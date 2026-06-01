“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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Go to college, graduate and get a job. Oh, how we wish it were that simple. In reality, around 7.4 million people are unemployed in the United States alone. That’s more than the number of jobs currently available in the country.

To say bagging your dream job is no easy feat would be an understatement. Many people accept whatever they can get, and even then, it can take months, if not years of applying to finally be offered a position. Point in case: a person who revealed online that they submitted 2,452 job applications and received one offer.

The jobseeker’s screenshot is one of thousands of posts featured the Recruiting Hell page. It’s somewhat of a virtual support group for anyone who needs reassurance that they’re not alone in employment purgatory. The page has more than 1.6 million weekly visitors, many of whom are taking a short and much-needed break from the painful recruitment process.

From job ads with wild expectations like, “Able to run 3-5 miles at a 12-13 minute pace,” to hilariously relatable memes, Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts from the community. Many might make the gainfully employed breathe a huge sigh of relief, while the rest cry into their crumpled cv.

#1 This Explains Every Hiring Process I’ve Ever Seen

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

Image source: NextCode_Placement

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

#2 The Streets Have Spoken

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

Image source: MoreFarmer8667

#3 Because This Happens All The Time With Me

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

Image source: Agile-Wind-4427

Things are not looking good when it comes to the job market. But if you’re one of the millions of people desperately seeking work, you probably already know that. In the United States alone, 7.4 million people are unemployed. Some are graduates fresh out of college, others had work, then they didn’t.

According to executive outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, layoffs reached more than 1.1 million in 2025, while job creation failed to keep pace. Only 584,000 jobs were added. This is many people to settle for whatever they can get.

And, as some experts warn, the U.S. is in the midst of an underemployment crisis. In other words, a growing number of workers are settling for underpaid or part-time work that does not meet basic living expenses.

#4 You Don’t Want To Work For Companies Like This

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

Image source: CRK_76

#5 Yup

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#6 Yeah Lemme Jump Right On That

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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People who have spent years studying now find themselves taking on menial jobs, just to try and make ends meet.

“I’m also working weekends at a friend’s cafe, washing dishes, and I’m still applying and interviewing for other opportunities. But it’s the same story, no offers. At the same time, I’m debating whether to switch professions or even go back to school, even though I already have a master’s degree,” marketing and communications professional BC Dodge told Al Jazeera.

#7 I Was Offered An Unpaid One Week Trial. Rejected It

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

Image source: IndividualDoughnut96

#8 Life Experience

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

Image source: CapitalCourse

#9 Good Strategy To Get A Raise?

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

Image source: stevenrothberg

Despite making a name for himself in Washington’s nonprofit sector, he now finds himself struggling to find full-time work. Dodge was laid off from his job in 2024 when the company decided to restructure. After hitting numerous brick walls, the communications expert turned to part-time work.

“The pay was well below what he had been earning before, but he accepted it anyway,” reports Al Jazeera. “Some income, he reasoned, was better than none.”

The Economic Policy Institute has warned that underemployment is on the rise, with 8% of the U.S. population finding themselves in this position. That figure is up 0.5% from 2024, and 1.1% from 2023.

#10 Figured Y’all Would Like (Or Dislike) This

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

Image source: kevinkaywho

#11 Love When They Ask What Would Help, Then Ignore Every Word

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#12 This Is So Accurate

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

Image source: CRK_76

“Some people have lost their jobs and found new ones that pay less, but others have kept their jobs, but their healthcare premiums have increased,” says Jillian Hishaw, a personal bankruptcy lawyer in Charlotte, North Carolina. “Their electric bills have also gone up. Their salaries no longer cover basic living costs.”

#13 Please?

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#14 Employers Want To Pay As Little As Possible

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#15 This One Question Exposes Toxic Workplaces Instantly

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

Image source: Qwalah

Hishaw adds that the current situation is causing more and more people to come knocking on her door, inquiring about personal bankruptcy filings. It’s all in a desperate effort not to lose their homes to foreclosure.

