pandas, What Is The Best Thing You’ve Eaten In Another Country?

The best thing you have eaten in a different country, and the country you ate it in.
#1
German food is amazing. Their schnitzel, pommes frites,and spaghettieis for desert was one of my favorite meals. I miss Germany and their cousins.
#2
Black Forest cake – in the Black Forest
#3
Toffee muffins from Pound Bakery in Manchester, UK. I’m a very simple person when it comes to travel.
#4
Anything in Italy. ANYTHING! But the pizza in Rome…. My mouth is watering just thinking about it…
#5
Fresh caught blue marlin, grilled. Philippines
#6
Deep-fried ricotta in phyllo dough in Siracusa, Sicily.
It’s like how the Greeks fry feta in phyllo, but with ricotta, and no honey or other additives.
#7
I love pasta so it would have to be pumpkin stuffed ravioli in Italy
#8
Orange chocolate gelato in Italy.
#9
I had a Cannoli in Rome. I’ve a sweet tooth, but this was one of the best things I’d ever tasted. I’ve tried Cannoli in 3 other countries since – nowhere near as good. Guess I just have to go back to Rome!
#10
my son, nephew and i were in Switzerland and went to a pizza place to order. the man making the pizza was middle eastern. he was making our pizza with his bare hands (back in 2008) it seemed so unsanitary. he was adding his special flavor (ugh). upon tasting the pizza, we all swore it was the best pizza we’ve ever eaten. to this day we haven’t had a pizza close to being that good. i think of him fondly.
#11
I forgot what I ordered. It didn’t matter. No one spoke English so you just pointed to what you wanted from the menu. There were no little red peppers to indicate spicy dishes. It was assumed, and disclaimers were not given. Or maybe they were, I don’t speak Thai.
FOB Ghazni, Afghanistan
#12
Venison Lasagne at The Glen Nevis restaurant in Fort William ,Scotland
#13
I had a matcha green tea bun from a bakery near a train station in a suburb of Sydney, Australia and I’ve been craving another ever since.
#14
Jaegerschnitzel mit champignons with blaukraut and sauteed kartofflen (potatoes). In a small town gasthaus near Wuerzburg, Germany. I forget the name of the town, but 45 years later, I still remember the supper! Es war SEHR lecker!!
#15
A dish with a sampler of local foods in Nice. Stuffed onions, polenta, courgette blossoms fritters, chard omelette, chard pie. Yum.
#16
At a small pizza place owned by an Italian, nowhere near Italy – everything. This pizza place would serve you an appetizer while you waited for your pizza: it was pizza dough but the toppings were olive oil, salt and oregano. I’ve never managed to replicate that, mine always came out dry. Then, the mouthwatering pizza. And for dessert – gelato. He made the gelato too – even took us upstairs to see the machines work. 20+ years later I still crave that restaurants food…
#17
Many things in Japan. Such as: warigo soba, grilled miso butter hotate (scallop), grilled ox tongue, vegetable tempura, and many more. I also ate Indian butter chicken and naan at Japan. I don’t know if they were authentic or not, but they were fantastic!
#18
A few years ago, I went to London for a business trip. Our supervisor took us out for dinner one night. At that dinner, it was the first time that I discovered the biggest miracle: the Sticky Toffee Pudding!
#19
I’m adding this because going from a small oil town in Texas to New York City was definitely like going to a different country.
In New York I had the best fried rice I have ever had. It was LIFE CHANGING. It’s the only reason I want to go visit New York again.
#20
Fish and chips. I like fish and chips. And takoyaki balls in Japan. Delicious!
