My Husband Creates Amazing Steampunk Sculptures Of Pop Culture Characters From Recycled Materials

by

Georges Ayusawa is my amazing husband and also a talented artist based in Switzerland.

He is an art director in the movie industry, so I’ve seen him creating art pieces from paintings to beautiful sculptures for particular locations but it was only a small part of his job…

Until DBFX Workshop contacted him with a crazy project. They asked him to create over 25 steampunk-style sculptures of pop culture characters in less than five weeks.

He decided to use only recycled materials, such as scrap metal, as he loves to give a second life to objects. From old typewriters, candlesticks to vacuum, cans, or car carpets… he used everything we and our friends had in our basements to create these cool sculptures.

I have never seen him this happy as when creating this steampunk art. This is why today I want you to see his work and encourage him to create more and be who he is meant to be – an artist.

More info: Facebook

Iron man

Image credits: Dani Ammann

Darth Vader

Image credits: Dani Ammann

R2-D2

Image credits: Dani Ammann

Yoda

Image credits: Dani Ammann

Flying Motorcycle

Image credits: Dani Ammann

Computer

Image credits: Dani Ammann

Clone Trooper

Mr. Incredible

Image credits: Dani Ammann

Optimus Prime

Batman

Ant-Man

Wall-e

Furby

Millennium Falcon

Camera

Jet pack

Minion

Hamlet

Lightning McQueen

Airplane

Image credits: Dani Ammann

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
