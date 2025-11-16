Hey Pandas, What Was The Weirdest Thing A Stranger Said To You? (Closed)

I’ll go first, someone randomly told me I had great hands and should keep my gloves off at that time, it was below freezing.
#1
Someone came up to me in Walmart and told me their life story, though I was CLEARLY not interested
#2
yesterday i was waiting on the curb by my school to be picked up (my mom was a little late, stuck in traffic). I saw the police officer walk by with his car keys, and he put his jacket in his car some ways down the street. Coming towards me and passing the police officer was a middle-aged man. He stopped when he saw me and said, “Are you waiting to be picked up?” and I said yes. “Oh… okay, just checking.” he said and walked away. The police officer heard and told me to sit on the bench back on school campus and walked off after that man.
#3
“Bobby Brown didn’t do it! He didn’t r**e her up the a**!” A woman on the subway stopped right in front of me yelled that very loudly in my face. She may have been mentally ill, but that didn’t stop her from supporting her boy Bobby I guess 🤷
#4
My sister’s story. A strange middle-aged man walked up to her and said “you’re too pretty to be alone at this time. Why don’t you go home?” Then just walked away.
#5
That I should join the marines. He was just a stranger and I was a kid/preteen. I was literally just minding my business and looking at the retired veteran wall at Walmart (right outside the bathroom while waiting for my mom). Very creepy.
