Hey Pandas, Which Life Hack Of A Special Kind Shouldn’t Be Missing In The “Beyond Bear Grylls” Hall Of Fame? (Closed)

by

Share special life hacks.

#1

Develop and maintain a creative hobby, like crochet, knitting, wood turning, beading, model building. You’ll never be bored, and won’t have money for drugs!

#2

I will start with the following.

“Grease stains will stay fresh longer if you apply butter on them bi-weekly.”

#3

“Breakfast eggs are much easier to peel if the shell is removed before cooking.”

#4

Fish sticks become al dente when thawed and baked in hot fat before eating.

#5

“Dirty dishes will no longer start to mold if they are stored in the freezer until they are cleaned.”

#6

“Your guests will always find the location of your next barbecue when you divide your property into GPS-supported map squares and share your exact live location .”

#7

“You can heat your bath water with a hair dryer to save warm water.”

#8

“Fresh bread doesn’t get hard as quickly if it is stored in a bucket of water.”

#9

“Rhubarb compote tastes even better when it is made with juicy strawberries instead.”

#10

“Spinach tastes much better when you replace
it by a schnitzel before serving.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
