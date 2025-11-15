30 Times Companies Left Many People Disappointed After Changing Their Logo Design

Times change, opinions evolve (or devolve), and businesses need to adapt. Whether they want it or not, modernity creeps up on everyone—and there are plenty of successful examples of such adaptations. Companies change their policies to fit the times, ensure their values match society’s, and in general, receive praise for their efforts to pull their business practices into modernity.
However, in some cases, the desire to renew oneself with the times comes with a few steps backwards. A good example would be a change in a company’s logo—those are usually easier to redesign than inner workings or policy, but they also display some movement forward, so plenty of businesses jump at the chance to showcase their newfound modern outlook.
However, sometimes eagerness to appear more in with the times and attempts to modernize the look of well-established brands end up creating something that feels flat and without any of the original flair. In some cases, it can be a change of color scheme, going from a bright and vibrant design to a black-and-white and muted logo that doesn’t look anything like its source. And sometimes it’s the overall simplification of the logo’s design that turns it unrecognizable—older companies tended to have detailed logos, which were great to look at, but with the times and automatization, the logo ends becoming more flat (a good example would be Warner Bros’ logo).
While the conversation about logos and their usability is nothing new, a comment from a Twitter user Liz Franczak sparked a now-viral discussion if the simplified logos had gone too far. An in this article, we compiled some of these redesign mishaps. Clearly the companies were aiming for the modern feel, but the end result often left the customers disappointed.
#1 Bored Panda
#2 Warner Bros.
Image source: Warnerbros
#3 Gmail
Image source: Gmail
#4 Burger King
Image source: Burger King
#5 Pringles
Image source: Pringles
#6 Nickelodeon
Image source: Nickelodeon
#7 J.m. Smucker
Image source: J.M. Smucker
#8 Petco
Image source: Petco
#9 Holiday Inn
Image source: Holiday Inn
#10 Bmw
Image source: BMW
#11 General Motors
Image source: General Motors
#12 Staples
Image source: Staples
#13 Starbucks
Image source: Starbucks
#14 Google
Image source: Google
#15 Mountain Dew
Image source: Mountain Dew
#16 Wendy’s
Image source: Wendy's
#17 Pepsi
Image source: Pepsi
#18 Best Western
Image source: Best Western
#19 Olive Garden
Image source: Olive Garden
#20 International House Of Pancakes
Image source: International House of Pancakes
#21 Los Angeles Rams
Image source: Los Angeles Rams
#22 Wawa
Image source: Wawa
#23 Taco Bell
Image source: Taco Bell
#24 Hellofresh
Image source: HelloFresh
#25 Yves Saint Laurent
Image source: Yves Saint Laurent
#26 Syfy
Image source: Syfy
#27 Blue Point Brewing Company
Image source: Blue Point Brewing Company
#28 Procter & Gamble
Image source: Procter & Gamble
#29 Yahoo!
Image source: Yahoo!
#30 Airbnb
Image source: Airbnb
