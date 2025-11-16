40 People Open Up About What Makes Them Silently Judge People

Judging others—it’s something that we all do, all the time. Whether we’re aware of it or entirely subconsciously, we’re constantly evaluating and interpreting the world around us. Making comments about people and situations in our heads. Checking how the world conforms to how we imagine it should be like. And frowning upon anyone who litters!
After being prompted to open up by redditor u/supercoliofy, internet users began sharing the things that make them silently judge people. Taking a deep dive into their comments is enlightening: we’ve judged people for similar things; we’ve done some of the things in this list that deserve judgment.
Taking a deep dive into their comments is enlightening: we've judged people for similar things; we've done some of the things in this list that deserve judgment.
Bored Panda reached out to Lee Chambers, a Psychologist and Wellbeing Consultant, to talk about why we judge other people, as well as what role this plays in our lives.
"Judging others is something that we as humans do, both consciously and automatically, and there are a number of reasons why we do it. Comically, we are often told as children not to judge others and have stories shared about how judging others can mean we upset them or lose opportunities to see what really lies behind our perception," he told Bored Panda.
#1
I immediately judge you if you make fun of someone who’s trying. I saw someone make fun of an overweight classmate despite the fact that he was doing diets, running, and exercising. He’s putting an effort and you have no right to s**t on him.
#2
People who have no awareness of their surroundings when they’re out in public.
It doesn’t cost anything to wait your turn in a queue, hold a door open for someone, turn on your indicators 10 seconds earlier than you just did, or not block off the entire pavement because you want to hold hands with your husband / wife.
It’s so selfish. Drives me mad just thinking about it.
#3
people who don’t say please and thank you.
people who act like a d**k to service staff like cashiers and waiters.
people who generally show a lack of consideration to other people.
one thing my dad always told me: manners cost nothing.
#4
Littering. It hurts to watch, I don’t see how people can litter.
#5
I judge people for not washing their hands after using the bathroom
#6
Racism. In any form.
#7
When they have no knowledge of the topic but is still arguing to the person who actually has the knowledge. I mean seriously if you dont know what you’re talking about then stfu
#8
having a ton of kids while poor
#9
People who talk really loud on the phone in quiet public places.
#10
People walking toward you that don’t put equal effort into avoiding collision. I’ll move a bit, but you should do the same. You expect me to walk around you?
#11
Parents of unruly children
#12
I can’t stand people who piss on the toilet seat and don’t clean it.
#13
Not using a turn signal when driving. It’s not that hard, and it’s pretty arrogant not to use one
#14
I can’t stand people who don’t pick up their dog’s s**t! You’re a scumbag!
#15
Being unjustifiably rude to waiters, sales associates, janitors, etc. (basically anyone who is being paid to perform a service for you)
It is extremely telling of a person’s character.
#16
People who bring children to situations that are not appropriate for children.
#17
Even worse are the people who play their music through their speakers on a trail. You’re outside its gorgeous there are birds and s**t. Turn off you god damn music you’re ruining it for the rest of us.
#18
Finally: “I judge people who complain about politics, but choose not to vote
#19
Parking.
If you can’t get within the lines the first time, it’s ok to adjust.
#20
Not paying attention to your screaming kid. Like not even trying.
#21
People who chew with their mouths open
#22
Throwing others under the bus in the work place for their own personal gain. Especially when they do it in front of a group of people,
#23
I work at a Starbucks in a grocery store and I have two regulars with scrawny, super scraggly kids and they spend $7-$10 on one or two drinks while they yell at their kid for wanting a 75 cent doughnut.
The kicker is that they’re paying with food stamps.
So that. I judge that.
#24
When you tailgate me when there is a slow car in front of me. What a pointless action and people do it all the time. It accomplishes nothing except making the road even more dangerous than it already is.
#25
Not spaying/neutering their pets.
#26
People who don’t take care of their dogs.
I’m not talking about people who don’t feed some super premium dog food, or get them groomed every 2 weeks, or even those people who opt to euthanize because they can’t afford a 12K surgery.
I’m talking about doing the bare f**king minimum. Take a brush and brush your dog. Find a food that doesn’t give him explosive diarrhea every time he has to take a s**t. Give that little turd factory some discipline so he stops trying to maul toddlers when he inevitably dashes out your front door and across the street. For f**ks sake, run your labs and goldens until they’re too tired to move any more. A tired dog is a happy dog.
#27
I judge people who shut down those asking questions and trying to learn more
#28
I’m not always silent about it, but people at my local supermarket who refuse to return their shopping carts, but instead leave them to roll into other cars whenever the next wind gust comes along.
The last lady I confronted about this said some bulls**t that was basically blah blah blah my bad back, but she managed to push it all around the store and then fully loaded out to her car, now she suddenly can’t push a now-empty cart a few more feet to the return?? Can’t stand those people.
#29
People who are habitually late to things. It’s one of the most inconsiderate things I can thing of and yet it seems so common
#30
Ppl hu typ lyk dis.
Or people who don’t use punctuation or at least a damn full stop to break up their god damned sentences. Drives me insane and although I’m not the greatest at punctuation and grammar, I automatically think you’re and idiot.
#31
Definitely smoking cigarettes while pregnant. I can’t help not judging you for that s**t.
#32
If you don’t like animals….I don’t know if I like you.
#33
There’s nothing I dislike more than when a husband feels like he has to act like his wife’s authority while other people are around. I hate gender roles in relationships
#34
People who don’t say “thank you”.
#35
cheating on their spouse
#36
People who have their phones out in a goddamn movie theater. We all payed the same price. I don’t care if you don’t want to get your money’s worth, I do. I am going to yell and you and if you don’t stop, throw popcorn at you till you do.
#37
Constantly posting condescending political rants on facebook.
#38
Anyone who adopts a “whatever” policy to being late. I freak out when I’m late for something, and it absolutely blows my mind when people just don’t care.
#39
Being involved in an MLM… Scentsy, Essential Oils, It Works!, etc.
It’s not that I don’t appreciate the fact that they are trying to better themselves. It’s that I assume they are really stupid for getting suckered in the first place.
#40
Crass public behaviour, especially while drunk. If you can’t handle your alcohol without being a s**t, don’t drink. Hate it.
