Reese Witherspoon Is Finally Back As Tracy Flick After More Than A Decade

It was just recently announced that the gorgeous Oscar-winner Reese Witherspoon will be returning to our sets as Tracy Flick and who honestly doesn’t like a good follow-up sequel? The “Election” fans can finally say goodbye to all the wait and any suspense about what happened next in Tracy Flick’s life!
Reese will soon reunite with the inanely talented Alexander Payne. He is not only the director of the original film, but he also co-wrote it. The Election sequel will be made as a straight-to-streaming feature for Paramount+, and we simply cannot wait.
Get Yourself Ready For The Amazing Reese As Tracy Flick
The first movie, Election, initially began as a hit novel by Tom Perrotta. I think that sometimes it’s quite challenging to make a film based on a movie because you are transforming imagery into actual solid events. Anything could honestly go wrong, as we’ve seen in some films. Hold on; the Election was nothing like that. It was simply stellar as it depicted everything perfectly. This was all thanks to the beautiful Reese Witherspoon, who was absolutely brilliant as Tracy Flick. We, of course, cannot forget the brains behind the scenes; all credit goes to Payne and Jim Taylor.
The new film, titled “Tracy Flick Can’t Win,” will be based on the latest novel still written by Tom Perrotta. The film will also still retain its original co-writers, Payne and Taylor. Finally, yes, as you already know by now, Reese will grace us all by playing Tracy Flick.
What Can We Expect From Reese Witherspoon In The Sequel
In the new movie coming, I don’t know why, but I already know it’s going to be a hit. Why? Mainly because it’s centered around a woman who we all can relate to struggling to find her way to the top. Aren’t we all in her shoes one way or another? Tracy Flick is now an assistant principal at a public high school in suburban New Jersey. As an exclusive feature for Paramount+, Payne will be the director.
Production Of Tracy Flick Can’t Win
The actress will produce the new film with Lauren Neustadter, Albert Berger, and Ron Yerxa, who works for Bona Fid Productions. Lauren Neustadter works for Hello Sunshine together with founder Reese. The executive producer will be Perrotta. In the 1999 film, Matthew Broderick and Chris Klein played significant roles, but sadly it hasn’t yet been confirmed if the two will return to the sequel.
Reese Witherspoon In The 1999 Film “Election”
In Election, we see Reese as Tracy Flick, a student who would do anything to achieve her goal and be Class President. She is a type-A student who angers her teacher Jim McCallister because of everything she does to win the Election. As a result, the irritated teacher sets up a potential rival meant to stop her from winning. Her rival is Klein.
More About Tracy Flick Can’t Win And Its Team
Payne, over the years, has shown incredible talent in his works and has bagged up an impressive six Academy Awards Nominations. The film Sideways won him his first Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2004. He won the same award in 2011 and 2012 for the film The Descendants.
Reese Witherspoon has also received impressive recognition for her undeniable talent as an actor. She has been nominated twice for Best Actress. In 2006, she impressed everyone by winning the Oscar for starring in Walk The Line. Reese also won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in The Morning Show.
It really isn’t surprising why Paramount is making the sequel to Election, and this is because of the memorable performance by Reese and the status the movie has received over time. Another reason might be because Tom Perrotta wrote the second book of the movie. I have no doubt it would be interesting to watch the kind of woman the over-ambitious Tracy Flick has become. Perrotta is a flawless writer, and we expect nothing but a thrill. Twenty years can do a lot to a character, and we can’t wait to see what he has done with Tracy Flick.
“Tracy Flick Can’t Win” does not yet have an official releasing date, but it will be streamed by Paramount+.