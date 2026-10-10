70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

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If you can look at a broken situation and decide that a bungee cord, half a roll of duct tape, and complete confidence in yourself are all it’s going to take, you might just be a Redneck. And that’s not a bad thing! You can find a fix before someone else even finds the number of a professional.

Redneck engineering gets a bad rap because the results are objectively unhinged and occasionally load-bearing. But the internet has been collecting the best of them to give them the respect they deserve. These are the fixes that should not work, the repairs that would make a structural engineer dry heave, and the solutions so aggressively practical that they loop back around to brilliant. Duct tape was involved in most of them.

#1 Do You Have An Obsolete Console And A Bike Without Handlebars?

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: scottyftw

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

#2 Broken Headlight?

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: RedStarDawn

#3 Redneck Soap Dispenser Xpost Perfectfit

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: [deleted]

The phrase “necessity is the mother of invention” was coined by Plato and has been used to justify some genuinely world-changing innovations. It has also been used to justify attaching a car mirror with a zip tie and a prayer, which is a slightly different application of the same principle but operates on identical logic.

When resources are limited, and the problem needs solving today, the human brain does something remarkable: it looks at what is available and starts connecting dots that no engineering textbook would ever connect. The results range from structurally impressive to alarmingly dangerous, and the line between those two categories is thinner than most people would admit.

#4 Spare Door Knob? Perfect!

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: SlaveOfSignificance

#5 No Clean Dishes?

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: ChiliFlake

#6 Boat Camping, Why Not?

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: MogRules

Duct tape is the star of the show, though, because it is not the joke product its reputation suggests. It was developed during World War II by Johnson and Johnson for the US military, originally designed to keep moisture out of ammunition cases. Soldiers immediately discovered it could fix almost anything else as well, and the name came from its water-repelling properties.

Modern duct tape has a tensile strength of up to 40 pounds per inch, which means a sufficiently motivated person with enough rolls can theoretically hold together something that has no business being held together. The redneck fix that involves duct tape is not always wrong. It is sometimes just ahead of schedule.

#7 Flatscreen

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: [deleted]

#8 I Don’t Need A Got Dang Steering Wheel

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: Eulabeia

#9 A Little Love For Those European Rednecks!

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: DistinguishedSwine

WD-40 occupies the other half of the improvised repair toolkit and has an equally legitimate origin story. It was developed in 1953 by the Rocket Chemical Company for the aerospace industry, specifically to prevent rust and corrosion on the Atlas missile. The name stands for Water Displacement, 40th attempt.

That means it took 39 failed formulas before they landed on the one that works on everything from squeaky hinges to removing sticker residue to, in the hands of the right person, solving problems it was never designed for. Between duct tape and WD-40, the unofficial rule is simple: if it moves and it should not, use the tape. If it does not move and it should, use the spray.

#10 No Snow Where I Live Yet, But I Really Wanted To Go Sledding

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: [deleted]

#11 Nothing Quite Like Oversized Tires For The Car

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: CyanPeppa

#12 Don’t Have A Razor?

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: [deleted]

The professional world has its own version of the redneck fix, and it is called an expedient repair, which is the same thing with better insurance coverage. NASA’s Apollo 13 mission in 1970 is the most famous example: engineers on the ground used only the materials available on the spacecraft to build a carbon dioxide filter from a plastic bag, a cardboard cover, and duct tape, saving three lives in the process.

The fix was ridiculous by any standard engineering measure and completely, undeniably correct. The improvised solution has saved lives in operating rooms, on construction sites, and in countless situations where waiting for the proper equipment was not an option. The redneck fix is just the version without the press release.

#13 Best Grill In The Market

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: billyzero

#14 Asked For A Hammer At Work Today

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: neverve

#15 Thought You Guys Would Like Me Xbox Headset

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: redditpics_123

The psychological satisfaction of fixing something yourself, regardless of method, actually has a very satisfying name. Research on what psychologists call the IKEA effect found that people place significantly higher value on things they have built or repaired themselves, even when the result is objectively inferior to a professional version.

The effort involved creates an emotional investment that changes how the outcome is perceived. This is why the person who fixed their fence with a wooden pallet and some determination is deeply proud of that fence, and why they are not wrong to be. They solved a problem with their own hands. The fence is standing and the opinion of a structural engineer was not requested.

#16 Who Needs Steel Bolts If You Got A Pen?

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: MoronimusVanDeCojck

#17 Redneck Server Farm

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: He11razor

#18 I Want To Know How That Car Got On The Truck?

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: [deleted]

Sorry to be a wet blanket, but these fixes should come with a word of caution, because not all improvised fixes are created equal, and some of them are actually life-threatening. Electrical work, structural repairs, and anything involving gas lines are the categories where the redneck approach produces outcomes that insurance companies and emergency services have strong feelings about.

There is a huge difference between a creative fix for a cosmetic problem and a creative fix for something that can end you, and the people in the thread mostly understand this distinction. Mostly. A few of the submissions in what follows will make you grateful that the person involved is still alive to post about it.

