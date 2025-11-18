35 Outrageous Job Requirements That Made People Nope Out (New Pics)

Landing a job these days is much more complicated than it was around a decade ago. In a 2023 survey, 70% of 1,500 job seekers admitted they needed to put in more effort than usual, and 67% found their recent job searches more difficult than their previous ones. 

Dealing with incompetent, inconsiderate recruiters can be a more frustrating experience for job seekers. This list of screenshots of email and text exchanges between talent acquisition professionals and candidates revolves around that theme. 

They’re all from the Recruiting Hell subreddit, a safe place where job hunters can share their woes and grievances. 

If you’ve been through an exasperating job hunt, these stories may make you feel empathy or echo the same annoyance these people felt. 

#1 Found This On Linkedin, Thought It Probably Belongs Here…lol

Image source: skullnuggets

#2 Solid Advice

Image source: Adriendel

#3 Seen In NYC, Are They Starting To Understand?

Image source: ZakA77ack

#4 Counterpoint: If It’s Taking 6 Months For An Upper Manager To Fill A Position, The Company Should Be Looking To Fill 2 Positions

Image source: Background_Touchdown, mattwallaert

#5 Someone Pls Try It And Tell Me If It Worked

Image source: maramara18

#6 Felt So Good To Talk Back For Once

Image source: sabasena

#7 Just Stop Please

Image source: Zaiik

#8 Recruiter Moment

Image source: [deleted]

#9 “How I Got A Job At Big 4 Being In My 20s.”

Image source: IndieDiscovery

#10 Seems About Right

Image source: supercitrusfruit

#11 Damn, That Felt Good!

Image source: closedmouthsdonteat

#12 And Being Told “You’re At The Upper Salary Band”

Image source: supercitrusfruit

#13 Solid Advice From The Man Himself

Image source: EliasAinzworth, Adam_Karpiak

#14 Beautiful Text Exchange With A Recruiter

Image source: meganisawesome42

#15 Oh No It’s Totally Cool, I Love Booking 3 Separate Meetings To Be Bailed On Each Time By Someone With Crap Grammar

Image source: grandoldduke500

#16 Ayo This Lady Working For UPS Really Tried To Get Free Labor Out Of Me Lol

Image source: Internal_Gift_185

#17 Hello Darkness, My Old Friend

Image source: SpaceMyopia

#18 Listen Up!

Image source: misticpoetry

#19 I’m Tired Of Recruiters Avoiding My Questions And Playing Dumb

Image source: reddrick

#20 Aaaahhh I Can’t Wait To Have This Feeling

Image source: astral_soul

#21 Oao

Image source: ItsRiyu

#22 Absolutely Stupid Hr

Image source: CookieMonsteeUmUmUm

#23 I’m So Fed Up With Recruiters Reaching Out To Me With Insultingly Low Rates For Short Term Contract Work When They Can See I Have A Full Time Job Already

Image source: Beastly173

#24 Just Why Tho

Image source: SquidSlothXL

#25 Rejection Letter For A Us Remote Job. Company Thought New Mexico Was “International”

Image source: ccricers

#26 Reality vs. Linkedin…😅

Image source: According-Aioli7951

#27 Onion

Image source: prasharma

#28 It Feels Good To Reject An Job After Again After 6 Years

Image source: yes_u_suckk

#29 They’re On To Us, Boys!

Image source: Fyrepit

#30 What’s The Asterisk For Subway? What’s The Asterisk For!? [oc]

Image source: Desert-Frost

#31 Was Looking At Truck Driving Jobs And Saw This

Image source: yogravy

#32 I Am Seriously Out Of Words….. There Needs To Be A Hell On This World Also For Recruiters

Image source: Budget_Green

#33 Applied For This Job 2 Months Ago, Now The Recruiter Wants A Same Day Or Next Day Interview. Asked Me To Use Skype To Schedule. Should I Say Noon Again? Maybe In All Caps?

Image source: spiciestkitten

#34 Called Out For Being Stingy. Butthurt Company Further Tarnished Own Reputation With Their Explanation

Image source: Hammerlight98

#35 Already Had A Bad Feeling About This Job So They Made The Decision Easy For Me 😂

Image source: Garden_ho_9681

