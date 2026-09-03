Redfoo: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Redfoo
September 3, 1975
Los Angeles, California, US
50 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Redfoo?
Stefan Kendal Gordy, known as Redfoo, is an American rapper and producer recognized for his high-energy, infectious “party rock” style. He infuses electronic beats with hip-hop sensibilities, making him a distinct voice in pop music.
He first gained widespread public attention as one half of the duo LMFAO, alongside his nephew Sky Blu. Their 2011 single “Party Rock Anthem” became a global phenomenon, topping charts worldwide and cementing his playful, dance-oriented persona.
Early Life and Education
Born in Los Angeles, California, Stefan Kendal Gordy grew up as the son of Motown founder Berry Gordy, immersing him in a musical environment from an early age. His initial passion, however, was tennis, a sport he pursued seriously.
Gordy attended Palisades Charter High School and, before achieving fame with LMFAO, developed his skills as a producer and songwriter for other artists. This early experience laid the foundation for his future musical endeavors.
Notable Relationships
Stefan Kendal Gordy has been in several public relationships, most notably dating Belarusian tennis player Victoria Azarenka from 2012 to 2014. More recently, he began a relationship with chef and tour manager Jasmine Alkouri in 2018.
Gordy shares one daughter with Jasmine Alkouri, who was born in 2023. He continues to maintain a private but stable personal life with his current partner.
Career Highlights
Stefan Kendal Gordy, as Redfoo, achieved immense success as half of LMFAO, most notably with the 2011 singles “Party Rock Anthem” and “Sexy and I Know It.” Both tracks topped the Billboard Hot 100, selling millions globally and earning multiple awards.
Beyond LMFAO, he launched a solo career with albums like Party Rock Mansion and developed his Party Rock clothing line. He also branched into television, serving as a judge on The X Factor Australia.
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