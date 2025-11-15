Hey Pandas, Tell About Most Worst And Most Great Covid-Lockdown Experience!

You know, like on hotels/restaurants ratings + sign for positive, – sign for negative.
#1
+ Got my puppy Moose.
– work in a hospital it seems everyone feels it’s acceptable to take a year of verbal and physical frustrations out on staff thinking that it doesn’t have an impact on them it’s become so frequent I’m thinking of moving to a job less abusive.
#2
The worst was when only “essential items” were allowed to be bought in stores. Since my skin is allergic to nearly everything, I needed non-latex rubber cleaning gloves. You would think that would be considered an essential item, but nooooo. Safeway stopped ( and continued to cease) supplying what I need to wash dishes and handled other cleaners, including bleach. My hands were destroyed much of last year.
On a good note, I’ve been spending a lot of time with my daughter, and been able to afford a more comfortable life with the money I used to need for bus fare. None of my tupperware and mugs have been stolen by co-workers.
#3
+Met some of my closest friends after virual school was over (2021)
– We were moving states during the pandemic, didnt get to finish 5th grade (2020)
#4
And let me start!
+ I settled down. Before pandemic I was moving almost yearly between towns, even between countries. I’m a cook, I was looking yearly for something new, challenging. In 2019 December, I was working in the austrian Ski-Resort, Ischgl, the “firenest” in central-western Europe. Because of reasons, I left in mid-Januar 2020, turning back in Germany, and finding a place of my taste. Then in one month Covid kicked in. With lockdowns. Hell of a luck, I had!
– With lockdowns, and currently restrictions, I have less and less work, every day we have some cancellings from groups and individuals. Although, my workplace will close just when it will be bombed down, because it’s a chain-hotel, in the very downtown of a touristically attractive city…. it doesn’t feels good.
#5
School was hard during the lockdown. I was doing horribly and I had a D in math. Not. Good. Then, my Chromebook stopped working so I had so much homework that I didn’t understand. Apparently, that helped because I got an A in math! Right after school ended my mother was proud. I did good and that was nice. She got me a BRAND NEW mixer. Not one from goodwill ar a friend. Not a bad, pre-used mixer. It was a TILT-HEAD STAND MIXER!!!!!! That’s such a good model!
#6
Worst – Not getting any time off because I work for the NHS. Then getting Covid and ending up in hospital (Luckily it was only a few days).
Best – It’s a toss-up between the 10% discount we were getting at food establishments (restaurant deliveries, local shops, etc); Or the fact that I didn’t actually pass out from exhaustion like some of my colleagues.
#7
+ Graduated and earned a JD in law school; studied crazy for and somehow managed to pass the Bar Exam; learned how to practice law entirely online, and, thankfully, so did the courts in my state (which often saves clients money, woohoo!).
– Zoom graduation; lost touch with some schoolmates that inspired me but I never got to say goodbye to (namaste); entered law practice in an environment that has been completely shaken up by the Covid pandemic and trying to navigate (ie what is normal and what is caused by this situation), entering a field where networking is extremely important but if you attend that social event your boss may ask that you work from home for a week just in case.
Overall + realizing that the isolation may have been the shakeup humans needed to figure out what is really important in our lives: real compassion, who/what/when makes us grateful for what we have, and zero tolerance for anything toxic. This definitely includes the natural environment.
#8
Worst: both my guinea pigs died from illness at a younger age only about two weeks apart.
Best: we got new guineas after a few weeks of mourning. We have been doing tons of improvement on their care. Cage upgrades, different foods, etc.
#9
+ I got chicks! there was six of them, sunny, moose, liner, charlie, Lion, Kiev, and Pepper.
– They got attacked by a hawk and only Kiev survived because he pecked on my door :(
#10
+ childbirth/parental leave during a lockdown is super chill
– all sports were cancelled for almost a year. and Running is not fun :'(
