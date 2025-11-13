My Husband Creates Amazing Steampunk Sculptures Of Pop Culture Characters From Recycled Materials

Georges Ayusawa is my amazing husband and also a talented artist based in Switzerland.
He is an art director in the movie industry, so I’ve seen him creating art pieces from paintings to beautiful sculptures for particular locations but it was only a small part of his job…
Until DBFX Workshop contacted him with a crazy project. They asked him to create over 25 steampunk-style sculptures of pop culture characters in less than five weeks.
He decided to use only recycled materials, such as scrap metal, as he loves to give a second life to objects. From old typewriters, candlesticks to vacuum, cans, or car carpets… he used everything we and our friends had in our basements to create these cool sculptures.
I have never seen him this happy as when creating this steampunk art. This is why today I want you to see his work and encourage him to create more and be who he is meant to be – an artist.
Iron man
Image credits: Dani Ammann
Darth Vader
R2-D2
Yoda
Flying Motorcycle
Computer
Clone Trooper
Mr. Incredible
Optimus Prime
Batman
Ant-Man
Wall-e
Furby
Millennium Falcon
Camera
Jet pack
Minion
Hamlet
Lightning McQueen
Airplane