“In one day last week, 85 foreclosures were filed in Mecklenburg County [where Charlotte is located],” revealed the lawyer. “Foreclosures happen daily, but 85 in a single day is unusually high. Two years ago, the daily average was 10 to 20, but now filings are approaching triple digits each day.”

#16 Why Do Companies Put You Through Multiple Interviews When They’ve Already Decided On An Internal Candidate?

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

Image source: Agile-Wind-4427

#17 “The Youth Just Don’t Want To Work”

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

Image source: PranayJhaTheMan

#18 When Capitalism Is Hijacked…

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

Image source: nishantvyas

Meanwhile, some job seekers say they’re submitting thousands of applications, and still not getting any joy.

33-year-old James Richardson from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is one of them. He told the BBC that without help from his parents, he would be homeless.

Richardson says he’s applied to more than 1,200 jobs since being let go from his role as an information security analyst for a government contractor in October. And that sometimes his application is rejected within 15 minutes of submission.

“It feels like there is no-one on the other side even bothering to take a look at your experiences and credentials,” Richardson said.

#19 You Need To Have Experience Before You Start Working

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

Image source: CRK_76

#20 Explain The Gap In Your Resume

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#21 Me On My First Job

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#22 What Is The Chance Of This Really Happening?

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#23 The Most Brutal Labor Chart You Will Ever See

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

Image source: armchairtycoon

#24 Recruiters…genuine Question: Why Do Some Of You Do This?

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#25 90% Of Jobs Can Be Taught

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#26 Reality?

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#27 Linkedin Is Slowly Turning Into Instagram With Resume

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#28 They Took Their Sweet Time To Review It

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#29 Why Are Companies Still Ask For Cover Letters ?

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#30 Being Unemployed Should Not Be Held Against You

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#31 30? Try 500+ Applications

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#32 Woke Up To This Shocking Email This Morning

I have no criminal or felony charge history whatsoever, and yet they STILL rejected me. This is the FIRST time I ever got rejected this year. Also have had other emails from other Workday Talent Acquisition Teams like this from Goodwill’s and ALDI’s in the past. WORST HIRING TEAMS I’VE EVER HAD THAT REVIEWED MY APPILACTIONS IN MY LIFE!

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

Image source: Disastrous_Major2676

#33 Actual Response I Got From A Job I Applied To. At Least They Are Honest I Guess

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#34 They Always Want To Pay The Lowest Salary They Can

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#35 If You Are The Daughter Of The CEO, You Get To Be Vp Right Out Of College

Locally, we have a hospital called MercyHealth. The CEO Javon Bea makes like 16+ million a year, one of the most well played CEOs in America. He makes more than Mayo Clinic’s CEO.

If you google him, you’ll see he recently closed down a hospital he promised he wouldn’t. And the hospital was located in the poorest neighborhood of Rockford IL.

Above is nepotism at the best. His daughter graduates college in 2009 and lands a VP job right off the bat. She makes almost 1/2 million.

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#36 The Texts I Got After Accepting Another Role

After getting an offer and accepting (because they said I had to give an answer that day), I got another offer that was much better the next day which was still two weeks before the other job would start.

I told them it had better pay, more stability and wasn’t contracting, and I got a bunch of texts from them trying to scare me into staying. Feel like I dodged a bullet not joining them.

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

Image source: Joshs2d

#37 Imagine Having 2 Years Of Experience Just To Be Lumped In The Same Category As People With No Experience

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#38 I Srsly Believe This Is How They Recruit Nowadays

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#39 Future Interview Question: “How Are You Training Your Subconscious To Perfect Your Sales Pitch In Your Idle Time (Sleep)?”

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#40 Work Or Pass Away

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#41 Humiliation Ritual

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#42 Hey So That’s Actually Not What Remote Means

If I wanted to relocate, I’d be looking for jobs that offer relocation.
Also, this is a bookkeeping job paying $60k. They’re not actually gonna pay for cross-country relocation, they’re going to find a San Diego resident who is vaguely qualified and hire them because it’s cheaper in the short run.

