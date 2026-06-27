“Are These Actions Acceptable On A Date?”: Judge 12 Situations With Red, Green, And Beige Flags

Navigating the modern dating scene feels like learning a completely new language. From viral trend-chasers to shifting relationship goals, it’s getting harder and harder to find common ground with someone. That’s why people on the internet have popularized looking out for early signs, which may signal what kind of person you’re dealing with.
In this interactive poll, you’ll get to judge 12 dating behaviors with red, green, or beige flags. Weigh in on the funniest, weirdest, and most relatable dating scenarios of the digital age. There’s no need to go to 12 awkward dinners this time; you can do it all from your home. See if your gut feeling matches the opinions of other Pandas!
When you’re done voting here, check out our other polls by clicking here.
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
#1 During a casual conversation, your date lays out their highly detailed timeline for marriage, career milestones, and children. They are looking for someone who fits perfectly into this life plan. They ask if your career goals and lifestyle align with their trajectory.
Image source: Bich Tran
#2 Throughout the entire evening, your date asks you dozens of fun, but intriguing questions and listens attentively. They don’t offer much information about themselves, but don’t dodge your questions when you decide to ask something. You realize you know almost nothing about them by the end of the night, but they’re a really good listener.
Image source: Nguyễn Thanh Tùng
#3 Your date insists on taking you to an incredibly expensive, exclusive restaurant for a casual first meeting. They dismiss your suggestions for a low-key coffee or drink, stating they only enjoy high-end experiences. They pay for everything without letting you look at the price.
Image source: Adrien Olichon
#4 On your third date, you talk about some of the problems you’re facing in life. Your date keeps interrupting with some unsolicited advice, but it comes off as them genuinely wanting to help. Afterward, they explain that self-help books helped them deal with exactly these sorts of problems, and offer to lend you 3 of their favorites.
Image source: Philip Justin Mamelic
#5 Your date proudly mentions that they are completely cleansing themselves from technology. They do not own a smartphone, have no social media, and cannot be reached via text, unless it’s an emergency. They carry a basic flip phone strictly for voice calls and work coordination. They suggest planning future dates weeks in advance with fixed times and locations.
Image source: Pixabay
#6 About an hour into the first meeting, your date starts talking about how honesty is a big deal to them, and how they simply can’t date a dishonest person. To “prove” this, they start telling you about their childhood traumas and therapy sessions, showing emotional vulnerability. Later, they start asking you probing questions about your life, to “make it fair” and show that you’re an honest person.
Image source: Marcus Aurelius
#7 When the bill arrives after your first meal together, your date calculates the exact cost of what each person ordered down to the cent. They use a calculator app to split the tax and tip in proportion to each person’s actual consumption. They then request a precise digital transfer of your share.
Image source: Alexey Demidov
#8 You find out that your date’s best friend and current roommate is actually their most recent ex-partner of four years. They explain that the romantic spark died, but they remain deeply bonded in a platonic relationship. They frequently text this person during moments of casual downtime and at the dinner table.
Image source: César O’neill
#9 Within an hour of parting ways after a pleasant first date, you receive a massive wall of text thanking you. Over the next day, your date sends constant updates on their daily routine and random thoughts. They do not seem upset if you reply late, but the stream of messages is continuous.
Image source: RDNE Stock project
#10 When your food arrives, your date spends five minutes meticulously arranging the table lighting and plates for a photo. They ask you to hold your phone flashlight at a specific angle to get the perfect shot for their story. They take a great photo of the food and post it on their Instagram story.
Image source: Andrea Piacquadio
#11 Your date openly admits that they consult their parents before making any major financial, career, or personal decisions. They don’t follow it to a tee every time, but they seek it out, and as you talk with them more, they frequently compare your insights to advice their mother has given them.
Image source: Julia M Cameron
#12 Your date talks passionately about their corporate job for most of the evening, admitting they routinely work more than 50 hours a week. They take two brief work emails on their phone during dinner with you, apologizing and explaining that a huge deal depends on them. They promise you that slightly more laid-back times are ahead.
Image source: Vitaly Gariev
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