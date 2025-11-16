I Animate My Watercolors (5 Pics)

by

I’m an architect, but in the meantime, I paint with watercolor. I paint using a photo as a reference. When covid started I painted all summer locations in Europe and I somehow liked painting from my home.

It’s cheaper (haha) and I got bored easily this way I can change the location of the places I paint. I also do quite extensive research on the place, I find it on Google maps, check out stores, etc. I use cc0 photos for reference but I’m not trying to repaint the photo, I try to do it in my style, this is the photo of this location that I used for reference.

I Animate My Watercolors (5 Pics)
I Animate My Watercolors (5 Pics)
I Animate My Watercolors (5 Pics)
I Animate My Watercolors (5 Pics)
I Animate My Watercolors (5 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