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

Image source: Trombone_Girlie

#43 Saw This On Linkedin. I Think It’s A Good Summary Of The Situation

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

Image source: laranjacerola

#44 Job Hunting In 2025 Be Like

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#45 Yeah, I’m Not Even Going To Comment On This

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#46 Rejected Before Applying

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#47 What A Rookie Mistake

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#48 Recruitment In 2025: You Applied For 1000 Jobs And None Of Them Were Actually Hiring!

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#49 So Many People Can Relate To This

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#50 Apologies To The Models In The Stock Images

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#51 I Know Of Colleagues With Enviable Resumes Who’ve Been Benched For Years, As Well. It Gets Worse If You’re Over 45-50

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#52 All We Care About Is Money

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

Image source: Perplexed-Dad

#53 Merry Christmas Everyone

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#54 Amazing News

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#55 Does It Ever Work

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#56 This Is An Administrative Assistant To CEO Position…

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#57 Insane Reply To Earlier Post

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#58 Is This Becoming The New Norm For The Interview Process? Because This Feels Insane

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#59 Hr Manager: “Please Explain Your Gap In Employment?“

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#60 They’re Catching On 👀🤣

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#61 Found This Comment On A TikTok Post

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#62 I Wish I Was A Nepo Baby

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#63 Apparently This Decides If I Can Pay Rent :)

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#64 I Really Have No Words

Job description for founding engineer btw. Although they have the same requirements for every opening. I did apply since I was desperate for job but anyway. I found a job a month back but this one job description kept bugging me and thankfully I found this subreddit 😭 Edit: This IS NOT an ad for the company nor is it fake. I applied to this a few months back and its still an active opening. Edit 2: For everyone asking the company is called Icon – AI ad maker (IM NOT PROMOTING IT!)

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#65 Job Application Asked Me If I Was Ok With Dropping Out Of School???

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#66 How Long Before They’re Asking For Skull Measurements?

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#67 A Normal Interview Question

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#68 How Hr And Recruiters Are Hired:

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#69 Every Employee Can Relate

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#70 This Is So Accurate

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

Image source: CRK_76

#71 Didn’t Even Try To Hide The AI Prompt

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#72 Cuting My Legs From Underneath Me

So check this out this was about a month ago I applied this position I went to two different interviews and I discussed it with the people I was interviewing with and with the recruiting agency and they all agreed for me to start today and then when the day came it they told me that the funding was taken away and the job was on hold they waited until today to tell me I quit my previous job in order to be here.

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#73 My Manager Gave Me A Feedback Using Chatgpt

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#74 Ask Stupid Questions, Receive Stupid Answers

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#75 Trying To Get A Job In This Market

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#76 You’re Either A Data Labeller Or A Beta Labourer

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#77 We’re Still Doing This In 2025…

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#78 I Was Still In The Building After My Interview???

Second round of interviews. They tell me to expect an email in the coming week…for admission to another 2 interviews. Got this message 2 minutes later. Didn’t even think to check my email until hours afterward.
All for a fast food position.

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#79 We’ve All Been There

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#80 🙃🙃🙃🙃

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#81 Taking Boomer Advice Never Works !

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#82 Finally Got A Job After 9 Months Of Search!!!

I almost lost all hope on getting anything after 9 long month of searching as a new grad in mechanicalengineering. Took me 21 interviews with 21 different companies and that’s not including the phone calls that don’t produce actual interviews(probably like 20 more). The first 20 interviews took weeks from scheduling to final response or ghosting (4 of them). The last one was, fill application, call, interview, offer, whithin two weeks.

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#83 Why Do Jobs Discriminate Based On Location? I Have No Kids, No Pets, No Obligations, No Furniture, And No Family. I Will Be Able To Move Instantly With A Reasonable 2 Week Notice. She Ghosted Me After This Message Even Though I Was A Solid Applicant!

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#84 This Cannot Be Real Life Bro

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#85 Tech Job Market These Days

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#86 Why Is This Joke In A Kids Movie Lmaoo

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#87 Saw This Gem On Linkedin

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

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#88 Hr Got Mad After I Rejected The Interview Call

“7-Day Work Week. We Will Not Be Outworked”: 89 Unhinged Posts Straight Out Of Job-Hunting Hell (New Pics)

Image source: Agile-Wind-4427

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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