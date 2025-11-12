The Art Of Recycling: Teodosio Sectio Aurea Grants A New Heart To Old Items

When an artist transcends the strictures of logic and blends his imagination with reality, he creates truly inspirational and harmonious works of art. By following that same path, Teodosio Sectio Aurea attempts to restructure our perception of the world around us and, through his innovative approach, he shows us how recycling can become Art! This time, Teodosio is taking a break from his shadows in order to present his new groundbreaking art project, the main theme of which is the human heart. Using only recyclable and repurposed materials, the artist brings his creative ideas into play and constructs a series of geometric and mechanical hearts.
Through these beautiful sculptures of unique detail and aesthetic value, he breathes new life to disused items, such as old electrodes, sheet metal, ball bearings, spare car parts, electrical equipment, and anything else you can imagine! Geometric and mechanical hearts – sculpture artworks and paintings by Teodosio Sectio Aurea will be displayed at the Atrium of the Onassis Cardiac Surgery Center from Wednesday, October 4, 2017, till Friday, November 3, 2017. The exhibition titled “He[art] touch” is organized as part of the celebratory events for World Heart Day… So, set your heart free and let the unique art take you on a new journey!
“Let your heart become your compass when you’re lost” (spare car parts-moto, metal wire 3mm-4mm-8mm, sheet metal, old compass)
“Pop Art heart” (MDF wood, coloured paper)
“Mechanical Heart” (spare car parts)
“One Heart” (old building wires 3mm, 8mm)
“The way of the heart” (metal wire 3mm, 4mm, nails)
“Turbocharger heart”… how much horsepower does your heart have?
“Zen heart” (old pvc water pipe and old electrical cables)
