Share special life hacks.
#1
Develop and maintain a creative hobby, like crochet, knitting, wood turning, beading, model building. You’ll never be bored, and won’t have money for drugs!
#2
I will start with the following.
“Grease stains will stay fresh longer if you apply butter on them bi-weekly.”
#3
“Breakfast eggs are much easier to peel if the shell is removed before cooking.”
#4
Fish sticks become al dente when thawed and baked in hot fat before eating.
#5
“Dirty dishes will no longer start to mold if they are stored in the freezer until they are cleaned.”
#6
“Your guests will always find the location of your next barbecue when you divide your property into GPS-supported map squares and share your exact live location .”
#7
“You can heat your bath water with a hair dryer to save warm water.”
#8
“Fresh bread doesn’t get hard as quickly if it is stored in a bucket of water.”
#9
“Rhubarb compote tastes even better when it is made with juicy strawberries instead.”
#10
“Spinach tastes much better when you replace
it by a schnitzel before serving.”
