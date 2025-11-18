“Leave Immediately”: 30 Netizens Discuss Red Flags To Be Aware Of When Attending A Job Interview

You don’t mind working overtime if need be now, do you?
The sick days are limited but the pizza during office parties is not!
We’re like a family here, so employees don’t really mind answering a phone call or receiving an email after work.
If you think that these phrases sound like warning signs when said in a job interview, that’s because they most likely are; asking about overtime is arguably the company checking to see how willing you are to go the extra mile, the pizza comment means that you might have to put your work above your health in times when you should be resting, and comparing themselves to a family is only accurate if the family the interviewer is referring to is somewhat dysfunctional.
But these three instances are far from the only signs indicating that a certain workplace might not be the best choice. Members of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community recently discussed more of such indicators, after the user ‘photo_inbloom’ asked them about red flags that everyone should be aware of when attending a job interview.
If you’re curious to learn what red flags netizens described, scroll down to find them on the list below, where you will also find Bored Panda’s interviews with the OP themselves and with the director of Lerner College Career Services Center at the University of Delaware, Jill Panté, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions on job interviews.
#1
If they tell you on arrival that the job you applied for is no longer available, but they have a VERY SIMILAR position that JUST OPENED UP – leave immediately.
It’s a bait and switch tactic coupled with the sunk cost fallacy. The “new” position will be identical to the original one you applied for – except the salary is significantly lower. They’re hoping that you’ll play along because you showed up to be interviewed, probably desperate for work and will accept any job – no matter the wage.
Furthermore, the position you applied for doesn’t really exist – or at least not at the advertised wage.
Image source: sheikhyerbouti, Pavel Danilyuk
#2
My (female) ex was applying for a manager role. Interview panel included a male ceo, a female leader and don’t remember who else.
At the end, my ex directed a question at the female leader about her experiences there as a female leader.
The ceo jumped in before she could answer and answered for her.
That said a lot.
Image source: CapnBloodbeard, The Jopwell Collection
#3
“We don’t like ‘clockwatchers’ here. We expect everyone to be committed.” Expecting more work for no extra pay. Getting mad at you when you leave at 5 even though your stated work hours end at 5.
Image source: Leather-Interview-28, Ono Kosuki
#4
Not telling you the salary.
Image source: EffinAyyItsMe, Gabrielle Henderson
#5
“We only want the best of the best”
Me: “how much are you paying?”
“Minimum wage”.
Image source: Perfect01Muse, Mina Rad
#6
One red flag for sure is when they talk about how the company is “like a family.” 🥴 Like, that usually means they expect you to be super available all the time and put the job above everything else, even your actual life.
Image source: xpetiteemilyx, LinkedIn Sales Navigator
#7
If the interviewer is late for your interview. If you were late, they wouldn’t even consider hiring you. It works both ways.
Image source: VoraciousReader59, David Gallie
#8
I brought up a company’s awful Glassdoor reviews and they got so mad they ended the interview. Well. Guess I dodged that bullet.
Image source: Adorable_xPrincess, Aslan Kumarov
#9
“Nobody wants to work anymore” – You’re about to find out exactly why nobody wants to work for them.
Seriously, *every single* job I’ve worked that said that during an interview was toxic and grossly underpaid.
Image source: No_Recognition_1426, energepic.com
#10
Pre-internet red flags that still apply.
1. Check the condition of employees’ cars.
2. Check building condition.
Image source: dfgyrdfhhrdhfr, Nick Nice
#11
“Well, the overtime isn’t *mandatory*, but most folks stick around after hours most days.”
Spoilers: The overtime is mandatory.
Image source: babyjaybae, Karolina Kaboompics
#12
When you are signing all the forms they give you and you are taking your time to read over every document so that you can fully understand what you are getting into and people come in and start telling you that you don’t need to read this and that just sign here and so on.
Image source: Elegant-1Queen, Leon Seibert
#13
They asked me my political opinion which I didn’t think was right.
Image source: cleverwall, Tima Miroshnichenko
#14
When you ask, “Tell me about a time when one of your employees really impressed you.” and they cannot give you a SINGLE example.
My current job gave me MULTIPLE examples of how their team members impressed them. That’s how I knew I wanted to work there.
