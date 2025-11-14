Turns Out, Hats On Snakes Are A Thing And There’s A Community Celebrating It (40 Pics)

Sure, it is quite normal to think that snakes can be dangerous and you should avoid them at all costs if you happen to be in a jungle. There is a good reason why some internauts call them danger noodles.
However, as dangerous as they might be, put a hat on them and they become cuter than any floof you may have seen on the internet.
And you know what, there’s an entire community celebrating their cuteness with hats. The Snakes With Hats community spread across several social media platforms, including Facebook and Reddit, and celebrates snakehood through sharing of the absolute cutest pictures of snakes wearing top hats, caps, bonnets, beanies, cowboy hats, fedoras, wizard hats, and everything in between.
Bored Panda has gathered some of the best pics from the community and compiled a list for you to check out. And while you’re scrolling, why not let us know what you think and vote on the ones you loved the most!
#1 “This Giraffe Looks Funny”
Image source: ClassAFag
#2 “Uni-Snake”
Image source: ssalamanders
#3
Image source: Unknown
#4 “Happy Birthday!”
Image source: Unknown
#5 “Did You Hear About The Live Action Robin Hood Remake?”
Image source: Freyu
#6 “I Hope Leaf Crowns Count, With A Bonus Blelele”
Image source: ohmygodsun
#7
Image source: Unknown
#8 “The Force Is Strong With This One”
Image source: Snakey Python
#9 “Make America Snake Again!”
Image source: Snakey Python
#10 “Pearly White”
Image source: krp0484
#11 “Howdy Partner”
Image source: whatever_33
#12 “Fezzes Are Cool”
Image source: kyliedakat
#13 “You Just Gonna Scroll Past Without Saying Howdy?”
Image source: aranmun
#14 “Chill Winter Vibes With Chester”
Image source: ohmygodsun
#15 “All Hail King Snek”
Image source: JGP_Miguel
#16 “Hocus Pocus, You Lost Focus. Alakazoo Alakazam I Wish Your Day Is Grand”
Image source: eliteprephistory
#17 “Birthday Hat”
Image source: 404nocreativusername
#18 “Merry Christmasss To All”
Image source: Snakey Python
#19 “No Probllama With This Noodle”
Image source: Snakey Python
#20
Image source: Unknown
#21 “Pride Month Unicorn Hat!”
Image source: Snakey Python
#22
Image source: dickfromaccounting
#23 “The Real Reason I Got A 3D Printer”
Image source: Grover425
#24 “Cubone Noodle… Coodle?”
Image source: kyliedakat
#25 ” No Impostersss Here!”
Image source: Snakey Python
#26 “My Girl Lucille Feelin’ Herself”
Image source: AromaLadyA
#27 “You’re A Wizard Snakey!”
Image source: Snakey Python
#28 “I Was Bored So, Inspired By This Sub, I Made A Samurai Helmet For Our Girl”
Image source: tiucisbj
#29 “Hissio Auditore”
Image source: _Don-Corleone_
#30
Image source: trevor9909
#31
Image source: Unknown
#32 “Hoppy Easter!”
Image source: Freyu
#33 “Snek Can Be Rooster Too”
Image source: Snakey Python
#34 “The Sequel To Ratatouille”
Image source: kyliedakat
#35 “Say Hello To Doug Dimmadome Owner Of The Dimmsdale Dimmadome”
Image source: buc-thun
#36
Image source: ShutYour_DickHolster
#37 “Town Isn’t Big Enough For Both Of Us”
Image source: Theman2481
#38
Image source: she_isking
#39 “No-Face = No Hat”
Image source: Snakey Python
#40
Image source: Unknown
Follow Us