#19 Needed To Grind Alot Of Pepper

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: [deleted]

#20 Got Some Power Windows For My Truck

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: bigtalltree

#21 Sheets Kept Coming Off The Bed, So I Sewed Some Underwear Elastic To The Corners

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: [deleted]

What the collection ahead ultimately celebrates is the human stubbornness that refuses to be beaten by a problem just because the correct tools are not available. It is creative, it is occasionally structurally unsound, and it is deeply, specifically human.

Other species use tools. Only humans look at a broken situation, assess what is within arm’s reach, and decide that a combination of ingenuity and complete disregard for conventional methods is going to get this done before dinner. The professionals will have opinions, but we are not here to hear them out, because the thing has already been fixed. Safely or not.

#22 Redneck Bench Press

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: jbvj

#23 No Bumper? No Problem! Just Slap Some Plywood And Paint On There And Call It A Day! (X-Post R/Shitty_car_mods)

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: JoshSchlink

#24 The Owner Of The Building Where I Work Decided To “Fix” The Leaky Roof. The Tubing Goes To A Floor Drain

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: Primal_Thrak

#25 Safety Is A Priority!

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: Cyber_Cynic

#26 So My Toaster Dosen’t Work Without The Button On The Right Being Down, But Now I Have To Use A Knife And A Bowl To Keep It On

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: Slimen93

#27 Motorbike Saw

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: xscz

#28 My Best Guess: They Wanted To Move The Fireplace 2 Feet To The Right (Xpost From Crappydesign)

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: bmdavis

#29 Broken Glasses? Break A Clothes Hanger. Sorted

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: [deleted]

#30 Girlfriend Saw This

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: MuscleP4nda

#31 The Only Thing Missing Is A Lift For That Trailer. Smh

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: BrokenMethFarts

#32 I Hate To Rake

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: Sutekhseth

#33 Big Truck-Check. Deep Fryer-Check. Mullet. Check

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: cduran1

#34 Feeling Hot?

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: alsobrante

#35 No Flag? No Problem

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: blastbeat603

#36 Let Me Just Tape This Shut

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: zhiwei

#37 Was Told You Would Like My Dish Washing Video Hat. Makes Time Go By Much Faster! Never Doing Dishes Again Without It!

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: chordnine

#38 Is Yer Car Made Before 1989 And Lacking The Safety Features Y’all Family Deserves? No Problem!

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: scottyftw

#39 My Coworkers Bumper!

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: [deleted]

#40 DIY TV Tray

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: Kancer86

#41 Hot Water Faucet Not Working, Got The Fix For You

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: He11razor

#42 Shower Heads Are Like $7

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: Spercificate

#43 Redneck Fixes, Estonian Edition

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: Ricin-Renne

#44 My TV Antenna Needed To Be A Foot Higher. So I Duct Taped It To A Rake

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: /pepsiru1es92

#45 No Cufflinks? No Problem!

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: santol

#46 We Don’t Have One Of Those Fancy Rich People Basters. We Have Duct Tape

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: WhatTheFoxtrout

#47 Strap Down That Dirt

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: AndyWayne

#48 The Skin On My Boots Were Breaking So I Fixed Them

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: God-Someone-Kill-Me

#49 Hand Me That There Duct Tape, Hon! I’m Fixin’ To Fix My Truck

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: LordCupre

#50 Sneak Your Drink Into Nascar!

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: Codyd51

#51 Made One Of Them Fancy Rain Showers That All The Rich People Have

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: bigtalltree

#52 My Brother Got An Apartment For Himself And Needed To Hang His Shower Curtain

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: ThreePointEightSix

#53 Ain’t Got No Tailgate No More? Don’t Matter Cause I Gots Some Plywood!

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: [deleted]

#54 Gas-Cap Door Fixed

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: deathmangos

#55 Newegg’s Brand New Product

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: billyzero

#56 Broken Lock. Lactose Intolerance, Uh Uh, Finds A Way

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: [deleted]

#57 $50 For A New Hood Latch Thay Said. Forget That I Got A Bungee Cord

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: greenasstro

#58 New G8!

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: Hansipas

#59 House Cold? Redneck Insulation Can Help!

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: AppleBerryPoo

#60 Cold Air Intake Done Right.

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: VietBeasting

#61 Air Freshener Using A Fan And A Fabric Softener Sheet

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: [deleted]

#62 This Car With A Pickle Jar For A Headlight In A Walmart Parking Lot

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source:  Deviousherbert

#63 I’m Sure It Keeps Him Quite Cool

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: Gaggamaggot

#64 Lazyboy Abrams Edition 🤣

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: MogRules

#65 Putting The “Fun” Back In Funeral

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: CyanPeppa

#66 Ah Yes This Will Fix It

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: Roselovehorses

#67 Custom Stereo Kit

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: TheNanidellaEffect

#68 Redneck Ceiling Fan

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: Kancer86

#69 Mounted My Phone To A Tripod With A Capo

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: Totoro-san

#70 My Dad’s Solution To A Bad Plug Fixture. Seems Legit

70 Redneck Fixes That Are So Dumb They Accidentally Became Genius

Image source: mms94

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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