In comparison, when I asked this in another interview, the answer was, “There’s so many instances and I can’t focus on only one.” which I interpreted as, “I don’t value my staff in the least.” I was glad not to get that offer.
Image source: Ethel_Marie, The Jopwell Collection
#15
If you have to make any financial investment into the company in order to work there.
I interviewed for a window installation company and did well on the test. They wanted me in sales and said I needed to pay for a laptop. They would cover it and take it out of my checks if I didn’t have the cash to pay upfront.
Image source: random5654, Karolina Kaboompics
#16
A red flag is when the interviewer doesn’t ask about your experience or skills in detail but focuses on your willingness to work long hours or handle excessive workloads. It could mean they expect you to overwork.
Image source: itsjordanxx, Tima Miroshnichenko
#17
One time they said “We expect people to work here for the fun of it, not the money”. Inspired by a Dilbert comic, my response was “If you really mean that, then how about you give me your money and I’ll give you the fun part?”
Image source: copper-feather, pressfoto
#18
If they say things like “we’ve had trouble filling this position” or give hints about having a high turnover rate. There’s a reason everyone’s leaving.
Learned this the hard way.
Image source: undercover_ravioli, Marten Bjork
#19
Recruitment processes that have 4+ rounds spanning months. Broken management structure that cannot make a decision and also delusional a decent candidate won’t have better options.
Image source: speedisntfree
#20
If they lied about the salary on the posting.
Image source: Accurate_Screen_6012, Andrea Piacquadio
#21
A major red flag to watch for during a job interview is if the interviewer or company representative speaks negatively about current or former employees. This behavior can indicate a toxic work environment where blame and negativity are commonplace.
Image source: Organic-Republic-990, UK Black Tech
#22
One of my go-to questions for an interviewer is, “In the past ten years, how many years have your employees received cost-of-living raises that meet or exceed the annual inflation rate? And how often have they also received merit-based increases above and beyond that amount?”
A s****y company won’t answer the question.
A good company will give you an honest answer.
A great company will give you an honest answer of “Ten.”.
Image source: Kalepsis
#23
Making you wait. I had a boss who would do this. We did a lot of interviews, because we had a lot of turnover. Geez, I wonder why. He would say he wanted to see who really wanted it. I would say they’re here early/on time, they want it.
Image source: No_Bookkeeper_6183
#24
Had a guy one time ask me how old my children were. I think he was trying to sus out if I would be able to work all kinds of crazy hours. If they pry too much into your personal life, that’s not good.
Image source: Dano558
#25
When they can’t even bother to look at your resume like bro if you want me to work for you at least fake it.
Image source: gracezeox, Drazen Zigic
#26
“These will be your responsibilities, but you might be asked to do take on this and that role.” Prepare to take 3 jobs for the salary of 1.
Image source: island-breeze, The Jopwell Collection
#27
I went into an interview for a low-level admin position, and they made my put my cell phone in a bucket up front, stating “no phones are allowed in the back. it reduces productivity.” Big NOPE for me.
Image source: GracefulGlowa, Goran Ivos
#28
Bull****t psychological questions clearly designed to throw you off of your practiced material. Like, describe yourself in 3 words.
Image source: APuffyCloudSky
#29
If your interview is between 12 to 2, look around. If everyone is at their cubicle eating their lunch. Red flag.
Image source: shaka_sulu, Steve Ding
#30
I interviewed with one of the big ticket networks. It’s based in Southern New England.
The pre-screen call with the hiring manager went well and our views about writing code, source control and documentation were spot on so I thought I’d give it a shot.
When I arrived they took my driver’s license from me and told me they’d hold it while I was on site. Then they wanted to do a credit check while I was taking a series of grammar, basic intelligence and JavaScript tests.
I told them there’s no way I was going to get my credit dinged with a hard credit check before an offer. The woman from HR… just. didn’t. get. it.
I made sure they stopped the credit check, collected my license, and walked out.
I sat in the car for a minute, thinking about the very odd vibe of the place, how they treated me, and wondered about the culture of a place that would do these things.
Since then, they have been outed for a whole bunch of issues, including [big surprise] HR ethics.
Looking back, I never should have considered working in that place.
I’m very happy where I work now, my boss is smart and flexible and I’m doing good work — as opposed to screwing concert goers.
Near miss!
Image source: NorthNorthAmerican
